Apple Reveals Its Black Friday through Cyber Monday Deals

This year, in the four days spanning Black Friday through Cyber Monday, Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report is offering gift cards ranging from $50 to $250 when customers purchase specific products.

Instead of lowering prices on those items, Apple encourages customers to buy them during these four days by enticing them with discounts using the cards.

Apple explains how it works in the fine print on its website:

"Customers shall receive a discount equal to the value of the Promotion Product (depending on their purchase) off the price of the Eligible Product, but will be charged for all items in their cart," the company writes.

What Amount Are Apple Gift Cards?

Apple is offering gift cards from $50 to $250 on qualifying purchases. The amounts of the gift cards don’t exactly correspond to the scale in cost of the eligible items. For example, iPhone buyers will not be getting as much value in their gift cards as those who opt to purchase less expensive AirPods.

Here's what Apple will be giving in gift cards for eligible models of each item:

iPhone: Receive a $50 Apple Gift Card when purchasing an iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12, or iPhone SE. Savings are also offered on trade-ins.

AirPods : Receive up to a $75 Apple Gift Card when purchasing AirPods Pro (2nd generation), AirPods (2nd generation), AirPods (3rd generation) with Lightning Charging Case, or AirPods Max.

Apple Watch : Receive a $50 Apple Gift Card when purchasing Apple Watch SE. Savings are also offered on trade-ins.

iPad: Receive up to a $50 Apple Gift Card when purchasing iPad Air, iPad (9th generation), or iPad mini. Savings are also offered on trade-ins.

Mac: Receive up to a $250 Apple Gift Card when purchasing MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini, or iMac. Savings are also offered on trade-ins.

Accessories : Receive up to a $50 Apple Gift Card when purchasing Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro or iPad Air, Smart Keyboard Folio, Apple Pencil (2nd generation), or MagSafe Duo Charger.

Beats: Receive up to a $50 Apple Gift Card when purchasing Studio3 Wireless, Solo3 Wireless, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds, or Beats Flex.

There may be Better Apple Deals Elsewhere

As a consumer, it's a good idea to note that Apple may not always offer the best deals on its own products. Best Buy (BBY) - Get Free Report, as one example, may offer better deals or more incentives to customers buying the same Apple products as the ones in this promotion.

Also, phone carriers might have Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals on iPhones. They might be better deals than buying directly from Apple.

Customers should check these deals out and comparison shop to find the best values available.

Apple says that a $9 two-hour delivery on eligible Apple products will be charged in most metros.

The company also writes that the Mac offer is not available on customized Mac, engraved products, and for certain order types including orders paid for with financing or by bank transfer.

Delivery times vary according to a customer's selected delivery address, availability of items, and the time of day an order is placed, Apple states.

Remember, a signature is required for delivery. Drivers may ask for verbal confirmation of receipt from a safe distance to satisfy the signature requirement.