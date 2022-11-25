K. S. Ammons, a native of Roanoke AL, has always loved to sing. She started out singing in church at a young age. Her dream was to become a professional singer and record a CD one day. She began writing in 2008 and continues to write focusing on her love for God. She loves praise and worship music. Some of her favorite artists that have inspired her are Jonathan McReynolds, Todd Dulaney, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, and Travis Greene to name a few. Besides her love for music, she loves children and pours as much as she can into her Wednesday night bible study class and any kids she meets.

ROANOKE, AL ・ 10 DAYS AGO