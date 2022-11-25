ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Apple Reveals Its Black Friday through Cyber Monday Deals

By Jeffrey Quiggle
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

This year, in the four days spanning Black Friday through Cyber Monday, Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report is offering gift cards ranging from $50 to $250 when customers purchase specific products.

Instead of lowering prices on those items, Apple encourages customers to buy them during these four days by enticing them with discounts using the cards.

Apple explains how it works in the fine print on its website:

"Customers shall receive a discount equal to the value of the Promotion Product (depending on their purchase) off the price of the Eligible Product, but will be charged for all items in their cart," the company writes.

What Amount Are Apple Gift Cards?

Apple is offering gift cards from $50 to $250 on qualifying purchases. The amounts of the gift cards don’t exactly correspond to the scale in cost of the eligible items. For example, iPhone buyers will not be getting as much value in their gift cards as those who opt to purchase less expensive AirPods.

Here's what Apple will be giving in gift cards for eligible models of each item:

  • iPhone: Receive a $50 Apple Gift Card when purchasing an iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12, or iPhone SE. Savings are also offered on trade-ins.
  • AirPods: Receive up to a $75 Apple Gift Card when purchasing AirPods Pro (2nd generation), AirPods (2nd generation), AirPods (3rd generation) with Lightning Charging Case, or AirPods Max.
  • Apple Watch: Receive a $50 Apple Gift Card when purchasing Apple Watch SE. Savings are also offered on trade-ins.
  • iPad: Receive up to a $50 Apple Gift Card when purchasing iPad Air, iPad (9th generation), or iPad mini. Savings are also offered on trade-ins.
  • Mac: Receive up to a $250 Apple Gift Card when purchasing MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini, or iMac. Savings are also offered on trade-ins.
  • Accessories: Receive up to a $50 Apple Gift Card when purchasing Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro or iPad Air, Smart Keyboard Folio, Apple Pencil (2nd generation), or MagSafe Duo Charger.
  • Beats: Receive up to a $50 Apple Gift Card when purchasing Studio3 Wireless, Solo3 Wireless, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds, or Beats Flex.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oezd3_0jNTkvpR00
TheStreet

There may be Better Apple Deals Elsewhere

As a consumer, it's a good idea to note that Apple may not always offer the best deals on its own products. Best Buy (BBY) - Get Free Report, as one example, may offer better deals or more incentives to customers buying the same Apple products as the ones in this promotion.

Also, phone carriers might have Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals on iPhones. They might be better deals than buying directly from Apple.

Customers should check these deals out and comparison shop to find the best values available.

Apple says that a $9 two-hour delivery on eligible Apple products will be charged in most metros.

The company also writes that the Mac offer is not available on customized Mac, engraved products, and for certain order types including orders paid for with financing or by bank transfer.

Delivery times vary according to a customer's selected delivery address, availability of items, and the time of day an order is placed, Apple states.

Remember, a signature is required for delivery. Drivers may ask for verbal confirmation of receipt from a safe distance to satisfy the signature requirement.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up

Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
Digital Trends

Walmart’s $99 laptop deal is still available — but probably not for long

It’s pretty rare that laptop deals include the opportunity to grab a laptop for under $100, but Walmart currently has the Gateway 14-inch Ultra Slim Notebook discounted down to just $99. That’s a savings of $130, as the laptop would typically cost you $229. This is an impressive deal, and one that isn’t likely to last. Walmart’s website reflects more than 500 have been sold in the last 24 hours, so we recommend grabbing this now to keep from missing out when inventory inevitably runs out.
CNET

Amazon Prices Can't Compare to These 13 Walmart Black Friday Deals

Black Friday means the start of holiday price wars between online retailers. As prices jump back and forth, savvy shoppers can pinpoint online deals that save big money during the holiday gift season, but it's even better when someone does the work for you. We've combed through Walmart's Deals for...
BGR.com

Walmart Cyber Monday deals 2022: Best deals to shop now

Cyber Monday is finally here, and as such it’s time to start thinking about the kinds of products that you want to buy during the big event. This year, we’re getting a ton of amazing deals on all kinds of products, including TVs, video games, headphones, and more. Walmart is offering hundreds of Cyber Monday deals, and in fact, the company has already announced some of the deals that you can expect. That’s why we’ve put together this guide on the best Cyber Monday deals from Walmart in 2022.
Digital Trends

This 65-inch 4K TV is $228 for Black Friday, but stock won’t last

It’s almost shocking how cheap 4K TVs are nowadays, and if it’s time for a new screen for your movie room, then the Black Friday sales are here early which means now’s the time to buy. This is when you’ll find TVs on sale at the lowest prices all year, and retailers are already throwing back the curtains on their Black Friday TV deals in an effort to draw in shoppers. Walmart Black Friday deals include a deep price cut on the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K Roku TV, which is on sale right now for just $228.’
shefinds

2 Battery-Draining Settings iPhone Experts Say You Should Turn Off Immediately

It’s a common problem: your iPhone’s battery dwindles down below 10 percent on a regular basis, even when you’re just using it for basic purposes like scrolling sites online and checking your email. You may assume the issue is the apps you download and use most, and that may very well be the case (apps like Facebook and Google Maps consume a lot of battery power). But that isn’t always the entire story and deleting apps may not be the best solution.
Field & Stream

The Best Black Friday Ammo Deals of 2022

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›. Ammo is expensive, but we’re preaching to the choir here. You can alleviate that stress on your wallet by shopping the Black Friday ammo deals. Granted, you’re not going to get the doorbuster-style, “Must Go Now!” deals you see everywhere else. Retailers know what they’re selling, so the discounts aren’t jaw-dropping.
Women's Health

The Apple Watch Is On Sale For 20% Off On Amazon For Cyber Monday 2022

If you already have an iPhone, Mac, and iPad, you may ask yourself if it's actually worth adding an Apple Watch to your tech collection, too. I know I used to. But, trust me—it's worth it. And, now's the perfect time to consider getting an Apple Watch since Amazon just dropped major deals on Apple watches for Cyber Monday—and, their newest product—the Apple Watch Ultra—is included, too. *Happy dance*
CNET

Please Don't Forget to Clear Your iPhone Cache

Your iPhone is just like every other piece of technology -- it needs a little routine maintenance. And while you should definitely keep it in good physical condition, like regularly cleaning its screen, some of it should happen digitally, too. Even behemoths like the new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max can get bogged down if you're not keeping them optimized. One of the simplest pieces of upkeep is clearing your iPhone cache every month.
People

Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying This Comfy Sweater That Gets Them 'So Many Compliments' — and It's on Sale

It comes in 30 colors  If you're on the lookout for a closet staple that doesn't sacrifice style for comfort, consider your search to be over.   So many Amazon shoppers have been snapping up the Anrabess Oversized Pullover Sweater that it recently ranked on the Movers and Shakers fashion chart. For those unfamiliar, the chart is updated hourly with clothing, shoes, and jewelry that have the highest increase in sales rank. That means the sweater is one of the most popular fashion pieces at Amazon this week —...
CNET

Best Buy Has 12 Great Black Friday Deals That Amazon Can't Touch

Electronics retailer Best Buy is one of the unlikely business success stories of the late 20th century. After its competitors were crushed by the rise of online shopping, Best Buy revamped its entire company, shrinking its physical presence and putting a laser focus on low prices. Best Buy's pricing strategies...
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
139K+
Followers
90K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy