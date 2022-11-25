Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this SaturdayJames PatrickWestborough, MA
Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox FansOnlyHomersBoston, MA
4 Family-Friendly Festive Celebrations Happening on the South Shore You Won't Want to MissDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
4 Fun Holiday Drag Shows You Won't Want To Miss!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
This Olympic Champion Will Be Visiting Derby Street For One Day OnlyDianna CarneyHingham, MA
Related
Man wearing ‘Worship Satan’ shirt robs NH gas station, tries stealing gun from officers, police say
SALEM, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is under arrest for an alleged violent incident at a New Hampshire gas station on Saturday night. John Horrigan, 33, of Quincy, Massachusetts was charged with theft, resisting arrest and the attempted taking of a firearm from a law enforcement officer. Salem Police...
whdh.com
Attorneys for victims of Apple store crash in Hingham to release information about possible lawsuit
HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - People hurt in an Apple store car crash in Hingham are getting set to take legal action. Attorneys representing multiple victims said they will announce details about a lawsuit Tuesday. In the crash Nov. 21, one person was killed and 19 others were hurt when an...
whdh.com
Man who helped victims of Nashua, NH hit-and-run recalls scene as search for vehicle continues
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - As police in New Hampshire turn to the public for help tracking down a driver involved in hit-and-run, a former fire chief who provided aid to victims is recalling the scene of the crash. Investigators recently shared a description of the car they say crashed into...
MBTA Transit Police investigating after teen stabbed at Downtown Crossing station
MBTA Transit Police are investigating after an 18-year-old male was found with serious stab wounds at the Downtown Crossing ‘T’ Station late Saturday night. According to Transit Police, the incident occurred at 11:40 p.m. on the stairs of the Franklin Street entrance. The victim, suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries, was transported to a local hospital.
“It was almost immediate”: Cambridge resident stunned by bold package theft
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A Cambridge resident is warning others to be extra wary of package thieves after his Black Friday delivery was snatched less than an hour after arriving on his front doorstep. It happened on Chauncy Lane in the morning hours on Friday. The theft comes days after...
Framingham Police Arrest 4 For Breaking & Entering into Apartment
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police charged 4 individuals with breaking & entering after they were found inside an apartment in downtown Framingham. Police were called to Irving Square Apartments at 75 Irving Street at 8;37 a.m. on November 22. “Management notified police that several individuals were inside of an apartment...
WCVB
Safety panel addresses concerns after woman kidnapped, raped at Wollaston MBTA station
QUINCY, Mass. — Members of the Quincy Police Department, MBTA Transit Police and District Attorney's Office joined community members for a safety panel on Monday, two weeks after a woman was kidnapped outside a train station and repeatedly raped by her abductor. The incident happened at Wollaston Station during...
Police investigating near BPD station after person shot in Dorchester
Boston police are investigating after a person was shot in Dorchester late Sunday night. According to a spokesperson from the Boston Police Department, the victim suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital. A Boston 25 news camera caught crime scene tape cordoning off the...
whdh.com
Driver crashes through wall, porch in Dorchester
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver destroyed a wall and part of a porch in front of a home on Harvard Street during a violent crash in Dorchester Monday night. The car came to a rest next to the house following the crash. The cause of the crash remains under...
whdh.com
Officials: Drivers expected to recover after pickup truck collides with police cruiser in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Marshfield are asking drivers to take extra caution on the road after a crash involving black ice sent an officer and another driver to the hospital. In a social media post, the Marshfield Police Department said the accident happened Tuesday morning on Main Street,...
whdh.com
Residents voice safety concerns after series of crimes near MBTA stations
BOSTON (WHDH) - Shoppers and commuters who were making their way through Downtown Crossing are voicing safety concerns after a teen was stabbed at the MBTA station over the weekend — the latest in a series of incidents near or in train stations. “It’s shocking because Boston is relatively...
whdh.com
Driver destroys wall in front of Dorchester home
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver destroyed a wall and part of a porch in front of a home on Harvard Street in Dorchester Monday night. The car came to a rest next to the house following the crash. It is unclear how the crash happened or if anyone was...
Winthrop man arrested during search of vehicle revealed multiple drugs and illegal firearm
An alleged drug dealer from Winthrop was arrested and is facing firearm and drug charges.
fallriverreporter.com
Police with help from K9, arrest two, seize $50,000 in cocaine, $10,000 in cash
With the help of a K9, police say that they arrested two while seizing a large quantity of drugs and cash. According to police, on November 17, the Pawtucket Police Department’s Narcotics Unit along with members of the Newport Police Department’s Investigative Unit executed a court-ordered search warrant on Palm Street in the city of Pawtucket.
ABC6.com
Providence man arrested in Quincy on OUI, gun charges
QUINCY, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police said they arrested a Providence man over the weekend on a list of charges, including operating under the influence. Police said 26-year-old Tom Jones hit the center barrier on Interstate 93 south in Quincy at about 7 a.m. Saturday. Jones was then...
whdh.com
Attorneys for victims of Hingham Apple store crash set to announce legal action
HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Some of the people injured in a horrific crash at an Apple in Hingham last week are preparing to take legal action. Attorneys representing multiple victims said they will announce details about a lawsuit Tuesday. The Nov. 21 crash left one person dead and 19 others hurt, and inflicted what attorneys called “irreparable physical, psychological, and financial damage.”
whdh.com
City leaders offer resources and advice at Quincy public safety forum; residents say they are less than convinced
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of people showed up to voice concerns at a public safety forum in Quincy Monday night. City leaders, including the mayor and the chief of police took questions from the audience, as well as advising residents on how to report a crime and what safety resources are available to them.
whdh.com
Crews revive driver after vehicle crashes into Attleboro gas station
ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was in need of emergency care after officials say he lost control and crashed into a gas station in Attleboro, ripping a gas pump from the ground in the process. First responders were called to the Cumberland Farms on Pleasant Street Monday afternoon, where...
whdh.com
Police investigation underway on Magnolia Street in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway on Magnolia Street in Boston. Officers were on scene Sunday night surrounding a car stopped in the middle of the road with its doors open. No further details have been released. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and...
iheart.com
Man Gives Away $50,000 of Free Gas...Again!
We all love a feel-good story around the holidays, and here's a GREAT one! Listen to Max & Amy's conversation about a Massachusetts businessman who gave away gasoline for the second time this year. Last week, Boston area businessman Ernie Boch Jr gave away $50-thousand worth of free gas at a station in Norwood, Massachusetts. The giveaway started at 8am, lasted for several hours, and customers were limited to $75.
Comments / 0