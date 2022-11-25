Read full article on original website
Related
soaphub.com
Are You Surprised Steffy Was Furious At Thomas On The Bold and the Beautiful?
Leave it to Douglas Forrester to always tell the truth when he needs to on The Bold and the Beautiful. Sometimes it seems he is the only character on the soap to know right from wrong and he has to guide his adults along the way. For the second time this year, he was told not to give away a secret and for the second time this year, he said nope, and told all.
soaphub.com
Y&R Spoilers For November 29: Nick Gives Nate A Reality Check
The Y&R spoilers for Tuesday, November 29, 2022, tease that a protective dad goes to bat for his daughter, a friend in need receives comfort, an executive gives a new hire a reality check, and so much more. You won’t want to miss a bit of what’s happening next.
soaphub.com
B&B Spoilers for November 29: Sheila And Deacon Have A Lot To Say
B&B spoilers for Tuesday, November 29, 2022, tease Sheila Carter and Deacon Sharpe playing a fun little game where they pick sides in the Brooke Logan vs. Dr. Taylor Hayes battle. B&B Spoilers Highlights. It’s clear being stuck in the house all day and night is getting to Sheila (Kimberlin...
soaphub.com
B&B Spoilers for November 30: An Epic Fallout Destroys Lives
B&B spoilers for Wednesday, November 30, 2022, reveal lives will never be the same as Thomas Forrester’s scheme causes everyone to question everything. Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) is a lying liar who lies, and his secrets and schemes are about to destroy everyone he loves. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) reels from his gross scheme, Dr. Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) faces the consequences of silence, and little Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) may never look at his daddy the same way again.
soaphub.com
B&B Recap For November 28: Steffy And Douglas Tag Team Thomas
The B&B recap for Monday, November 28, 2022, sees a long-held, much flashbacked to secret finally being exposed to all the world…or at least the five people gathered in Eric Forrester’s living room who weren’t in the know. B&B Recap Highlights. In this episode, Steffy Forrester Finnegan...
soaphub.com
DAYS Recap For November 28: DiMera Brothers Doubt That EJ Tussled With Ava
The DAYS recap for Monday, November 28, 2022, saw the ramblings of a drunk man dismissed, several confidences shared, and a miracle being pulled off. In this episode, a very much alive Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun) made her presence known, but when EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) tried to warn the masses — well, his brothers, anyway — he was summarily rebuked. Elsewhere, Sarah Horton Cook (Linsey Godfrey) got Xander Cook’s (Paul Telfer) number…and a metaphorical pie in the face courtesy of Gwen Rizczech (Emily O’Brien), Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) declared all’s well between him and his eldest, and Alexander Neil Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) showed some personal growth by quitting while he was ahead. Now, let’s dig a little deeper into what exactly happened.
soaphub.com
DAYS Recap For November 29: Jada Tells Eric There Is No Baby
The DAYS recap for Tuesday, November 29, 2022, sees an expectant father’s dreams dashed, and all thanks to the woman who claims to love him unconditionally!. In this episode, Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu) reveals that Nicole Walker Soon-To-No-Longer-Be-Hernandez’s (Arianne Zucker) words struck a chord. Elsewhere, Li Shin (Remington Hoffman) learns that his attempted subterfuge didn’t take, Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman) fails to let bad news stop his roll, and the sight of her ex-husband brunching with his new squeeze drives Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) to distraction. Now, let’s dig a little deeper into what exactly happened.
soaphub.com
A Critic’s Review Of The Young and the Restless: Musical Couples & Disbelief
When it comes to The Young and the Restless, every fan has their own opinion – and Soap Hub is no different. For five days, we sat and watched the good, the bad, and everything in between, and now we offer you a handy review, and a cheeky critique, of Y&R’s week that was.
soaphub.com
Why Stephen Logan — and Lucy — Need to Stick Around on B&B!
When The Bold and the Beautiful commenced in 1987, it was established that Stephen Logan had walked out on his family. He made up for lost time when he showed up with his girlfriend Lucy with him to support Brooke Logan just when she needed him the most!. Stephen Logan...
soaphub.com
GH Spoilers For November 29: What Will A Desperate Holly Do Now?
