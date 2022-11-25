ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
startattle.com

Slow Horses (Season 2 Episode 1 & 2) Apple TV+, Gary Oldman, trailer, release date

New Spies. New Threats. Same old Jackson Lamb. Startattle.com – Slow Horses | Apple TV+. Slow Horses (Season 2 Episode 1 & 2) Apple TV+, Gary Oldman, trailer, release date. Slow Horses is a spy thriller television series based on the “Slough House” series of novels by Mick Herron. The series premiered on Apple TV+ on 1 April 2022. Season two premiered on December 2, 2022. In June 2022, the series was renewed for third and fourth seasons.
startattle.com

DC’s Stargirl (Season 3 Episode 12) trailer, release date

As the team devise a plan to deal with their latest threat, Sylvester takes matters into his own hands and leaves Courtney, Pat and the JSA fearing for what comes next. Startattle.com – DC’s Stargirl | The CW. Network: The CW. Release date: November 30, 2022 at 8pm...
startattle.com

S.W.A.T. (Season 6 Episode 7) trailer, release date

When an intruder breaks into the home of a Hollywood actress, Hondo and the team are forced to partner with an old nemesis – former 20 Squad leader Sanchez – to track down a dangerous c—–al who’ll stop at nothing to get what he wants. Also, Tan struggles to find the perfect anniversary gift for his wife. Startattle.com – S.W.A.T. | CBS.
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Blood & Water’ Season 3 On Netflix, Where Puleng And Fikile Continue Their Sisterly Bond As The Mysteries Around Them Deepen

Blood & Water was one of Netflix’s first South African originals when it debuted two years ago, and it gained an audience through tight storytelling and a likeable cast. That continues with its third season, even as the stakes surrounding the kidnapping of Fikile Bhele get even more intense. BLOOD & WATER SEASON 3: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: A shot of a tape recorder, and we hear Janet Nkosana (Zikhona Sodlaka) talking to Detectives Vaans (Abduragman Adams) and Petersen (Nicole Fortuin) about what happened when the first child of Thandeka Khumalo (Gail Mabalane) was abducted at the hospital in...
startattle.com

Three Pines (Season 1 Episode 1 & 2) Amazon Prime Video, trailer, release date

In this town, everything is connected. Unravel the mysteries and dark secrets of Three Pines, starring Alfred Molina. Startattle.com – Three Pines | Amazon Prime Video. – Alfred Molina as Chief Inspector Armand Gamache. – Rossif Sutherland. – Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers. – Tantoo Cardinal. – Clare Coulter. –...
GoldDerby

‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’: The music legend’s new NBC special and where to find her holiday classics

Country legend and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Dolly Parton could easily be described as a Christmas angel with the sheer amount of holiday programming she has brought fans throughout the years. She continues the yuletide cheer this season with “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas” airing December 1 on NBC and Peacock. Per NBC, “This sentimental holiday movie takes viewers on a journey through time as Parton is visited by the Three Wise Men. The entertainer is taught valuable lessons, ultimately challenging her notions of the real magic of Christmas.” Special guests on “Mountain Magic Christmas” include Willie Nelson, Jimmy...
TENNESSEE STATE
startattle.com

Aisha (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Letitia Wright, Josh O’ Connor

Aisha, a young woman seeking asylum in Ireland, is floundering in a maze of social services and bureaucracy. As her situation becomes increasingly dire, Aisha struggles to maintain hope and dignity against the looming threat of deportation. Startattle.com – Aisha 2022. Starring : Letitia Wright / Josh O’ Connor...
The Hollywood Reporter

Controversial Punk Rocker GG Allin Getting Biopic From ‘Lords of Chaos’ Filmmaker Jonas Åkerlund

Notorious punk rocker GG Allin is getting the biopic treatment. Jonas Åkerlund, the music video director behind heavy metal thriller Lords of Chaos, will helm the feature, titled GG Allin: Live. Fast. Die., which will be produced by Don Murphy and Susan Monford of Angry Films and MVD Entertainment Group.More from The Hollywood ReporterMesfin Fekadu Named Senior Editor of The Hollywood Reporter's Music CoverageJennifer Lopez Reflects on "Painful" Break-Up With Ben Affleck and Returning to Their Relationship for 'This Is Me ... Now'BET Soul Train Awards: Beyoncé, Lizzo, Mary J. Blige Among Top Winners The producers have acquired Allin’s life and music rights,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy