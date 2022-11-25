Read full article on original website
South Euclid residents can now park commercial vehicles in driveways
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- Times have changed and more people are working from home, as well as commuting to their jobs in commercial vehicles. To that end, City Council on Monday (Nov. 28) approved legislation that allows residents to park their commercial/work vehicles in their driveways. The ordinance, approved by...
Brunswick Council approves 2023 budget heavy on capital improvement projects
BRUNSWICK, Ohio ---Brunswick Finance Director Todd Fischer called the city’s $83 million 2023 operating budget the result of the hard work of all city employees over the past several years. “We are doing a lot better financially than we have done in the past,” Fischer said. He noted that...
Broadview Heights part-time firefighters receive raises
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The city’s 16 part-time firefighters will receive a raise of 2.5 percent, retroactive to January, and an additional raise of 3 percent in January 2023, under a new three-year contract recently approved by City Council. The raises match those given to the city’s 21 full-time...
cleveland19.com
Downtown Cleveland low-income apartment tenants fed up with renovation issues
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some tenants living in Winton Manor told 19 News ever since renovations started about a year ago, living there has been a nightmare. Winton Manor is a low-income apartment building in downtown Cleveland made up of mostly elderly and disabled residents. Audrey Douthard has been living...
Record Revolution in Coventry Village to close after 55 years
The owners announced the closure of the shop at 1832 Coventry Road in a Friday, Nov. 25, Facebook post.
What a restaurant redesign involves: Blue Canyon Kitchen & Tavern undergoing massive project (photos)
TWINSBURG, Ohio – Blue Canyon Kitchen & Tavern is getting more than a makeover – a complete renovation of the rustic lodge’s design, inside and out, one room at a time. It’s a multiyear project that will add space, overhaul its Great Room, highlight the wine selection, offer a refurbished patio and much more.
PHOTOS: Ohio Woman Plows Car Through Guard Rail Into Lake Erie
She was transported to a local hospital.
Brecksville will connect Cleveland Metroparks to Ohio 82 with a mile of trails, sidewalks
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- The city will build an asphalt trail through municipally owned Blossom Hill and a sidewalk on Oakes Road. Together, they will connect Cleveland Metroparks south of Oakes to Ohio 82 near Interstate 77. A third key element of the connection is a new sidewalk along Glenwood Trail...
Brecksville Planning Commission approves Julie Billiart branch in former Chippewa school building
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- The Planning Commission has approved a proposal by Julie Billiart Schools to open a branch in the former Chippewa Elementary School on Wiese Road. Julie Billiart needed a conditional use permit to occupy the former Chippewa school. That’s because the school is in a residential zoning district where schools are allowed only on a case-by-case basis.
Medina school board hears plans for recreation center expansion
MEDINA, Ohio -- The Medina Community Recreation Center expansion was a topic of discussion at last week’s school board meeting when city officials presented the project to the board. The building is owned and operated by both entities.
Medina City Council continues discussion on recreation center expansion
MEDINA, Ohio -- Discussion of the Medina Community Recreation Center expansion continued at Monday’s City Council meeting after the Medina Board of Education approved part of the plan last week. The topic came up in the form of a resolution allowing the city to execute a proposal with Fanning...
WFMJ.com
Car crashes through guardrail into Lake Erie
Authorities in Lake County have retrieved a car that crashed through a guardrail and plunged into Lake Erie just east of Mentor Beach Park. Sheriff’s Deputies as well as Mentor-on-the-Lake Police and Firefighters were called out early Friday to Twilight Drive where they found the car on the other side of large rocks along the shoreline.
COVID-19 cases on the rise in Northeast Ohio: Several counties once again have 'high' community spread
CLEVELAND — As we move into the holiday season and the weather gets colder, COVID-19 cases again appear to be on the rise in Northeast Ohio, and some residents are being urged to take further precautions. According to the CDC, Ashtabula, Erie, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, and Trumbull counties are...
’Tis the season for Handmade Treasures in Middleburg Heights
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS – Seasonal popup shop Handmade Treasures has returned for its third year in Middleburg Heights, offering shoppers creative options and saving them time when searching for unique, handcrafted gifts. Located next to Petco at 6879 Southland Drive in Southland Shopping Center, 60 merchants – 15 of which...
Who’s paying? Talks underway for $2B Hopkins upgrades
City officials are now working behind the scenes, preparing the facility for major renovations that would include new terminals, a centralized security checkpoint, and a new ticket area.
Cocaine-possessing New York driver backs into electrical box: Broadview Heights Police Blotter
On Nov. 3, police were dispatched to Amberwood Court regarding a possible drunk driver. The caller said a man driving a white Toyota Rav4 with New York licenses plates had backed out of an Amberwood Court driveway into their yard and hit an electrical box. The resident tried to make...
Grand jury charges driver with murder in hit-and-run crash that killed Cleveland firefighter
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cuyahoga County grand jury Monday accused a Cleveland man of murder in the death of firefighter Johnny Tetrick. Tetrick, 51, of Kirtland, was killed while working at an accident scene Nov. 19 on Interstate 90 in Bratenahl. He was struck by a car driven by Leander Bissell, 40, who then drove away, according to authorities.
Investigative report cites Plain Dealer story as evidence Boutros misled board about bonuses: The Wake Up for Monday, Nov. 28, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. When the MetroHealth board fired CEO Dr. Akram Boutros last week, they provided no evidence that he failed to disclose unauthorized bonuses. We asked for the investigative report the board had commissioned. And late Friday, they released it.
cleveland19.com
Suspect on the run after crashing car into Cleveland house
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a car crash into a house after the driver reportedly fled the scene. Officers responded to the 9000 block of Pratt Avenue for a report of a car into a house in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Police on scene told...
Owner of Austintown restaurant talks recent closure
A popular local BBQ joint in Austintown announced its closure Sunday morning.
