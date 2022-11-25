Netflix’s “Wednesday” arrived with a bang. The fantasy series starring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams tops the Netflix Top 10 chart for the week of Nov. 21-27 with 341.2 million hours viewed following its Nov. 23 premiere. According to Netflix’s data, figures show over 50 million households have seen the series since its premiere, making it the record holder for the most hours viewed in a week for an English-language TV series on Netflix. “Stranger Things” Season 4 previously held the record with 335.01 million hours viewed, which was counted during the week of May 30 – June 5. Notably, Ryan Murphy’s “Monster” brought in 299.840 million for week of Sep 26 – Oct 2, but didn’t topple “Stranger Things” for No. 1. More to come… More from Variety'Wednesday' Showrunners Break Down Finale Twists, Tease Tyler's Return and Reveal Season 2 PlansWhat's Coming to Netflix in December 2022How Siouxsie Sioux, Bob Fosse and More Inspired 'Wednesday's' Unforgettable Dance SequenceBest of VarietyWhat's Coming to Netflix in December 2022What's Coming to Disney+ in December 2022Matthew Perry Gets Real About His Addiction Journey In Vulnerable New Memoir 'Friends, Lovers and The Big Terrible Thing'

