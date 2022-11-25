ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Best Luxury SUVs with the Best Gas Mileage According to TrueCar

The luxury SUV segment offers something for nearly everyone. That’s especially true if you’re in the market for a fuel-efficient luxury SUV. In fact, if you are, you'll be interested in this list of the best fuel-efficient luxury SUVs, according to TrueCar. The post 5 Best Luxury SUVs with the Best Gas Mileage According to TrueCar appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Much Is a Fully Loaded 2023 Lexus IS?

Here's a look at how much a fully loaded 2023 Lexus IS compact luxury sedan model costs, factoring in trim levels, accessories, add-ons, and more. The post How Much Is a Fully Loaded 2023 Lexus IS? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Do Cops Drive V6 Dodge Chargers?

The Dodge Charger Pursuit is an example of V6 Charger and V8 Charger that cops can use. Police Chargers are in use all over the country. The post Do Cops Drive V6 Dodge Chargers? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Much Does a 2023 Honda Pilot Cost?

Find out what the new pricing is for the 2023 Honda Pilot and whether the changes make it worth buying or not. The post How Much Does a 2023 Honda Pilot Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Best All-Wheel Drive SUVs for Winter Driving

The best all-wheel drive SUVs for winter driving are the 2022 Hyundai Tucson, the 2022 Subaru Outback, and the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The post The Best All-Wheel Drive SUVs for Winter Driving appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is the Toyota Tacoma Still a Good Truck?

Ford, Chevy and GMC are going after Tacoma buyers in 2023. Can the seven-year-old Tacoma compete with the newer trucks? The post Is the Toyota Tacoma Still a Good Truck? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CarBuzz.com

One Million Tesla Vehicles Expected To Get Major Sound System Update

Tesla vehicles are expected to receive a welcome sound system update if the latest rumors are to be believed. Sources told BGR that the automaker is getting ready to introduce Dolby Atmos to new and existing vehicles, after consulting with several record labels for months. More than one million existing Tesla models are expected to benefit from the software update, plus all newly-manufactured examples.
