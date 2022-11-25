ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seven Hills, OH

Brecksville Planning Commission approves Julie Billiart branch in former Chippewa school building

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- The Planning Commission has approved a proposal by Julie Billiart Schools to open a branch in the former Chippewa Elementary School on Wiese Road. Julie Billiart needed a conditional use permit to occupy the former Chippewa school. That’s because the school is in a residential zoning district where schools are allowed only on a case-by-case basis.
Car crashes through guardrail into Lake Erie

Authorities in Lake County have retrieved a car that crashed through a guardrail and plunged into Lake Erie just east of Mentor Beach Park. Sheriff’s Deputies as well as Mentor-on-the-Lake Police and Firefighters were called out early Friday to Twilight Drive where they found the car on the other side of large rocks along the shoreline.
Investigative report cites Plain Dealer story as evidence Boutros misled board about bonuses: The Wake Up for Monday, Nov. 28, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. When the MetroHealth board fired CEO Dr. Akram Boutros last week, they provided no evidence that he failed to disclose unauthorized bonuses. We asked for the investigative report the board had commissioned. And late Friday, they released it.
Suspect on the run after crashing car into Cleveland house

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a car crash into a house after the driver reportedly fled the scene. Officers responded to the 9000 block of Pratt Avenue for a report of a car into a house in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Police on scene told...