GH spoilers for Tuesday, November 29, 2022, reveal heated decisions, loads of suspicions, a little bit of romance, and so much more. You won’t want to miss an exciting moment of this new episode. GH Spoilers Highlights. Holly Sutton (Emma Samms) really did not want to hurt Laura Collins...
soaphub.com
DAYS Spoilers For November 29: Johnny Angrily Confronts His Father EJ
The DAYS spoilers for Tuesday, November 28, 2022, tease familial discord, confidences shared, and stolen moments interrupted. You won’t want to miss a minute of this all-new episode. DAYS Spoilers Highlights. Now that he knows — or thinks he knows — the disgusting depths to which his father has...
soaphub.com
A Critic’s Review Of The Bold and the Beautiful: Maturation, Ruination & Chicanery
When it comes to The Bold and the Beautiful, every fan has their own opinion – and Soap Hub is no different. For five days, we sat and watched the good, the bad, and everything in between, and now we offer you a handy review, and a cheeky critique, of B&B’s week that was.
soaphub.com
Soap Hub Travel Tuesday: B&B Katherine Kelly Lang That’s Amore
Brooke Logan didn’t have much luck when she traveled to Aspen to try to save her relationship with Ridge Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful. Fortunately, Katherine Kelly Lang, Brooke’s portrayer, had a much more pleasant trip when she traveled to Italy during a break in the action.
soaphub.com
Soap Hub Performer Of The Week For DAYS: Dan Feuerriegel
There aren’t many opportunities for DAYS’ Dan Feuerriegel to really let loose, to really plumb the depths of his alter-ego’s psyche given that he plays the normally unflappable EJ DiMera, a man who’s seen and done it all at least once in his lifetime — but losing a loved one has a funny way of making one take stock. A little introspection is good for the soul…as is a nip or two of brandy and little destruction of property.
soaphub.com
Soap Opera Comings And Goings: Super Couple Return & Other Faves Resurface
Who’s coming and who’s going from the soap opera casts of The Bold and the Beautiful (BB), Days of our Lives (DAYS), General Hospital (GH), and The Young and the Restless (YR)?. Soap Opera Casting For The Week of November 28, 2022. Here’s a list of the top...
soaphub.com
GH Spoilers Two-Week Breakdown: Desperation, Suspicions, And Confessions
The GH spoilers for November 28 – December 9, 2022, tease desperate moves by those who feel trapped, suspicious minds that can get people in big trouble, and some truth-telling that leaves some shocked. You won’t want to miss these next two weeks. GH Spoilers: Upcoming Highlights. Holly...
soaphub.com
Y&R Recap For November 28: Jack Warns Ashley Over Diane War
The Y&R recap for Monday, November 28, 2022, brings a proposal for a whole new world, coming clean, a warning over a brewing war, and so much more. You won’t want to miss a bit of what happened in this dramatic episode. Y&R Recap Highlights. Devon Hamilton (Bryton James)...
soaphub.com
GH Spoilers Wild Speculation: Britt Is A Match For Dying, Pregnant Willow
GH spoilers reveal Willow Tait is on a desperate search for her birth family, so she may find an easy bone marrow match to treat her stage 4 cancer, but she also has no idea her birth family is right in Port Charles, sans her dead father. GH Spoilers Wild...
soaphub.com
Y&R Spoilers Video Preview: The Competition For Sally Heats Up
The Y&R spoilers preview for November 28 – December 2, 2022, is here! Find out what your favorite Genoa City players are up to this coming week!. Sally Spectra’s (Courtney Hope) options for lovers is wide open…at least as far as the Newman men go. Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) makes another play for his ex — and this time, he does it sober. He loves Sally and knows she loves him. Can’t they try to work it out?
soaphub.com
GH Recap For November 28: Ryan Has A Very Special Message For Ava
The GH recap for Monday, November 28, 2022, features Ava Jerome Cassadine paying a visit to ex-lover Ryan Chamberlain to discuss a mutual ‘friend.’. In this episode, Ava (Maura West) did the police a favor with their Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) search while Esme herself schemed to find a way to escape her Rapunzel-in-the-tower predicament. Also, Heather Webber (Alley Mills) tried to broker a deal to go free, Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) jumped to all the wrong conclusions, and Holly Sutton (Emma Samms) took a hostage and then let her go. Now, let’s dig a little deeper into the details.
Comments / 0