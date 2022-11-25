Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Emporia residents can receive discounts on prescriptions
The City of Emporia has joined the My Healthy Hometown program, allowing residents to save money on daily prescription medication. Emporia City Manager William Johnson touted the program following a recent City Council meeting. Johnson is urging Emporia residents and city employees to take advantage of an opportunity to save up to 75% off the retail price of prescription medication.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Emporia Business Spotlight: Picture Perfect Frames and Gifts
Picture Perfect Frames and Gifts, located on Halifax Street in Emporia, usually closes at 5 p.m. every afternoon. However, last week co-owners Mayes Clements and Stephanie Clements kept their doors open just a little while longer — for an Emporia-Greensville Chamber of Commerce business after-hours event which allowed local business owners the chance to network with each other.
Guests can shop for holiday gifts from more than 100 vendors at 11th annual Carytown Artisan Market
If you missed out on Black Friday shopping, there's still a chance to buy your loved ones great gifts for the holidays.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Southside Senior Citizens Center turns 50
BRODNAX – Nov. 5, 2022 was a very special day for the Southside Senior Citizens Center located at 3495 Grandy Road, Brodnax, Virginia. Over 50 people attended the luncheon to celebrate 50 years of service to Southside Virginia. Clara M. Smith served as Mistress of Ceremony. Green’s Chapel Church...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Emporia Jaycees Christmas Parade slated for Dec. 11
A holiday tradition will return to Emporia on Sunday, Dec. 11, as the Emporia Jaycees host the town’s annual Christmas parade. According to Emporia Jaycees treasurer (and soon-to-be statewide Jaycees president) Brian Morris, the parade has already secured several participants. These include Bon Secours Southern Virginia Regional Hospital, the Virginia State Police, and the local volunteer fire department, among others.
Chesterfield stores kick off Black Friday shopping at 5 a.m.
It's Black Friday and the National Retail Federation expects it to be a record-breaking year for shopping this weekend.
5 places to grab lunch under $10 in Richmond
POV: You're trying to find a place to eat a nice, cheap lunch. We've got you covered with four tasty lunch options for $10 or less. Philly Steak & GyrosWhat's on the menu: Cheesesteaks, wraps, falafel, burgers and paninis. Cost: Regular cheesesteak for $5.99 (make it a combo with fries and a drink for $9.99). Large cheesesteak for $9.49. Gyros and paninis for $6.99.Address: 3443 W. Cary St.Hours: 11am-10:30pm Monday-Thursday, 11am-11:30pm Friday-Saturday, 11am-8pm Sunday. A regular cheesesteak at Philly Steak & Gyros. Photo: Ned Oliver, Axios City DogsWhat's on the menu: City Dogs serves hot dogs, burgers, sandwiches, chili...
NBC12
Homeless population getting turned away due to lack of shelter space
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As temperatures continue to drop, the city of Richmond has only two cold weather shelters open for use, which is leaving some people without a place to stay. The city currently has space for roughly a few dozen people, and many people are getting turned away...
warrenrecord.com
Goodie bags presented at WECHS
The Gamma Chi Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International presents goodie bags to new educators at Warren Early College High School. Sheila Robertson of Gamma Chi, center, presents goodie bags to Julie Eaton and Rey Reyes. The bags were filled with useful items, snacks and a brochure about The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, a professional honor society that promotes personal and professional growth of women educators and excellence in education. Distribution to all Warren County schools took place during the American Education Week, Nov. 13-19.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Carol Justice Butler
Crystal River, FL—Carol Justice Butler, 83, formerly from Emporia, VA, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at her home. Carol was born on May 8, 1939. Predeceased by her parents, David H. Justice, Sr, and Texie B. Justice, also her brother, David H. Justice, Jr. She is survived by her husband, Lawrence Benton(Buck) Butler of Crystal River, Fl. She is also survived by her sisters, Phyllis Lynch, Dawn Smith, Gail Pennington and DeeLaine Elliott.. Her children- Anita Thorpe of Emporia, VA, Sue Knott(Jud) of Clarksville, VA, Eddie Golding(Wanda) of Ocean Isle, NC, Cindy Congleton(J.W.) of Hopewell, VA and Benny Butler of Hopkinsville, KY, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces, nephews and cousins.
Richmond residents hope 2009 traffic study will deter developers from building new Sheetz
A city-commissioned traffic analysis from 2009 highlighted traffic concerns around Richmond, but residents in the Stratford Hills neighborhood are honing in on data involving the intersection at Forest Hill Avenue and Hathaway Road, which they hope will convince city officials to reconsider a plan designed to bring more traffic to the community.
✨'Seeds of Light' is Dominion Energy Gardenfest of Lights theme
The holiday tradition Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights is now lighting up Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden nightly from 4–10 p.m. through Jan. 8.
lakegastongazette-observer.com
Ace Hardware of Lake Gaston holds special anniversary event
Ace Hardware of Lake Gaston will celebrate its 15th anniversary, Saturday November 26. Everyone is invited to come and join in the festivities, which begin at 8 a.m. and last until 5 p.m. There will be discounts throughout the store with a chance to win a YETI Cooler, Solo Stove...
WHSV
Thousands of flights canceled Sunday after Thanksgiving
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thousands of flight cancellations have been reported at airports as people head back home from Thanksgiving break. FlightAware reported over 2,000 cancellations and over 13,000 delays on Sunday alone. Despite chaos at the airports, passengers flying out of Richmond said that RIC was not as busy as they expected.
NBC12
Fairyland Christmas holiday home celebrates final season
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Like millions of twinkling stars in the night sky, the Fairyland Christmas display on Wistar Court has served as a beacon drawing in thousands to the spirit of Christmas for decades. But the true legacy of Fairyland runs longer than the over four miles of wires...
Science Museum back on track with 45th annual Model Railroad Show in Richmond
The Model Railroad Show returns to the Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond for the holiday weekend.
cbs17
How first responders can get a free Thanksgiving meal Sunday in Halifax County
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — First responders can get a free Thanksgiving meal on Sunday in Rocky Mount, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. It comes after many of them had to work on holiday and possibly miss dinner with their families to serve the community. Bethel...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Preservation Virginia launches African American Fellows Program
Richmond – Studies show that only 1% of preservation professionals are African American. Through a grant from the Jessie Ball duPont Fund, Preservation Virginia is launching a Fellows program to increase the network of Black preservation professionals and expand interest in historic preservation careers. This pilot program, launching in...
Crowds gathered on Thanksgiving weekend to watch Armstrong Walker Football Classic Legacy Parade in Richmond
Hundreds gathered outside Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 26, as the Armstrong Walker Football Classic Legacy Parade and Tailgate kicked off.
WJLA
Youngkin's plans for tax cuts may hit a hurdle as state budget battle brews in Richmond
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — In mid-December, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is expected to introduce budget amendments which are expected to include tax relief. After the midterm election, Gov. Youngkin told 7News his goals for the upcoming General Assembly session, which begins in January. “I think we've had an extremely...
Comments / 0