Clementon Woman Sentenced to 159 Months in Prison for Role in Stolen Identity Refund Fraud Scheme
A Camden County woman was sentenced today to 159 months in prison for her role in a scheme to obtain money through fraudulently obtained refund checks issued by the U.S. Treasury, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Awilda Henriquez, 36, of Clementon, New Jersey, was convicted on Dec. 9, 2021...
Camden County, NJ, Woman Sentenced For Role in Stolen ID Tax Refund Scheme
A Camden County woman has been sentenced to 159 months, or just over 13 years, in prison for her role in a scheme to obtain money through fraudulently obtained federal tax refund checks. Last December, 36-year-old Awilda Henriquez of Clementon was convicted on one count of conspiracy to defraud the...
NJ woman sentenced to 13+ years in prison for stealing over $500K in tax refund checks
A New Jersey woman was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for an elaborate scheme to steal over a half a million dollars in tax refund checks using identity theft, authorities said Monday.
NJ jewelry store hit by violent smash-and-grab not insured, owner says
JERSEY CITY — The owner of a jewelry store who told police he was robbed of nearly a half-million dollars in cash and jewels Sunday afternoon said he carried no insurance on his inventory. Five masked men entered Sara Jewelry on Newark Avenue in Jersey City around 4:35 p.m....
It Is Illegal To Throw These Things Away In New Jersey
The holidays are here and we will be exchanging all kinds of new items with each other. That means that we throw away more over the next coming weeks and I don't want to see you get a big fat ticket!. It is true, there is a movement to bust...
Can You Help? 18 Unidentified People Found Dead in Southern NJ Since 2000
18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in...
Fugitive Wanted In Camden, Philadelphia Arrested In Dominican Republic
US Marshals arrested a fugitive wanted in Camden on drug charges and Philadelphia on a murder charge, authorities said. On Wednesday, Nov. 23, Kendall Almanzar, 37, of Camden, was taken into custody in the Dominican Republic and returned to Camden City, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay. Almanzar...
NJ town would make it illegal to stand near driveways with cars
HOLMDEL — Officials in this Monmouth County municipality are proposing a law that would fine or imprison someone who tries to open, unlock, or even stand near a vehicle that is not theirs. The proposed ordinance, scheduled for a final vote by the Township Committee on Dec. 13, comes...
FDA Warns Against Eating These Raw Oysters Distributed in NJ After Reported Illnesses
If you've eaten any raw oysters recently in New Jersey or these 12 other states, keep tabs on you're feeling. The Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning to 13 states, including New Jersey, against eating or selling raw oysters from South Korea, following reports of illnesses causing diarrhea and vomiting, according to CNN.
Newark Airport on pace for record gun seizures
For the third time this month, a loaded handgun was found in luggage at Newark Liberty International Airport. The Transportation Security Administration found the 9mm handgun in the carry-on luggage of a passenger from Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. The gun was loaded with 13 bullets, including one in the chamber. "This...
Mansion owned by Starbucks executive goes up in flames in NJ
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP — A mansion owned by a Starbucks executive went up in flames early Friday morning. Fire broke out at the 6,300-square-foot home on Madison Avenue. The building was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived around 1:35 a.m. Units and tankers from several surrounding communities in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania provided assistance.
Atlantic City man no longer suspect in casino stabbings, two remain wanted
One of three men announced as fugitives in a bloody melee at Harrah’s is no longer considered a suspect, police said. Jamile Rivera, 29, was originally announced as one of four men charged in the stabbings that wounded three people. Akbar Pearson, 33, of Camden, was wounded and also...
Casino workers deserve a workplace free from deadly secondhand smoke
Casino workers are literally sick and tired of being forced to choose between their health and earning a paycheck, writes Atlantic City casino dealer Nicole Vitola. The post Casino workers deserve a workplace free from deadly secondhand smoke appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Arrest made after stolen car used in ATM robbery crashes on New Jersey highway
Police in New Jersey are hoping the arrest of a man in connection to a string of smash and grab robberies will help them crack the case.
Newark, NJ firefighter attacked at homeless highway encampment
NEWARK — A city fire captain was attacked after a fire at a homeless encampment Sunday morning. Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said firefighters responded to a fire on Riverside Avenue in an area under Route 21 around 11:05 a.m. where homeless individuals gather. The area in the North Ward is primarily industrial.
The Growing Wild Turkey Problem in New Jersey Neighborhoods: There are an Estimated 21,000 Birds, Many Causing Problems
Large populations of wild turkeys that roam freely throughout New Jersey neighborhoods have been causing ongoing problems for years for local residents, yet very little is really being done to solve the problem.
Police issue warning after thieves attempt to rob several Gloucester County properties
WASHINGTON TWP., N.J. - With the holiday season in full swing, police are on high prowl as they warn the public of heightened thefts-- from catalytic converters, to holiday presents. Police are saturating local neighborhoods with patrols after they say thieves hit multiple developments, looking to get into people's cars...
Victim also charged after stabbing fight at NJ casino is caught on video
ATLANTIC CITY — Authorities in New Jersey say they are seeking three people and have issued a summons to a fourth person in connection with a stabbing at an Atlantic City casino on Thanksgiving Day. Atlantic City police say officers were dispatched just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday to The...
A New Jersey Policeman Has Admitted To Hiding Drugs In Potato Chip Packages!
Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago stated on Wednesday that a corrections officer in his county admitted to sneaking cocaine into jail in bags of potato chips. On Friday in Monmouth County Superior Court, Shamong resident Bryant Mack, 54, pled guilty to second-degree conspiracy to distribute a restricted dangerous narcotic. Two...
