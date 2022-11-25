ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Number of CT families seeking fuel assistance 'just unbelievable'

As state lawmakers prepared to return to Hartford Monday to consider more funding for energy assistance programs, social service organizations in Connecticut are reporting an increase in people seeking help paying their heating bills this winter. Joanne Balaschak, director of energy programs at New Opportunities, Inc., in Waterbury, said the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
L'escale Restaurant will remain open at Delamar Greenwich Harbor hotel

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. L'escale Restaurant, which was set to close at the end of the year, will remain open at the Delamar Greenwich Harbor Hotel, Greenwich Hospitality Group announced Monday. The group, which owns and operates the waterfront hotel along with the...
GREENWICH, CT
Should Ridgefield ban gas-powered leaf blowers?

This article was written by Vincent Giordano, Ridgefield resident and volunteer with the Ridgefield Action Committee for the. There is growing momentum to ban gas powered handheld leaf blowers. According to HD Supply, “hundreds of cities and counties have passed. laws restricting or banning the use of leaf blowers....
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Milford's 'Santa Rick' has been creating smiles for 35 years

MILFORD — Rick George was 40 years old and working as an animal control officer in the city when he discovered his true calling. Now, 35 years later, George has become a Milford institution known to a generation as "Santa Rick." "We were looking for a creative way to...
MILFORD, CT
Police: Ansonia man pulled trooper after caught drag racing on Route 9 in Middletown and Cromwell

MIDDLETOWN — An Ansonia man was arrested early Saturday after state police say he was caught drag racing on Route 9 and then pulled a trooper who tried to stop him. Nathan Delvalle, 18, was charged with violating motor vehicle racing requirements, reckless driving, disobeying signal of officer, engaging police in pursuit, illegally striking officer with motor vehicle, illegal racing on highway, interfering with officer/resisting arrest, second-degree breach of peace and second-degree reckless endangerment, Connecticut State Police Trooper Preston Zdrojeski said.
CROMWELL, CT

