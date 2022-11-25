ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enchant Christmas lights spectacular opens Friday at Sutter Health Park

By CBS13 Staff
 4 days ago

Enchant light spectacular opening Friday at Sutter Health Park 01:28

WEST SACRAMENTO - The world's largest Christmas light spectacular, Enchant, is opening up Friday in West Sacramento.

At Sutter Health Park, instead of playing ball, they're playing deck the halls.

If you've driven through the area, you probably caught a glimpse of the massive number of lights on display. The event has a maze adventure with over 4 million sparkling lights and their Christmas tree is a whopping 100 feet tall.

In addition to lights, visitors will have access to ice skating and holiday treats. Santa will also be there, allowing people to get that perfect holiday photo.

Enchanted has partnered with the Hallmark Channel, giving visitors a chance to win a visit to the set of a Hallmark Channel movie.

Tickets start at $34 for adults and $20 for kids. For details, visit https://enchantchristmas.com/sacramento-ca-sutter-health-park/

