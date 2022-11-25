Read full article on original website
A new study finds that Alzheimer’s disease can be diagnosed before symptoms occur
A new study shows that Alzheimer’s disease can be diagnosed earlier, before there are any symptoms noticed. Researchers at Lund University in Sweden found out that it is possible to predict who could deteriorate within the upcoming years. The study was published recently in the journal Nature Medicine. Proteins...
Medical News Today
Can diabetes drugs like insulin, metformin affect MS risk?
The causes of many autoimmune conditions are unclear, and having one, such as type 2 diabetes, can mean you are more likely to develop another one. Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is a potentially debilitating condition, most cases of which are unexplained. A recent piece of research has proposed that people under...
Poor-Quality Sleep Linked to Fatty Liver Disease
Disturbed nighttime sleep, daytime napping and snoring are associated with an increased risk of metabolic-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD), according to research published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Another study found that night owls may also be at greater risk for more severe fatty liver disease, researchers reported in the International Journal of Obesity.
Researchers said coffee can decrease the risk of developing Parkinson's disease
Antioxidants found in most caffeinated beverages help protect against free radicals that cause many serious bone diseases, including Parkinson's disease. A new study published in the journal Neuroimage suggests that regular coffee consumption may reduce the risk of developing brain tumors, even if you are genetically predisposed to them. The logic seems multiple. On the other hand, drinking more coffee exposed participants to compounds known to reduce neurodegeneration. On the other hand, it has been shown that people with a genetic predisposition to Parkinson's disease have some aversion to drinking coffee more often.
How People With Diabetes Can Lower Stroke Risk
After spending nearly two decades trying to manage her Type 2 diabetes, Agnes Czuchlewski landed in the emergency room in 2015, with news that she’d just experienced a heart attack. She also learned that she had metabolic syndrome, a cluster of conditions that includes diabetes but also brings higher risk of heart disease and stroke.
FDA approves the first-ever drug that can delay the progression of Type 1 diabetes
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved of the first drug that could be used to delay the development and onset of Type 1 diabetes (T1D). The drug is called Teplizumab (Tzield) and is an injectable medication that can push back the onset of this disease. The drug delays the onset of Type 1 diabetes in adults at stage three, and in children aged eight years and older at stage two.
scitechdaily.com
A New and Improved Diabetes Drug
Tirzepatide, a new diabetes drug administered weekly through injection, helped those with type 2 diabetes meet blood glucose goals 4 to 12 weeks earlier than those receiving conventional diabetic drugs. The phase 3 SURPASS trials, which were published in 2021, proved that tirzepatide reduces blood sugar and promotes weight reduction...
4 Types Of Nuts You Should Be Eating Every Day For A Healthier Body Over 50, According To Doctors
Looking for your next favorite healthy snack? It’s time to kick those low-fat chips aside and add some nutrient-dense nuts to your diet. Not only do nuts satisfy your craving for crunch and taste delicious, but they can also do wonders for your overall health as you age. So if you’re not on the nut train yet, consider this your sign to hop on.
FDA approves first treatment that delays diabetes
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday approved the first drug that delays the onset of a stage of Type 1 diabetes. “Today’s approval of a first-in-class therapy adds an important new treatment option for certain at-risk patients,” said John Sharretts, the director of the Division of Diabetes, Lipid Disorders and Obesity in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, in an announcement.
cohaitungchi.com
Vitamin D, Thyroid Hormones and Cardiovascular Risk: Exploring the Components of This Novel Disease Triangle
The roles of thyroid hormones (THs) in cardiovascular (CV) illness, similar to coronary heart failure (HF) or acute myocardial infarction (MI), by way of a number of direct and oblique results are well-known (Jabbar et al., 2017; Abdel-Moneim et al., 2020). The 2 situations share a lot of underlying mechanisms and threat components (, endothelial dysfunction, elevated blood strain and dyslipidemia) (Jabbar et al., 2017). Furthermore, the significance of THs in CV homeostasis could also be deduced by the truth that even very small modifications in TH ranges (, these noticed in subclinical hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism, and low triiodothyronine syndrome) adversely impression the CV system, whereas THs profit the CV system and enhance the prognosis (Razvi et al., 2018; Mastorci et al., 2020). Furthermore, whether or not experimental research recommend that TH administration might scale back infarct measurement and enhance myocardial operate after acute myocardial infarction (AMI), rising medical proof which signifies that the manifestations of refined thyroid abnormalities (, low T3 syndrome) throughout AMI course are related to opposed prognosis (Razvi et al., 2018).
