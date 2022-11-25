Read full article on original website
Thaddeus Gladmore
3d ago
It's almost time to kick my Barner wife out the house for the day !! Get the sage out do a little smudging !! And see what the Cadillac has under the hood !!! This Game has gotten some excitement to it since Harsin got gone !!!RTR !!! Hey everyone just stay civil tomorrow and don't be shooting your damn neighbors over a football game !!! Throwing a few fists that fine !!! But no guns and knifes !!!
Reply(1)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
Related
dawgnation.com
What Auburn hiring Hugh Freeze means for Georgia Football
Auburn has found its replacement for Bryan Harsin. It is a name with ties to the SEC and a coach that has given Kirby Smart plenty of problems in the past. Hugh Freeze is set to take over at Auburn, according to multiple reports. Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated is the first to report the news.
SEC Football: Auburn getting ‘Freezed’ out or ‘Gus Malzahn 2.0’
Many SEC football fans, especially Alabama fans may love the title of this post, but for sure Auburn fans will hate it. The Aubie hate is ironic since the Malzahn 2.0 statement comes from an Auburn fan. The day after the Iron Bowl was supposed to be when Auburn named...
Guest opinion: Plague on the Plains
Are you kidding? Auburn is seriously thinking about hiring Hugh Freeze, a football coach who resigned in shame from Ole Miss over a scandal in which he called escort services to help recruit players?. Auburn coeds should take to the streets and protest this total lack of sensitivity to an...
What Cadillac Williams said to recap Auburn’s 49-27 Iron Bowl defeat vs. Alabama
Auburn interim coach Cadillac Williams discussed several topics with reporters after the Tigers’ 49-27 loss against Alabama in the Iron Bowl. Williams started the press conference with an opening statement thanking his players and assistant coaches for a hard-fought finish to the season. Williams took over the coaching responsibilities...
collegeandmagnolia.com
DO NOT HIRE HUGH FREEZE
I don’t even know where to start with this, and I’m only writing this piece because other members of College and Magnolia would be unable to turn the caps lock key off and restrain from this being obscenely profane. However, the underlying message is the same. John Cohen,...
Iron Bowl a Bittersweet Picture of What Alabama Could Have Been in 2022
The Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2, 6-2) completed the 2022 regular season by whipping the Auburn Tigers (5-7, 2-6) in the 87th Iron Bowl 49-27. The Crimson Tide took a 35-14 lead into halftime and then cruised through the second half for the third consecutive game against its bitter rival. The...
COMMENTARY: Cadillac Williams will forever be beloved for what he has done as head coach
There's no way to repay Cadillac Williams for what he has given the Auburn family these last four weeks.
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — This Alabama store helped men look their best for more than four decades
George Wilder owns The Locker Room, a quality men’s clothing, sportswear and shoe store with locations in Montgomery and Auburn. Wilder began his menswear career when he was a senior in high school in Columbus, Mississippi. “The truth is that I was in the store so often, that I...
Alabama Teen Bags ‘Monster’ Red Stag Deer, Earns Epic Hunting Story
An Alabama teen earned a prolific hunting tale after bagging an impressive red stag deer earlier this month. The reasons this hunt is so unique are manifold. The red stag deer is not even a native to North America. It’s curious how it made its way to Randolph County, Alabama. Many experienced hunters spent months looking for this rare creature. However, it was Coye Potts- a teenager who had never killed a deer in his nearly 50 previous hunts- that finally brought it down.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Gary Danielson faces backlash during first half of Auburn at Alabama game
Gary Danielson was faced with criticism from both sides of the Iron Bowl rivalry, as he was accused of being both an Auburn homer and an Alabama homer in the first half in Tuscaloosa. One fan wondered if Danielson was watching the same game that he was. At one point,...
Hugh Freeze Reacts To Auburn Coaching Rumors
Before Liberty took the field this Saturday for its game against New Mexico State, it was reported that Hugh Freeze had discussions with Auburn regarding its job opening. Freeze is considered the No. 1 candidate for the Auburn job, especially since Lane Kiffin is staying at Ole Miss. After Liberty...
Reports: Hugh Freeze has told Liberty that he is in conversations with Auburn
Hugh Freeze has been open with Liberty about speaking with Auburn.
Auburn Plainsman
Rural Studio seeks to revive Alabama's rural spaces
Across Alabama, the landscape is littered with abandoned shops, rusted-out factories and dilapidated homes without hope of revival in small towns that have seen better days. However, a program at Auburn University aims to reverse the state's rural decline. According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, 55 of 67...
Alabama man killed in Thanksgiving car crash
LOACHAPOKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A fatal car accident in Loachapoka claimed the life of one, according to the Lee County Coroner’s Office. The major crash happened in the evening hours of Thursday, Nov. 24 at Alabama Highway 14 and County Road 188. The Lee County Coroner’s Office says the crash left a 53-year-old man dead. […]
Enjoy an Alabama Thanksgiving at the Turkey Day Classic Parade
Folks across the state of Alabama look forward to Thanksgiving traditions with their family and friends. For some, it’s gathering at Grandmother’s house for a big family Thanksgiving meal, for others, it could be the yearly vacation to an island, or even attending or watching Thanksgiving Day parades.
University of Alabama Beats Auburn, Collects 566,000 Pounds During Food Drive
The University of Alabama collected more than half a million pounds of food during its annual Beat Auburn Beat Hunger campaign to benefit the West Alabama Food Bank. The UA group celebrated Friday morning at the Northport food bank when they learned the Capstone collected 565,983 pounds of food this year, beating Auburn University's group collecting 516,611 pounds.
Auburn Plainsman
Auburn Police Department under investigation by Alabama Law Enforcement Agency for death
The Auburn Police Department is currently under investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency for the death of an individual in their custody. On Nov. 27, 2022, at 2:48 p.m., APD received a complaint of a person exhibiting erratic behavior on Martin Luther King Drive. Officers responded to the call and contacted the 32-year-old male from Auburn.
Man dies in Auburn police custody after he was Tased, arrested
An Auburn man died Sunday after he was taken into police custody. Auburn police at 2:48 p.m. responded to the 700 block of Martin Luther King Drive on a report of a man exhibiting erratic behavior, said Assistant Police Chief Clarence Stewart. Officers made contact with the 32-year-old man near...
elmoreautauganews.com
Suspect in Thanksgiving Night Shooting on Mims Lane Bonds out; Victim Officially Identified
Top Photo: Jason Popwell is charged with Manslaughter in the death of Steve Welch. He made bond early this morning and the case remains under investigation. (Autauga Metro Jail booking photo.) Jason Popwell, 35, of Prattville bonded out of Autauga Metro Jail early this morning after an arrest for suspected...
Alabama’s K.S. Ammons Releases New Gospel Music
K. S. Ammons, a native of Roanoke AL, has always loved to sing. She started out singing in church at a young age. Her dream was to become a professional singer and record a CD one day. She began writing in 2008 and continues to write focusing on her love for God. She loves praise and worship music. Some of her favorite artists that have inspired her are Jonathan McReynolds, Todd Dulaney, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, and Travis Greene to name a few. Besides her love for music, she loves children and pours as much as she can into her Wednesday night bible study class and any kids she meets.
Praise 93.3
Tuscaloosa, AL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
857K+
Views
ABOUT
Praise 93.3 plays the best Gospel music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://praise933.com/
Comments / 9