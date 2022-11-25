Read full article on original website
Related
Aspen Daily News
AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST
SHANGHAI (AP) — Protesters angered by strict anti-virus measures called for China’s powerful leader to resign, an unprecedented rebuke as authorities in at least eight cities struggled to suppress demonstrations Sunday that represent a rare direct challenge to the ruling Communist Party. Police using pepper spray drove away...
College football transfer portal tracker for 2023: Updates
Quarterbacks Hudson Card, Connor Bazelak and Cade McNamara are among the players who plan to enter the portal. We provide live updates.
Report: Texas QB Hudson Card to Enter Transfer Portal
He lost the starting job earlier in the season.
Sources: Georgia Tech targets Brent Key as football coach
Georgia Tech has targeted Brent Key, who went 4-4 as interim coach after taking over for Geoff Collins, as the team's new football coach, sources told ESPN.
Comments / 0