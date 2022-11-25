ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Timeline of the Bennifer Romance

The word “Bennifer” might include flashbacks to frosted lip gloss and butterfly clips, but everything comes back in style eventually. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are spending time together, nearly 20 years after their romance took the world by storm. Affleck has reportedly been getting picked up in a white SUV that takes him to […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTVZ

Billie Eilish ‘really happy’ about relationship with Jesse Rutherford

All is going well for Billie Eilish and her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford. The singer, 20, says she’s thrilled to be dating the Neighbourhood frontman, 31, despite criticism about their age difference. Eilish told Vanity Fair of her relationship: “It’s really cool and I’m really excited and I’m really happy...
KTVZ

Eric Fleishman, celebrity fitness trainer, dead at 53

Celebrity personal trainer Eric Fleishman has died at the age of 53. The fitness personality, known as “Eric the Trainer,” died suddenly at his home in Glendale, California on Thanksgiving, his family announced Sunday in a post shared on his verified Instagram page. “We are heartbroken to share...
GLENDALE, CA
KTVZ

Will Smith, opening up about Oscars slap, tells Trevor Noah ‘hurt people hurt people’

Will Smith opened up to Trevor Noah about the now-famous slap at the Oscars in March during an appearance that aired Monday night on “The Daily Show.”. While promoting his forthcoming film “Emancipation,” Smith called it “a horrific night” and said he “lost it” when he stormed the stage and slapped presenter Chris Rock.
Parade

Eva Longoria Shares Sweet Beachside Photo With 4-Year-Old Son

Eva Longoria posed for a beachfront snapshot with her adorable child, Santiago, and it's giving all the feels!. On Monday, the actress uploaded the endearing picture to her Instagram account. The loving capture shows the mommy-son duo all smiles as the tyke grabbed his mom's face while she held him in her arms.
KTVZ

Twitter is no longer enforcing its Covid misinformation policy

Twitter said it will no longer enforce its longstanding Covid misinformation policy, yet another sign of how Elon Musk plans to transform the social media company he bought a month ago. In 2020, Twitter developed an extensive set of rules that sought to prohibit “harmful misinformation” about the virus and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy