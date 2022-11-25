Read full article on original website
2news.com
Great Basin Brewery Hosts Craft Beer Release and Holiday Party
Great Basin Brewing Company is hosting its "Life is Brewtiful" Craft Beer Release and Holiday Party on Sunday, November 27, 2022. They'll be offering discounts at their Reno location at 1155 South Rock Boulevard, Suite 490, until 4 p.m. Fans can buy bottles of 'Ancient Future 2022', which is an...
KOLO TV Reno
Convention Center now home to pickleball in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you head over to the back side of the Reno Sparks Convention Center, and head in through the door near loading bay 15, you’ll find the new home of pickleball in Reno. “it’s growing like crazy,” said Bob Basso of the Truckee Meadows Pickleball...
goldcountrymedia.com
Gnome on the Roam uses Auburn businesses as refuge
Who needs an Elf on the Shelf when Auburn has a Gnome on the Roam?. Through Dec. 22, the Auburn Chamber of Commerce is challenging the community to find the gnome at local businesses. According to the Chamber, the gnome will spend three days at each location and weekly clues will be provided on Facebook and Instagram regarding his new hiding place.
Sierra Sun
Truckee Tahoe Community Chorus to host holiday concert
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee Tahoe Community Chorus will present “Images of Winter,” a holiday concert for the community at 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Resort at Squaw Creek. “Join the chorus for a multi-sensory exploration of four winter themes inspired by our Truckee...
KOLO TV Reno
Threads and Trends: How to pack five days worth of clothes into a carry-on sized suitcase
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Travelling is already a headache, but when the airport loses your luggage your pain becomes a full blown migraine. So don’t risk it. You can pack five days worth of clothes in just a carry-on and not have to worry about your wardrobe not making it to its destination.
Sierra Sun
Holiday Gala in Tahoma to feature Santa handing out gifts
TAHOMA, Calif. — Santa Claus is making an appearance on Lake Tahoe’s West Shore this weekend. The Tahoe Cedars Property Owners Association is hosting a Holiday Gala from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, which will feature Santa arriving on a sled disguised as a fire truck complete with sirens and lights. Santa will hand out gifts to kids.
jammin1057.com
Voted Best Chicken Wings In Nevada, This Place Will Surprise You
The best chicken wings in Nevada may take a few days to obtain if you’re a Las Vegas local. In fact, the best chicken wings in the entire state are located a few hours outside of Clark County. But the trip to get them will be well worth it.
Sierra Sun
Diamond Peak Ski Resort announces early opening
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — A cold November and successful snowmaking has allowed Diamond Peak Ski Resort to open early. Officials announced on Sunday that the resort will open for the 2022-23 season on Saturday, Dec. 3. The resort will be opening with top-to-bottom terrain, ski and snowboard lessons, rental...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Estrella
A stray dog that survived more than five weeks on her own, during which time she was hit by a car and suffered injuries, is finally rehabilitated and ready for adoption. Estrella was first spotted in Tahoe City back in February. It took several tries and several weeks for animal control to rescue her. In that time, she was reportedly hit by a car and suffered injuries. Now, after extensive physical and mental rehabilitation, the Humane Society of Truckee Tahoe (HSTT) is thrilled to announce she is available for adoption.
KTVU FOX 2
Video: 'Hungry' Lake Tahoe bear attacks inflatable Rudolph
STATELINE, Nev - A South Lake Tahoe area resident is mourning the loss of his young Rudolph yard decoration, after a violent mauling by a bear. Dave Lester said the attack happened early Saturday morning around 5 a.m. in front of his home in the community of Zephyr Cove in Nevada. He shared video of the unprovoked attack and said that by the time he found the deflated victim, there was nothing he could do to save it.
FOX Reno
Caught on camera: Bear vs. inflatable Christmas decoration outside Lake Tahoe home
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Poor Rudolph won't be able to play in any reindeer games after a bear had its way with some Christmas decor in a Lake Tahoe neighborhood. David Lester of Zephyr Cove woke up to find Rudolph on the ground unresponsive....
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Heavenly Holiday Family Festival in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Heavenly Holiday Family Festival is returning to South Lake Tahoe starting with the 7th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25 at the base of the Heavenly Gondola. This year, Santa Claus will be lighting the 65 foot cut...
2news.com
After-Thanksgiving Craft Fair Benefits Local Native American Dance Group
Over 40 Native American vendors participated at the annual Eagle Wings Dance Fundraiser and after-Thanksgiving craft fair on November 26, 2022. There was a craft fair, Indian taco sale, as well as performances by the Eagle Wings Pageant Dance Group. All proceeds from the event will help support the dance...
lafamilytravel.com
9 Awesome Outdoor Activities You Can Only Do In Lake Tahoe In December
Having grown up along the US-Canadian border, I thought I knew everything there was to know about snow. That is… until my family and I took a trip to Lake Tahoe in December. It was like discovering an entirely new season in this winter wonderland with endless possibilities for outdoor fun. There’s skiing, ice skating, snow tubing, hiking, and so much to explore!
Sierra Sun
Truckee businesses becoming green-certified through California Green Business Network
TRUCKEE, Calif. – North Lake Tahoe is taking strides in adapting green business practices, and the California Green Business Network’s Sierra Chapter is gaining traction in the Truckee community. The California Green Business Network is working towards adding more green business certifications to local businesses in the Lake Tahoe Basin.
Sierra Sun
Citizen science weather tracking effort start at Tahoe goes national
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — A project started at Lake Tahoe to differentiate snow from rain near the freezing point has grown and has received funding from NASA for three more years. Satellite technologies often struggle to differentiate snow from rain near the freezing point in mountainous regions, with impacts...
Should we tell people not to come to Tahoe?
The influential travel magazine Fodor’s recently asked travelers to not travel to some locations this year because of overtourism and the impact on the local environment of too many visitors. One of the ten areas on the “No List” is Lake Tahoe. “Lake Tahoe has a people problem. Amid the pandemic and the great migration, there was an influx of people moving to the mountains, as well as people with second homes in the area coming to live in Tahoe permanently. And it’s caused traffic along the lake to crawl, as well as kept trails and beaches packed,” said Fodor’s.
Mountain Democrat
Barton moves forward with expansion
Barton Health is moving forward with its regional expansion that will broaden medical services. A clear direction has emerged for the expansion — Barton Health will develop plans for a new, Nevada-based hospital and a robust outpatient presence on both the California and Nevada campuses. “We are excited to...
Sierra Sun
Town of Truckee approves 3rd phase of Soaring Ranch Project
TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Town of Truckee Planning Commission recently approved the third and final phase of the Soaring Ranch project, allowing for the completion of the mixed-use development that will bring much needed new housing options to the mountain town. In total, 178 new multi-family residential housing units will be built.
Orphaned bear cub found in South Lake Tahoe dies at Oakland Zoo
An 8-month-old orphaned bear cub found in South Lake Tahoe last week had to be euthanized Monday night after extensive treatment by the Oakland Zoo.
