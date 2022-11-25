ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Thaddeus Gladmore
3d ago

It's almost time to kick my Barner wife out the house for the day !! Get the sage out do a little smudging !! And see what the Cadillac has under the hood !!! This Game has gotten some excitement to it since Harsin got gone !!!RTR !!! Hey everyone just stay civil tomorrow and don't be shooting your damn neighbors over a football game !!! Throwing a few fists that fine !!! But no guns and knifes !!!

dawgnation.com

What Auburn hiring Hugh Freeze means for Georgia Football

Auburn has found its replacement for Bryan Harsin. It is a name with ties to the SEC and a coach that has given Kirby Smart plenty of problems in the past. Hugh Freeze is set to take over at Auburn, according to multiple reports. Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated is the first to report the news.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Guest opinion: Plague on the Plains

Are you kidding? Auburn is seriously thinking about hiring Hugh Freeze, a football coach who resigned in shame from Ole Miss over a scandal in which he called escort services to help recruit players?. Auburn coeds should take to the streets and protest this total lack of sensitivity to an...
AUBURN, AL
collegeandmagnolia.com

DO NOT HIRE HUGH FREEZE

I don’t even know where to start with this, and I’m only writing this piece because other members of College and Magnolia would be unable to turn the caps lock key off and restrain from this being obscenely profane. However, the underlying message is the same. John Cohen,...
AUBURN, AL
Outsider.com

Alabama Teen Bags ‘Monster’ Red Stag Deer, Earns Epic Hunting Story

An Alabama teen earned a prolific hunting tale after bagging an impressive red stag deer earlier this month. The reasons this hunt is so unique are manifold. The red stag deer is not even a native to North America. It’s curious how it made its way to Randolph County, Alabama. Many experienced hunters spent months looking for this rare creature. However, it was Coye Potts- a teenager who had never killed a deer in his nearly 50 previous hunts- that finally brought it down.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AL
The Spun

Hugh Freeze Reacts To Auburn Coaching Rumors

Before Liberty took the field this Saturday for its game against New Mexico State, it was reported that Hugh Freeze had discussions with Auburn regarding its job opening. Freeze is considered the No. 1 candidate for the Auburn job, especially since Lane Kiffin is staying at Ole Miss. After Liberty...
AUBURN, AL
Auburn Plainsman

Rural Studio seeks to revive Alabama's rural spaces

Across Alabama, the landscape is littered with abandoned shops, rusted-out factories and dilapidated homes without hope of revival in small towns that have seen better days. However, a program at Auburn University aims to reverse the state's rural decline. According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, 55 of 67...
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Alabama man killed in Thanksgiving car crash

LOACHAPOKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A fatal car accident in Loachapoka claimed the life of one, according to the Lee County Coroner’s Office. The major crash happened in the evening hours of Thursday, Nov. 24 at Alabama Highway 14 and County Road 188. The Lee County Coroner’s Office says the crash left a 53-year-old man dead. […]
LOACHAPOKA, AL
AL.com

Man dies in Auburn police custody after he was Tased, arrested

An Auburn man died Sunday after he was taken into police custody. Auburn police at 2:48 p.m. responded to the 700 block of Martin Luther King Drive on a report of a man exhibiting erratic behavior, said Assistant Police Chief Clarence Stewart. Officers made contact with the 32-year-old man near...
AUBURN, AL
Praise 93.3

Alabama’s K.S. Ammons Releases New Gospel Music

K. S. Ammons, a native of Roanoke AL, has always loved to sing. She started out singing in church at a young age. Her dream was to become a professional singer and record a CD one day. She began writing in 2008 and continues to write focusing on her love for God. She loves praise and worship music. Some of her favorite artists that have inspired her are Jonathan McReynolds, Todd Dulaney, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, and Travis Greene to name a few. Besides her love for music, she loves children and pours as much as she can into her Wednesday night bible study class and any kids she meets.
ROANOKE, AL
