milfordmirror.com
Number of CT families seeking fuel assistance 'just unbelievable'
As state lawmakers prepared to return to Hartford Monday to consider more funding for energy assistance programs, social service organizations in Connecticut are reporting an increase in people seeking help paying their heating bills this winter. Joanne Balaschak, director of energy programs at New Opportunities, Inc., in Waterbury, said the...
L'escale Restaurant will remain open at Delamar Greenwich Harbor hotel
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. L'escale Restaurant, which was set to close at the end of the year, will remain open at the Delamar Greenwich Harbor Hotel, Greenwich Hospitality Group announced Monday. The group, which owns and operates the waterfront hotel along with the...
Milford restaurant marks 15 years in a spot picked for sibling proximity
MILFORD — When Elena Fusco opened Bin 100 Restaurant, she didn't know much about Milford. But after 15 years at 100 Landsalve Ave., Fusco says it's been great owning a restaurant in the city. "I picked Milford to be a little further away from the restaurants owned by my...
Beverage site VinePair names two CT beers to '25 Most Important IPAs' list
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Connecticut beers made it to VinePair's recent ranked list of "The 25 Most Important IPAs Right Now," which features selections from some of the country's top breweries. Athletic Brewing and Two Roads Brewing, both of which began in...
Should Ridgefield ban gas-powered leaf blowers?
This article was written by Vincent Giordano, Ridgefield resident and volunteer with the Ridgefield Action Committee for the. There is growing momentum to ban gas powered handheld leaf blowers. According to HD Supply, “hundreds of cities and counties have passed. laws restricting or banning the use of leaf blowers....
Westport police: Roseville Road reopens an hour after utility pole crash
WESTPORT — A car crash involving a utility pole knocked down wires and closed a section of Roseville Road for about an hour Monday morning, according to police. The road was closed between Salem Road and Whitney Street, the department said in a tweet at 7:15 a.m. It reopened...
Milford's 'Santa Rick' has been creating smiles for 35 years
MILFORD — Rick George was 40 years old and working as an animal control officer in the city when he discovered his true calling. Now, 35 years later, George has become a Milford institution known to a generation as "Santa Rick." "We were looking for a creative way to...
Police: Ansonia man pulled trooper after caught drag racing on Route 9 in Middletown and Cromwell
MIDDLETOWN — An Ansonia man was arrested early Saturday after state police say he was caught drag racing on Route 9 and then pulled a trooper who tried to stop him. Nathan Delvalle, 18, was charged with violating motor vehicle racing requirements, reckless driving, disobeying signal of officer, engaging police in pursuit, illegally striking officer with motor vehicle, illegal racing on highway, interfering with officer/resisting arrest, second-degree breach of peace and second-degree reckless endangerment, Connecticut State Police Trooper Preston Zdrojeski said.
CT’s PopupBagels’ new celebrity ‘angel’ investors include Paul Rudd, Michael Phelps
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. PopupBagels, which started during the pandemic, has built a loyal following for its bagels and "schmears" around Fairfield County, with weekend pickup locations in towns like Greenwich, Redding and Westport. Now, it has celebrity investors. The company announced a...
