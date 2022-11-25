Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
The Issue Is: Expanding Texas's compassionate use program
After two expansions in 2019 and 2021, another expansion of Texas's compassionate use program for low-dose marijuana could be on the table for the 2023 legislative session, this time to include chronic pain. FOX 7 Austin's Rudy Koski speaks with Morris Denton, who owns one of the few legal medical marijuana dispensaries in Texas.
fox7austin.com
Giving Tuesday: How to support Austin communities in need
AUSTIN, Texas - Tuesday, November 29 is Giving Tuesday, a global day of generosity and giving back to our local communities after Black Friday and Cyber Monday. I Live Here I Give Here is the official Central Texas leader for Giving Tuesday. Giving Tuesday raised $900 million for thousands of...
Report: North Texas cake spot serves the best cake in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love cake? Cake is a classic dessert that is so versatile and universally loved, that it has transcended throughout decades. Historians say that cake can be traced back all the way to the 1600-1700s. Talk about a beloved food. That universal love is...
fox7austin.com
New Braunfels woman featured in new TxDOT drunk driving awareness campaign
AUSTIN, Texas - The holiday season is officially underway, and it’s one of the deadliest times of the year on Texas roads. To remind Texans to drive safe and drive sober, TxDOT is launching a new campaign, which features a New Braunfels woman who grew up without her parents—all thanks to a drunk driver back in 1985.
fox7austin.com
Zilker Holiday Tree draws generations of attendees
AUSTIN, Texas - The Zilker Holiday Tree is lit up for the 56th year. One family that spans four generations has been coming for about 50 years. "She brought me, this is my mom, I brought her, this is my daughter, and now she's bringing her son, Samuel," Patricia Bloodworth said.
fox7austin.com
Austin Diaper Bank launches new holiday campaign
AUSTIN, Texas - A clean diaper is a necessity. Studies show if a child or toddler doesn’t have a clean diaper, it can lead to skin irritation, rashes, and urinary tract infections. However, babies can go through hundreds of diapers each month and the cost can add up quickly.
fox7austin.com
Person of interest in East Austin deadly shooting released amid questions of self-defense
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) released a suspected shooter Monday amid looming questions whether the killing was justified. Timothy Mota, 45, was shot to death inside a home on View Ridge Drive around 1:40 a.m. FOX 7 Austin is not publishing the name of the man who shot Mota in the chest, as charges have not been filed.
fox7austin.com
Giving Tuesday: Help someone in need pay their City of Austin utility bill
AUSTIN, Texas - This Giving Tuesday, you can bring some holiday cheer to a loved one, friend, or neighbors by making a payment toward their City of Austin utility bill. All you need is their name and address. You don't need to know their account number, although it can be helpful if you do.
Austin shooting causes overnight closures on I-35
AUSTIN, Texas — One person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning after a shooting near Interstate 35. The Austin Police Department said the incident occurred around 2 a.m. at 3701 N. I-35 Service Road northbound, which is just south of the Capital Plaza Target.
fox7austin.com
Cold front coming into Austin on Tuesday
Chilly weather is expected through the end of the week due to a cold front coming in on Tuesday. Scott Fisher has the latest details.
brownwoodnews.com
Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Captured in California, Dallas and San Antonio
AUSTIN – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Julian Murillo was arrested November 15, in California. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders Catarino Chavez III was arrested on November 17, in Dallas, and Daniel Munoz was arrested also on November 17, in San Antonio. A Crime Stoppers reward will be paid in Murillo’s capture.
fox7austin.com
FedEx truck rolls over on I-35 NB in Buda
BUDA, TEXAS - Buda police are asking drivers to expect delays after a FedEx truck rolled over on I-35 Monday afternoon. Police said the crash happened on I-35 northbound near Robert S Light. Traffic was down to two lanes while the truck and packages were recovered. All lanes were opened...
fox7austin.com
Warmer days ahead for Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - There is not a cloud in the sky over Downtown Austin; it has been a while since we have woken up to clear conditions. Today we will stay sunny and warm up to 70 degrees. Unlike yesterday, the winds will be calm. It is a perfect Sunday...
fox7austin.com
Police asking for help identifying East Austin bank robbery suspect
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the community's help identifying a bank robbery suspect. Police said on Nov. 28, at 1:02 p.m., officers responded to a bank robbery at the IBC Bank located at 2817 E Cesar Chavez St. The suspect entered the bank, approached...
Second-alarm fire burns warehouse home to ICON 3D printing in south Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Firefighters are working to put out a fire at a warehouse, home to a 3D printing construction company, in south Austin early Friday morning. The Austin Fire Department said the warehouse is on St. Elmo Road near Industrial Boulevard. That’s by East Ben White Boulevard and I-35. Austin Fire Division Chief Stephen Truesdell […]
fox7austin.com
World Cup Watch Party: Local hotspot expecting to hit capacity again
AUSTIN, Texas - Soccer fans are ready to root on Team USA this morning. The US takes on Iran on FOX 7 at 1 p.m. CST, but the party starts at 11 a.m. at Haymaker. The East Austin bar and restaurant has been filled to capacity every day with soccer fans for their World Cup watch parties.
fox7austin.com
World Cup recipe idea, an Iranian dish called Tachin
AUSTIN, Texas - A huge part of any sport is the food you eat while watching it. Ahead of today's World Cup matchup against Iran, FOX 7 Austin's Kelly Saberi shows us an Iranian recipe you can recreate at home. The recipe is called "tachin" or "tachin ba morgh" (tachin...
fox7austin.com
'Goatsgiving': Large Elon Musk GOAT statue delivered to Tesla's Austin headquarters
AUSTIN, Texas - A new statue of Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is turning heads. The metal sculpture features the billionaire's head placed on the body of a goat sitting on the back of a rocket. The sculpture reportedly cost about $600,000 to build, says the Wall Street Journal.
fox7austin.com
Haymaker getting ready for World Cup match day
East Austin's Haymaker offering food and drink specials in honor of the World Cup. They have been hitting capacity for every match.
