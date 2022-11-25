Read full article on original website
Slow Horses (Season 2 Episode 1 & 2) Apple TV+, Gary Oldman, trailer, release date
New Spies. New Threats. Same old Jackson Lamb. Startattle.com – Slow Horses | Apple TV+. Slow Horses (Season 2 Episode 1 & 2) Apple TV+, Gary Oldman, trailer, release date. Slow Horses is a spy thriller television series based on the “Slough House” series of novels by Mick Herron. The series premiered on Apple TV+ on 1 April 2022. Season two premiered on December 2, 2022. In June 2022, the series was renewed for third and fourth seasons.
DC’s Stargirl (Season 3 Episode 12) trailer, release date
As the team devise a plan to deal with their latest threat, Sylvester takes matters into his own hands and leaves Courtney, Pat and the JSA fearing for what comes next. Startattle.com – DC’s Stargirl | The CW. Network: The CW. Release date: November 30, 2022 at 8pm...
S.W.A.T. (Season 6 Episode 7) trailer, release date
When an intruder breaks into the home of a Hollywood actress, Hondo and the team are forced to partner with an old nemesis – former 20 Squad leader Sanchez – to track down a dangerous c—–al who’ll stop at nothing to get what he wants. Also, Tan struggles to find the perfect anniversary gift for his wife. Startattle.com – S.W.A.T. | CBS.
A Very Backstreet Holiday: ABC release date and everything we know about the holiday special
An anticipated holiday special this year is A Very Backstreet Holiday, which sees the popular boy-band singing some Christmas classics.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Blood & Water’ Season 3 On Netflix, Where Puleng And Fikile Continue Their Sisterly Bond As The Mysteries Around Them Deepen
Blood & Water was one of Netflix’s first South African originals when it debuted two years ago, and it gained an audience through tight storytelling and a likeable cast. That continues with its third season, even as the stakes surrounding the kidnapping of Fikile Bhele get even more intense. BLOOD & WATER SEASON 3: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: A shot of a tape recorder, and we hear Janet Nkosana (Zikhona Sodlaka) talking to Detectives Vaans (Abduragman Adams) and Petersen (Nicole Fortuin) about what happened when the first child of Thandeka Khumalo (Gail Mabalane) was abducted at the hospital in...
Three Pines (Season 1 Episode 1 & 2) Amazon Prime Video, trailer, release date
In this town, everything is connected. Unravel the mysteries and dark secrets of Three Pines, starring Alfred Molina. Startattle.com – Three Pines | Amazon Prime Video. – Alfred Molina as Chief Inspector Armand Gamache. – Rossif Sutherland. – Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers. – Tantoo Cardinal. – Clare Coulter. –...
30 Behind-The-Scenes Pics Of The Cast Of "Wednesday" That Prove They're More Wholesome Than Spooky
I will defend this cast with my life.
‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’: The music legend’s new NBC special and where to find her holiday classics
Country legend and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Dolly Parton could easily be described as a Christmas angel with the sheer amount of holiday programming she has brought fans throughout the years. She continues the yuletide cheer this season with “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas” airing December 1 on NBC and Peacock. Per NBC, “This sentimental holiday movie takes viewers on a journey through time as Parton is visited by the Three Wise Men. The entertainer is taught valuable lessons, ultimately challenging her notions of the real magic of Christmas.” Special guests on “Mountain Magic Christmas” include Willie Nelson, Jimmy...
Aisha (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Letitia Wright, Josh O’ Connor
Aisha, a young woman seeking asylum in Ireland, is floundering in a maze of social services and bureaucracy. As her situation becomes increasingly dire, Aisha struggles to maintain hope and dignity against the looming threat of deportation. Startattle.com – Aisha 2022. Starring : Letitia Wright / Josh O’ Connor...
Controversial Punk Rocker GG Allin Getting Biopic From ‘Lords of Chaos’ Filmmaker Jonas Åkerlund
Notorious punk rocker GG Allin is getting the biopic treatment. Jonas Åkerlund, the music video director behind heavy metal thriller Lords of Chaos, will helm the feature, titled GG Allin: Live. Fast. Die., which will be produced by Don Murphy and Susan Monford of Angry Films and MVD Entertainment Group.More from The Hollywood ReporterMesfin Fekadu Named Senior Editor of The Hollywood Reporter's Music CoverageJennifer Lopez Reflects on "Painful" Break-Up With Ben Affleck and Returning to Their Relationship for 'This Is Me ... Now'BET Soul Train Awards: Beyoncé, Lizzo, Mary J. Blige Among Top Winners The producers have acquired Allin’s life and music rights,...
Kique The Voice 2022 Top 10 “Call Out My Name” The Weeknd, Season 22 Live
Kique performs “Call Out My Name” by The Weeknd, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Live Playoffs. Kique performs The Weeknd’s “Call Out My Name” during the Live Top 10 Performances on The Voice. Startattle.com – The Voice. Kique The Voice Live Top 10. Contestant:...
They Cloned Tyrone (2023 movie) Netflix, trailer, release date, John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, Jamie Foxx
A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio (John Boyega, Teyonah Parris and Jamie Foxx) onto the trail of a nefarious government experiment in this pulpy mystery caper. trail events experiment Startattle.com – They Cloned Tyrone 2023. Starring : John Boyega / Teyonah Parris / Jamie Foxx. Genre...
Rowan Grace The Voice 2022 Top 10 “I Love You” Billie Eilish, Season 22 Live
Rowan Grace performs “I Love You” by Billie Eilish, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Live Playoffs. Rowan Grace performs Billie Eilish’s “i love you” during the Live Top 10 Performances on The Voice. Startattle.com – The Voice. Rowan Grace The Voice Live Top 10.
Kim Cruse The Voice 2022 Top 10 “Love on the Brain” Rihanna, Season 22 Live
Kim Cruse performs “Love on the Brain” by Rihanna, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Live Playoffs. Kim Cruse performs Rihanna’s “Love on the Brain” during the Live Top 10 Performances on The Voice. Startattle.com – The Voice. Kim Cruse The Voice Live Top 10.
Omar Jose The Voice 2022 Top 10 “I Want to Know What Love Is” Foreigner, Season 22 Live
Omar Jose performs “I Want to Know What Love Is” by Foreigner, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Live Playoffs. Omar Jose Cardona performs Foreigner’s “I Want to Know What Love Is” during the Live Top 10 Performances on The Voice. Startattle.com – The Voice.
A Big Fat Family Christmas (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date, Tia Carrere, Jack Wagner
A photojournalist named Liv gets a dream assignment of covering the Chang family’s annual holiday party for a front-page story – nobody at work knows that they are in fact, her family. She wants to confide in new co-worker Henry but doesn’t want to jeopardize her big break. Startattle.com – A Big Fat Family Christmas 2022.
Matilda the Musical (2022 movie) Netflix, trailer, release date, Alisha Weir, Emma Thompson
An adaptation of the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical. Matilda tells the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a sharp mind and a vivid imagination, dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results. Startattle.com – Matilda the Musical 2022. Starring : Alisha Weir...
