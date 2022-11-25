Man with wife and son in different hospitals following horrible crash gets a Secret Santa surprise

Read full article on original website
10-year-old named Miracle helps deliver baby sister at home after mother goes into labour early
A 10-year-old girl has been praised as a “local hero” after she helped deliver her baby sister at home when their mother went into labour three weeks early.Miracle Moore, from Missouri, was at home with her mother Viola Fair on 23 October, when Fair realised she’d gone into labour early and needed help. According to North Country Fire & Rescue, which recounted the “absolutely amazing, wonderful, feel-good story” on its Facebook page, Miracle’s mother instructed her 10-year-old daughter to call 911.“Hi, I think my mom is in labour,” Miracle began the 11-minute recorded call to emergency dispatcher Scott Stranghoener,...
Girl "hardly able to climb stairs" after rescue from almost 7 years allegedly held captive by her family
Berlin — Prosecutors in Germany are holding a mother and grandparents accused of holding the woman's eight-year-old daughter captive in a house in a small German town for almost her entire life. There are still many unanswered questions in this case, but the details that have emerged are shocking:...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
10-Year-Old Girl Delivers Mom's Baby at Home With the Help of a 911 Dispatcher
A 10-year-old Missouri girl helped her mother give birth at home with the assistance of a 911 operator who patiently walked her through the delivery process. Viola Fair went into labor at home in Jennings on Oct. 23, three weeks before her due date, according to NBC News affiliate KSDK. And with the baby coming fast, Fair didn't have time to get to the hospital. That's when her daughter Miracle Moore jumped in to action and called 911.
Man, who is Mistaken for Wife's Father, Realizes He First Met Her When She Was a Baby in Pram
A man, who is 19 years older than his wife, found out that she was a baby when he first met her. Rich Foetu Tomkinson and, his wife, Evie Foetu Tomkinson;Photo byFacebook. Rich Foetu Tomkinson thought he met his wife, Evie Foetu Tomkinson, when she was working at a pub in July 2018. They instantly felt a connection despite the 19 years age difference and moved in together in February 2019. He proposed to her in September 2019 and the couple got married in July 2022. They’re now expecting their baby in January 2023.
Woman Uses Pool Noodles to Decorate Basically Her Entire House for Christmas
We think pool noodles might be more of a winter staple now TBH
Eight-foot crocodile enters home late at night to search for food
A crocodile went inside a house in a village in Etawah in India’s Uttar Pradesh state in search of prey, shocking the family that was fast asleep.Around 10.30pm on 29 October, the local media reported that the family of Harnam Singh in Jaitia village in Etawah was woken up by the bleating of their goats and when they tried to see why they found the eight-foot-long crocodile near the goats. But the crocodile soon entered one of the rooms, and that’s when all hell broke loose.The family later called the police who told them to lock the reptile inside...
Landlord evicts noisy tenants from their apartment on the same night they started moving in
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. My mother wants to write a book about tenants and landlords. During her seventy-nine years on this planet, she has been both, multiple times. "I think it would be a best-seller," she told me. "People never do what they say. You can't believe a word that comes out of their mouths."
5 years ago, a woman with Autism suspiciously disappeared while cat-sitting for her parents. What happened to Jenna?
Jenna Van Gelderen grew up in Atlanta, Georgia alongside her older brother, Will. The 25-year-old has high-functioning autism and according to her parents, Leon and Roseanne, she is too trusting of strangers and a bit naive. Jenna is also vulnerable to manipulation. Despite her struggles, she graduated from college with a certificate in office administration in 2016.
Sweet video shows Indiana man proposing to stepdaughter, asking to be her dad
"When we met Michael, our lives flourished. He gave us a love we had never had before."
Tri-City Herald
Man hid wife’s body in freezer in 2019, WA cops say. Now he’s been arrested in Europe
A man is accused of killing his wife in 2019 and hiding her body in a freezer in their apartment before fleeing the U.S., authorities in Washington said. Now, three years after he was first charged with first-degree murder, Wahid Kashify has been arrested in Europe, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said in a Nov. 7 Facebook post.
