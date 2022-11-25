ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
94.5 PST

Newark Airport on pace for record gun seizures

For the third time this month, a loaded handgun was found in luggage at Newark Liberty International Airport. The Transportation Security Administration found the 9mm handgun in the carry-on luggage of a passenger from Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. The gun was loaded with 13 bullets, including one in the chamber. "This...
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Mansion owned by Starbucks executive goes up in flames in NJ

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP — A mansion owned by a Starbucks executive went up in flames early Friday morning. Fire broke out at the 6,300-square-foot home on Madison Avenue. The building was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived around 1:35 a.m. Units and tankers from several surrounding communities in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania provided assistance.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

Newark, NJ firefighter attacked at homeless highway encampment

NEWARK — A city fire captain was attacked after a fire at a homeless encampment Sunday morning. Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said firefighters responded to a fire on Riverside Avenue in an area under Route 21 around 11:05 a.m. where homeless individuals gather. The area in the North Ward is primarily industrial.
NEWARK, NJ
newjerseylocalnews.com

A New Jersey Policeman Has Admitted To Hiding Drugs In Potato Chip Packages!

Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago stated on Wednesday that a corrections officer in his county admitted to sneaking cocaine into jail in bags of potato chips. On Friday in Monmouth County Superior Court, Shamong resident Bryant Mack, 54, pled guilty to second-degree conspiracy to distribute a restricted dangerous narcotic. Two...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

Princeton, NJ
22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wpst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy