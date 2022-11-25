ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

MotorBiscuit

How Much Is a Fully Loaded 2023 Lexus IS?

Here's a look at how much a fully loaded 2023 Lexus IS compact luxury sedan model costs, factoring in trim levels, accessories, add-ons, and more. The post How Much Is a Fully Loaded 2023 Lexus IS? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

5 Best Luxury SUVs with the Best Gas Mileage According to TrueCar

The luxury SUV segment offers something for nearly everyone. That’s especially true if you’re in the market for a fuel-efficient luxury SUV. In fact, if you are, you'll be interested in this list of the best fuel-efficient luxury SUVs, according to TrueCar. The post 5 Best Luxury SUVs with the Best Gas Mileage According to TrueCar appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

Do Cops Drive V6 Dodge Chargers?

The Dodge Charger Pursuit is an example of V6 Charger and V8 Charger that cops can use. Police Chargers are in use all over the country. The post Do Cops Drive V6 Dodge Chargers? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

Walmart Brand Car Battery Breakdown

A car battery is essential to your regular maintenance. Choosing the right brand car battery can be difficult. Here is a breakdown of Walmart brand car battery. The post Walmart Brand Car Battery Breakdown appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

How Much Does a 2023 Honda Pilot Cost?

Find out what the new pricing is for the 2023 Honda Pilot and whether the changes make it worth buying or not. The post How Much Does a 2023 Honda Pilot Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

What Do the Letters JEEP Stand For?

Here's the surprising history behind the slang term--based on a military acronym--that became one of the world's most recognizable brands. The post What Do the Letters JEEP Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Robb Report

How Architect Tatiana Sheveleva Designs Immersive Properties for The Ritz, St. Regis and More Luxury Hotels

Alongside partners Loris Ognibene and Boris Mathias, Kazakhstan-born, Toronto-based Tatiana Sheveleva co-founded international award-winning firm Chapi Chapo Design in 2011. Ognibene, a Toronto native, Mathias, who hails from Paris, and Sheveleva, who studied in Canada, all bring architecture and design expertise from their varying backgrounds, experiences and global influences.  It’s likely avid travelers have seen or experienced Chapi Chapo’s design even without knowing, as the firm’s portfolio includes the Ritz-Carlton, Mexico City; Amanyara in Turks and Caicos; The St. Regis Toronto; Four Seasons Toronto; and more. They’ve also worked with brands like Hilton, Mandarin Oriental, Baccarat and Andaz and design high-end...
