Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Timeline of the Bennifer Romance
The word “Bennifer” might include flashbacks to frosted lip gloss and butterfly clips, but everything comes back in style eventually. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are spending time together, nearly 20 years after their romance took the world by storm. Affleck has reportedly been getting picked up in a white SUV that takes him to […]
Billie Eilish ‘really happy’ about relationship with Jesse Rutherford
All is going well for Billie Eilish and her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford. The singer, 20, says she’s thrilled to be dating the Neighbourhood frontman, 31, despite criticism about their age difference. Eilish told Vanity Fair of her relationship: “It’s really cool and I’m really excited and I’m really happy...
Eric Fleishman, celebrity fitness trainer, dead at 53
Celebrity personal trainer Eric Fleishman has died at the age of 53. The fitness personality, known as “Eric the Trainer,” died suddenly at his home in Glendale, California on Thanksgiving, his family announced Sunday in a post shared on his verified Instagram page. “We are heartbroken to share...
After Being Turned Away From A Club Because Of Their Size, These Women Are Calling For A Change In Nightclub Policies
Curve models Ella Halikas and Alexa McCoy were entering a club with about 12 other women when only they were stopped by the bouncer, who looked them up and down, closed off the rope, and denied them entry. "This type of discrimination is so damaging to people's self worth and confidence," Ella told BuzzFeed.
Will Smith, opening up about Oscars slap, tells Trevor Noah ‘hurt people hurt people’
Will Smith opened up to Trevor Noah about the now-famous slap at the Oscars in March during an appearance that aired Monday night on “The Daily Show.”. While promoting his forthcoming film “Emancipation,” Smith called it “a horrific night” and said he “lost it” when he stormed the stage and slapped presenter Chris Rock.
Parade
Eva Longoria Shares Sweet Beachside Photo With 4-Year-Old Son
Eva Longoria posed for a beachfront snapshot with her adorable child, Santiago, and it's giving all the feels!. On Monday, the actress uploaded the endearing picture to her Instagram account. The loving capture shows the mommy-son duo all smiles as the tyke grabbed his mom's face while she held him in her arms.
People Are Sharing Celebs "Nobody Hates," And Some Even Revealed What They're Actually Like In Real Life
OK, but Julie Andrews is a literal queen for standing up to that rude cast member.
16 Hilarious Therapist Tweets That'll Make Any Therapist Have To Hide Their Laughter Behind Their Notepad
*prays for a gossip day and not a trauma day*
Extra Extra: The Fyre Festival guy is out of prison and ready to throw another festival in the Bahamas
Because PYRT, Billy McFarland's "virtual immersive decentralized reality," could be legit, who knows, here are your end-of-day links: Phantom of the Opera won't die, finance bros are watching soccer at work, LED street lights are turning purple, and more. [ more › ]
My Dumb Little Brain Is Completely Blown After Seeing These 21 Absolutely Incredible Pictures For The Very First Time Last Week
Okay, all of these are absolutely throwing my mind for a loop.
Twitter is no longer enforcing its Covid misinformation policy
Twitter said it will no longer enforce its longstanding Covid misinformation policy, yet another sign of how Elon Musk plans to transform the social media company he bought a month ago. In 2020, Twitter developed an extensive set of rules that sought to prohibit “harmful misinformation” about the virus and...
