Coral Gables, FL

‘This program’s got a bright future’ — Hurricanes seniors aim to end season on high note against Pitt

By Adam Lichtenstein, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 4 days ago

Tight end Will Mallory arrived in Coral Gables from Jacksonville as a freshman in 2018, recruited by veteran coach Mark Richt to try to bring championships to South Florida.

But Richt retired after Mallory’s first season. His successor, Manny Diaz, coached the Hurricanes for three years before being replaced by Mario Cristobal, who coached Mallory in his last season as a Hurricane.

“I’ve seen a lot of changes. A lot of people come and go,” Mallory said. “You come in with a class of ... 23 or 25 recruits. You think we’re all going to be there till the end. And every year, you see less and less. It’s crazy. I’ve seen a lot of changes.”

Mallory and the group of 11 Miami seniors will play their last home game at Hard Rock Stadium against Pittsburgh (7-4, 4-3 ACC) at 8 p.m. on Saturday, but it may not necessarily be their last game at Miami. If UM (5-6, 3-4 ACC) beats the Panthers, they will secure a bowl berth. If the Hurricanes lose, they’ll have to hope their Academic Progress Rate is high enough to earn them a place in the postseason.

“For a lot of guys, it’s your last collegiate home game with the opportunity to play to extend our season,” Cristobal said. “So there’s a lot of value to this game. It means a ton. I think everyone that’s ever played the game remembers their last home game. We want to make sure that we do everything possible to make it a great memory for all those guys.”

Several Miami seniors did not spend their entire careers at UM. Defensive lineman Mitchell Agude, linebacker Caleb Johnson, defensive lineman Jacob Lichtenstein and defensive lineman Antonio Moultrie arrived before the 2022 season. Offensive lineman Justice Oluwaseun, running back Devon Perry and punter Lou Hedley transferred to Miami, but have played more than one season with UM.

Mallory, cornerback DJ Ivey and offensive lineman DJ Scaife Jr. have played all five years with the Hurricanes. Linebacker Waynmon Steed Jr. is the longest-served veteran, having played six years at Miami.

“I’ve got a lot of memories, but honestly, I don’t think it’s really hit me yet that I’ll be taking the field at Hard Rock for the last time,” Ivey said. “I think it’ll probably hit me once the game’s finished, and it’s real. ... It hasn’t really hit me yet, but I’m just taking it day-by-day, soaking everything in, these last couple of practices that we’ve got and this regular-season game.”

Ivey said it would be important to him and to the younger players on the team to win this weekend and earn a trip to a bowl game — including all the extra bowl practices that come with it.

“It means a lot to me; I have a chance to play another game with the guys I’ve been playing with all year, another chance to prove ourselves,” Ivey said. “As far as the younger guys, for them to just get that experience. So that’s the main goal, that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Their last season with the Hurricanes has not gone as planned. Miami was picked to win the ACC Coastal, but the team has struggled for much of the season. Six players have already announced their intentions to transfer .

“Guys that have stuck around or guys that will stick around, they’ll hold up trophies,” Cristobal said.

Although Mallory did not reach the College Football Playoff or win an ACC title, he said he’s confident the Hurricanes will be on the right track soon.

“I’m most excited just about the future of this program,” Mallory said. “And, obviously, I wanted to come in here and win championships and do all that big stuff, and unfortunately, that didn’t happen. But I feel good and I feel at ease knowing that the program is on the right path and it’s going in the right direction with the right leader, with the right people.

“I feel good that I hopefully left the place better than I found it, and I just know that this program’s got a bright future with coach (Cristobal) and the guys that they have.”

