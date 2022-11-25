ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, VA

emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia residents can receive discounts on prescriptions

The City of Emporia has joined the My Healthy Hometown program, allowing residents to save money on daily prescription medication. Emporia City Manager William Johnson touted the program following a recent City Council meeting. Johnson is urging Emporia residents and city employees to take advantage of an opportunity to save up to 75% off the retail price of prescription medication.
EMPORIA, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia Business Spotlight: Picture Perfect Frames and Gifts

Picture Perfect Frames and Gifts, located on Halifax Street in Emporia, usually closes at 5 p.m. every afternoon. However, last week co-owners Mayes Clements and Stephanie Clements kept their doors open just a little while longer — for an Emporia-Greensville Chamber of Commerce business after-hours event which allowed local business owners the chance to network with each other.
EMPORIA, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Southside Senior Citizens Center turns 50

BRODNAX – Nov. 5, 2022 was a very special day for the Southside Senior Citizens Center located at 3495 Grandy Road, Brodnax, Virginia. Over 50 people attended the luncheon to celebrate 50 years of service to Southside Virginia. Clara M. Smith served as Mistress of Ceremony. Green’s Chapel Church...
BRODNAX, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia Jaycees Christmas Parade slated for Dec. 11

A holiday tradition will return to Emporia on Sunday, Dec. 11, as the Emporia Jaycees host the town’s annual Christmas parade. According to Emporia Jaycees treasurer (and soon-to-be statewide Jaycees president) Brian Morris, the parade has already secured several participants. These include Bon Secours Southern Virginia Regional Hospital, the Virginia State Police, and the local volunteer fire department, among others.
EMPORIA, VA
Axios Richmond

5 places to grab lunch under $10 in Richmond

POV: You're trying to find a place to eat a nice, cheap lunch. We've got you covered with four tasty lunch options for $10 or less. Philly Steak & GyrosWhat's on the menu: Cheesesteaks, wraps, falafel, burgers and paninis. Cost: Regular cheesesteak for $5.99 (make it a combo with fries and a drink for $9.99). Large cheesesteak for $9.49. Gyros and paninis for $6.99.Address: 3443 W. Cary St.Hours: 11am-10:30pm Monday-Thursday, 11am-11:30pm Friday-Saturday, 11am-8pm Sunday. A regular cheesesteak at Philly Steak & Gyros. Photo: Ned Oliver, Axios City DogsWhat's on the menu: City Dogs serves hot dogs, burgers, sandwiches, chili...
RICHMOND, VA
warrenrecord.com

Goodie bags presented at WECHS

The Gamma Chi Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International presents goodie bags to new educators at Warren Early College High School. Sheila Robertson of Gamma Chi, center, presents goodie bags to Julie Eaton and Rey Reyes. The bags were filled with useful items, snacks and a brochure about The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, a professional honor society that promotes personal and professional growth of women educators and excellence in education. Distribution to all Warren County schools took place during the American Education Week, Nov. 13-19.
WARREN COUNTY, NC
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Carol Justice Butler

Crystal River, FL—Carol Justice Butler, 83, formerly from Emporia, VA, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at her home. Carol was born on May 8, 1939. Predeceased by her parents, David H. Justice, Sr, and Texie B. Justice, also her brother, David H. Justice, Jr. She is survived by her husband, Lawrence Benton(Buck) Butler of Crystal River, Fl. She is also survived by her sisters, Phyllis Lynch, Dawn Smith, Gail Pennington and DeeLaine Elliott.. Her children- Anita Thorpe of Emporia, VA, Sue Knott(Jud) of Clarksville, VA, Eddie Golding(Wanda) of Ocean Isle, NC, Cindy Congleton(J.W.) of Hopewell, VA and Benny Butler of Hopkinsville, KY, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces, nephews and cousins.
EMPORIA, VA
lakegastongazette-observer.com

Ace Hardware of Lake Gaston holds special anniversary event

Ace Hardware of Lake Gaston will celebrate its 15th anniversary, Saturday November 26. Everyone is invited to come and join in the festivities, which begin at 8 a.m. and last until 5 p.m. There will be discounts throughout the store with a chance to win a YETI Cooler, Solo Stove...
LITTLETON, NC
WHSV

Thousands of flights canceled Sunday after Thanksgiving

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thousands of flight cancellations have been reported at airports as people head back home from Thanksgiving break. FlightAware reported over 2,000 cancellations and over 13,000 delays on Sunday alone. Despite chaos at the airports, passengers flying out of Richmond said that RIC was not as busy as they expected.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Fairyland Christmas holiday home celebrates final season

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Like millions of twinkling stars in the night sky, the Fairyland Christmas display on Wistar Court has served as a beacon drawing in thousands to the spirit of Christmas for decades. But the true legacy of Fairyland runs longer than the over four miles of wires...
RICHMOND, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Preservation Virginia launches African American Fellows Program

Richmond – Studies show that only 1% of preservation professionals are African American. Through a grant from the Jessie Ball duPont Fund, Preservation Virginia is launching a Fellows program to increase the network of Black preservation professionals and expand interest in historic preservation careers. This pilot program, launching in...
RICHMOND, VA