Persistent asthma linked to plaque buildup in arteries leading to the brain
Adults with persistent asthma may experience nearly twice the amount of plaque buildup in major arteries leading to the brain as people without asthma, raising their risk for a stroke, new research suggests. The study, published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Heart Association, also found higher levels of...
MedicalXpress
Study estimates the lifetime benefit of combination therapy in patients with kidney disease without diabetes
New research in Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology highlights the potential to lower the burden of chronic kidney disease (CKD) complications by delaying or even preventing kidney failure and premature death if currently available treatments are appropriately utilized—specifically, offering patients combination therapy of angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors and/or angiotensin receptor blockers (ACE inhibitors/ARBs) and sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors.
Fatty Liver Disease Is Common Among People With HIV
More than a third of people living with HIV had fatty liver disease in a cohort study in Germany, and a substantial number had moderate or worse fibrosis, researchers reported in the journal AIDS. Noninvasive tests can be used to evaluate fatty liver disease in HIV-positive people, helping to identify those who might benefit from lifestyle changes to improve their metabolic health.
MedicalXpress
Fatty liver disease may increase heart failure risk
An abnormal buildup of fat in the liver not caused by alcohol may greatly increase the risk of heart failure, according to new research. Nearly 1 in 4 adults in the U.S. has a condition known as nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, or NAFLD. Scientists already knew NAFLD can lead to permanent liver damage and increase the risk for atherosclerosis, when plaque builds up in the arteries.
ajmc.com
Disease-Modifying Therapies Halt Progression in Patients With SMA Types 2, 3
The new report is based on real-world data from a patient registry and shows some patients even regain motor function under treatment with nusinersen for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). A new registry-based study of more than 250 children with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) types 2 and 3 shows that new...
cohaitungchi.com
Finally, a possible long-term treatment for type 1 diabetes
For decades, scientists have searched for a way to transplant healthy pancreatic islet cells into the bodies of people with type 1 diabetes. The disease occurs when the body’s immune system attacks and destroys islet cells, rendering them unable to make insulin and other hormones that regulate blood sugar levels.
cohaitungchi.com
Studies on Magnesium and Thyroid Health
Hello- A few years ago, I started working with a new client who was taking twelve different supplements from an alternative medicine doctor. Some were antimicrobial agents used for killing gut pathogens; some were herbs and nutrients meant to support her liver and adrenals. In theory, the protocol she was...
brytfmonline.com
Removing your ovaries before menopause may increase your chances of developing Parkinson’s disease
Researchers have found that people who have had their ovaries removed before menopause may have a higher risk of infection Parkinson’s Disease at a more advanced age. This was inferred from data from more than 5,000 American women, including those who had had their ovaries removed and those who had not. In the case of those who underwent surgery, the chances of developing a neurodegenerative disease were five times greater.
Medical News Today
Parkinson's: The distinctive shape of some proteins may aid early diagnosis
Testing for the disease is based on clinical examination of typical symptoms that can lead to misdiagnosis and delayed treatment. New research has found that some proteins in the cerebrospinal fluid of people with Parkinson’s disease are shaped differently when compared to the same proteins in the spinal fluid of people without the disease.
Bariatric Surgery Lowers Risk for Heart Disease in People With Fatty Liver Disease
A new study from Rutgers University in collaboration with Ohio State University found that people with obesity and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) experienced fewer cardiovascular events after undergoing bariatric weight loss surgery. Published in JAMA Network Open, the study found that patients with obesity who underwent bariatric surgery were...