Good Samaritan saves baby after armed father tries to throw her off overpass: 'Give me the baby'
Christine King was driving by the interstate overpass when she noticed a man fighting with a woman and threatening to throw a baby off the overpass.
Good samaritan saves woman held hostage by razor-wielding man on flight
A good samaritan has been hailed for saving a woman on a flight after she was held hostage by a fellow passenger brandishing a razor blade.The incident unfolded on Monday on board JetBlue flight 871 travelling from New York City to Salt Lake City, Utah, when the allegedly intoxicated suspect Merrill Darrell Fackrell suddenly pulled a blade on a fellow passenger and held it to the terrified woman’s throat.A good samaritan sprung into action and managed to get the knife from the perpetrator – before sitting with him until the flight could land and police arrested him.Mr Fackrell, a...
Upworthy
Woman discovers the man she's dating is the blood donor who saved her life 11 years ago
This couple's love story sounds like a perfect Hollywood movie. A Taiwanese woman named Lin Xiaofen was left stunned by the mysterious workings of the universe when she revealed to her boyfriend an incident that happened 11 years ago. Doctors had to pump her with 10 pints of blog and two of isolated platelets after she was left in critical condition following a terrible car crash. Upon hearing her story, her boyfriend Lian jokingly asked her: "Could it be my blood you used?" Although he said it in passing, the question sparked Lin's curiosity as Lian was a regular blood donor at the time, reported Bored Panda. Driven by curiosity, Lin decided to check whether her boyfriend could indeed be the blood donor who saved her life.
Baby born at 23 weeks heads home with her family: ‘It’s a miracle that she survived’
A baby born at just 23 weeks and weighing 535 grams at birth has finally gone home with her parents. When little Isla was born on March 4, her parents Lauren Ormston and Oliver Dewey were told that she had just a 10% chance of survival.
Nurse amputates man's foot, wanted to put in taxidermy shop
A Wisconsin nurse allegedly amputated a patient's foot without permission from a doctor with the hopes of displaying it in her family's taxidermy shop.
Upworthy
Puppy who ran away from home returns the same day with dog show rosette after winning third place
Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 19, 2022. It has since been updated. An English family was in for quite the rollercoaster of emotions when their dog ran away from home, only to return later that day with a rosette from a dog show. Peter and Paula Closier were overcome with worry when their 5-year-old beagle-cross Bonnie vanished from their home in Bolney, West Sussex, on July 10. They searched all over with a search party that included their two daughters and neighbors, and even called the police, local vets and the dog warden in a desperate attempt to find her.
Upworthy
Teachers post sweet note thanking truck drivers for cheering up kids every day by blowing their horns
Happiness and kindness come from the most unexpected source at times and they can make somebody's day. For the students of Spring Garden Children Care, it comes from truck drivers who blow their horns intentionally while passing by. It absolutely cheers them up and it ends up being a yard talk among all of them. The teachers at the school saw the impact the truck drivers were having and decided to write a beautiful note thanking them for their efforts.
Ohio couple delivers FedEx packages after driver dumps them
An good-hearted Ohio couple who saw a delivery driver dumping packages on Black Friday retrieved them and spent hours hand-delivering them to their intended recipients. Tristen Raisch and Zachary Arnwine told local media they grew suspicious when they saw a FedEx truck pulled over to the side of the road with its emergency lights on and the driver apparrently throwing things out of it. “He had the door wide open and we were doing a little creep on him,” Raisch told WLWT5 with a smile. By the time the couple turned around on Ohio State Route 123, the driver had already gone. “We...
Walmart shooting survivor sues company for $50 million
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — An employee who survived the mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, last week has filed a $50 million lawsuit against the company. The lawsuit, filed by Donya Prioleau, claims she submitted a complaint about the gunman two months prior to the shooting that took the lives of six Walmart employees. Store supervisor Andre Bing, 31, fatally shot six employees and wounded several others before he died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot, police said.
brytfmonline.com
USA: – A woman went for a walk
A young couple planned to go on a 2.5 mile hike in Zion National Park in the US state of Utah on Tuesday, November 22. Things did not go as planned. On Wednesday morning, some tourists spot the couple – in a valley. in press release He tells the...
