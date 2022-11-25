ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

MBTA Transit Police investigating after teen stabbed at Downtown Crossing station

MBTA Transit Police are investigating after an 18-year-old male was found with serious stab wounds at the Downtown Crossing ‘T’ Station late Saturday night. According to Transit Police, the incident occurred at 11:40 p.m. on the stairs of the Franklin Street entrance. The victim, suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries, was transported to a local hospital.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Driver crashes through wall, porch in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver destroyed a wall and part of a porch in front of a home on Harvard Street during a violent crash in Dorchester Monday night. The car came to a rest next to the house following the crash. The cause of the crash remains under...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Driver destroys wall in front of Dorchester home

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver destroyed a wall and part of a porch in front of a home on Harvard Street in Dorchester Monday night. The car came to a rest next to the house following the crash. It is unclear how the crash happened or if anyone was...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police with help from K9, arrest two, seize $50,000 in cocaine, $10,000 in cash

With the help of a K9, police say that they arrested two while seizing a large quantity of drugs and cash. According to police, on November 17, the Pawtucket Police Department’s Narcotics Unit along with members of the Newport Police Department’s Investigative Unit executed a court-ordered search warrant on Palm Street in the city of Pawtucket.
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Providence man arrested in Quincy on OUI, gun charges

QUINCY, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police said they arrested a Providence man over the weekend on a list of charges, including operating under the influence. Police said 26-year-old Tom Jones hit the center barrier on Interstate 93 south in Quincy at about 7 a.m. Saturday. Jones was then...
QUINCY, MA
whdh.com

Attorneys for victims of Hingham Apple store crash set to announce legal action

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Some of the people injured in a horrific crash at an Apple in Hingham last week are preparing to take legal action. Attorneys representing multiple victims said they will announce details about a lawsuit Tuesday. The Nov. 21 crash left one person dead and 19 others hurt, and inflicted what attorneys called “irreparable physical, psychological, and financial damage.”
HINGHAM, MA
whdh.com

Crews revive driver after vehicle crashes into Attleboro gas station

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was in need of emergency care after officials say he lost control and crashed into a gas station in Attleboro, ripping a gas pump from the ground in the process. First responders were called to the Cumberland Farms on Pleasant Street Monday afternoon, where...
ATTLEBORO, MA
whdh.com

Police investigation underway on Magnolia Street in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway on Magnolia Street in Boston. Officers were on scene Sunday night surrounding a car stopped in the middle of the road with its doors open. No further details have been released. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and...
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Man Gives Away $50,000 of Free Gas...Again!

We all love a feel-good story around the holidays, and here's a GREAT one! Listen to Max & Amy's conversation about a Massachusetts businessman who gave away gasoline for the second time this year. Last week, Boston area businessman Ernie Boch Jr gave away $50-thousand worth of free gas at a station in Norwood, Massachusetts. The giveaway started at 8am, lasted for several hours, and customers were limited to $75.
NORWOOD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy