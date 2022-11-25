ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

3 Huge Disney World, Disneyland Changes Bob Iger Could Make

By Daniel Kline
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

When Bob Iger stepped down as Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report CEO, it was expected, but also curious. The long-time leader was at the top of his game with the entertainment giant poised to grow its film and theme park businesses while making a huge mark in streaming with Disney+.

Iger had no reason to leave other than Disney's tradition of CEOs stepping down at a certain age. That may have made sense if the company had a clear rising star in the wings. Sometimes, a successful leader steps aside so their company does not lose its up-and-coming next CEO.

Bob Chapek was not that guy.

Instead, Chapek made sense as CEO if Iger had to (or wanted to) leave. He was a safe enough choice, although he lacked the creative bona fides that Disney's boss should have. Still, with the pandemic looming, hiring an operator who could make tough decisions made sense.

Some of those decisions, however, have been very unpopular. Now, Iger has reclaimed the Disney throne and he could roll back some of Chapek's least-popular moves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l4IrA_0jNTlAxh00
Jeffrey Greenberg/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

1. Disneyworld, Disneyland Theme Park Reservations

During the dark days of the Covid pandemic, Disney had to operate its theme parks at limited capacities. That forced the company to use a reservation system to avoid having customers pile up at its gates that it could not let in.

It was a policy that was needed, but one that made it impossible to visit on a spontaneous basis. This was a major bone of contention for Disney World annual passholders who were accustomed to simply being able to pop by.

Now, Disney has kept slightly lower capacities at its theme parks than it had before the pandemic and it has opted to keep the reservation system. Iger could drop the unpopular system and go back to the days when parks did have to go to a one-in/one-out system once capacities were hit.

Now that people can wait in line, that system -- which would likely result in more visitors on very crowded days -- makes more sense than using reservations.

2. Stop the Disney World Ticket Price Increases

Disney uses variable pricing based on demand at its theme park, and it had not raised ticket prices in the years before the pandemic. Now, that covid no longer clouds its operations, the company plans a major price hike that will be slightly different at each of the four Disney World parks.

"The new prices for Disney World parks' one-day, one-park tickets will vary for each park. Animal Kingdom will be the least expensive, ranging from $109 to $159; Epcot will cost $114 to $179; Hollywood Studios from $124 to $179; and Magic Kingdom $124 to $189," TheStreet's Kirk O'Neil reported.

Iger would score a lot of points with Disney's fanbase if he acknowledged the tight economic conditions in the country and delayed this increase, which does not go into effect until Dec. 8.

3. Roll Back all the Little Theme Park Price Increases

Iger probably won't bring back free FastPass+ access. But what he could do is address a lot of little price increases the company has made at Disney World and Disneyland.

Food prices, for example, have steadily gone up while, in some cases, portion sizes have also gotten smaller. Basically, Disney has inched up the cost of everything at its theme parks because its customer base has shown a willingness to pay.

The new CEO could offer a holiday gift to customers by rolling back price increases. If he does not want to do that, Iger could offer up a promise that prices will stay the same for the next 6 or 12 months.

Any of these changes would be small, but be a clear sign that the new Disney CEO sees his customers as a valuable part of the Disney experience and not simply a profit center.

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Mail

Father-of-two who chugged two beers in 30 seconds at Disney food and wine festival is arrested after nearly falling off Skyliner ride and causing a disturbance

A father-of-two was arrested at Disneyland's food and wine festival after chugging two beers and nearly falling off the Skyliner ride. Chase Holderby, 30, of Merritt Island, Florida, was enjoying the festival at Epcot when he reportedly decided to down two beers in a matter of 30 seconds near the American Adventure Pavilion, witnesses claimed in September.
MERRITT ISLAND, FL
disneydining.com

Florida High School Pulls Out of Performance After Disney Demands They Cover Their Mascot

A Florida High School band that was scheduled to perform at Walt Disney World is dealing with a major disappointment today as they received word that they will not be performing after all due to its mascot. The “Venice High School Marching Indians” were asked by Disney to cover the Native American mascot on their uniforms in order to take part in the performance.
VENICE, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

Magic Kingdom Is Closing EARLY for the Majority of Next Week in Disney World

Thanksgiving has come and gone and it’s almost December — can you believe it?!. Well, you better, because this is probably the MOST festive time of the year at Disney World, and there are a lot of ways that you can celebrate. Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is happening on certain nights, decorations are up everywhere, and EPCOT’s Festival of the Holidays has begun! And, if you’re planning on being in Disney World next week, you need to be prepared for how busy it might be. So, we’re taking a look at the park hours and Park Pass Reservation availability for next week in Disney World — let’s go!
Disney Diary

6 changes we’d like to see Bob Iger make at Disney Parks

The return of Bob Iger as Disney’s CEO has energized fans, employees, analysts and the company’s stock price. The shocking change took place Sunday night when Disney’s Board of Directors showed Iger’s hand-picked successor Bob Chapek the door after a disappointing quarterly earnings report and internal complaints about Chapek’s leadership, according to a report from CNBC.
WDW News Today

Iger Stopped CEO Bob Chapek’s Mass Layoff of Cast Members Before CARE Act Protections Were in Place

The Wall Street Journal’s latest dive into the crumbling of Bob Chapek’s career revealed a telling turn point that ultimately led to the falling out between Chapek and Iger. At the start of the pandemic in early 2020, Chapek had just taken the reigns from Iger and was faced with handling the worldwide closures of the Disney Parks and other segments of the company. He wanted to move quickly to lay off thousands of Cast Members to cut costs.
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger

There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
The Independent

Disney buys world’s biggest cruise ship destined for scrapyard

The world’s biggest cruise ship has been bought by Disney after 10 months on the market, saving it from being sold for scrap.The 9,000-passenger, 20-deck vessel, Global Dream II, was designed with an outdoor waterpark and a plush cinema, but has never left the dock.Built by German-Hong Kong business MV Werften, it was abandoned after the company filed for bankruptcy in January 2022.Disney confirmed on Wednesday that it had bought the vessel for “a favourable price”, though the company did not disclose the sum.“Disney cruise ships provide the unique opportunity to bring Disney magic to fans no matter where they...
TheStreet

Walt Disney Makes a Surprise Massive Purchase

While Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Free Report film business has been defined not by the company's classic lineup of animated stars, but by the army of well-known characters the Mouse House has purchased. While the company has done a good job bringing back some of its animated classics as live-action films, its biggest hits have been through acquisitions which include:
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
139K+
Followers
90K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy