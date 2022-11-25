Little boy's quick thinking saves parents and 7-month-old brother from house fire: 'Hero of the night'

UT Health San Antonio nurses went above and beyond for an 8-year-old pediatric cancer patient named Darcey when they volunteered to become backup dancers for the budding dancer. They met the sweet girl a few years ago when she started her treatment with UT Health and soon fell in love with the adorable little one. A video of the group dancing caught the eye of Texas native Kelly Clarkson last year who got them featured in the "What I'm Liking" segment of her show, The Kelly Clarkson Show . The former "American Idol" winner praised the nurses and gave them a "Texas-sized shout-out."

"I don't know how you could know Darcey and not fall in love with her," one of the nurses said at the time when the host face-timed them. "She's just a sweetheart. She's always in a charming mood. She's just an incredible person. And, even on the worst days of her treatment, she's always smiling and in a happy mood."

The group not only danced with the young girl but also made matching shirts to wear while performing. Clarkson praised the group for their act of kindness and gifted the nurses $250 each thanks to a partnership with Pilot Pen. "It's been an incredibly hard couple of years that we've all experienced, so thank you so much for being at your hospital and taking care of people," Clarkson told the nurses. "We really, really appreciate you."

Social media users also fell in love with the sweet gesture, with one person commenting : "This is so awesome, the Oncology nurses and doctors are so awesome too. They go above and beyond." Another added : "Way to go ladies. So nice to see such dedicated Nurses. Dancing sure seems to be something that cheers anyone up on the darkest of days."

Another heartwarming video of a pediatric cancer patient did the rounds on the internet recently after he urged the staff at the hospital to groove with him. In a video shared by Good News Movement, the young toddler is seen insisting that a nurse dance with him to Bad Bunny's "Titi Me Pregunto" from the singer's "Un Verano Sin Ti" album. The healthcare worker couldn't resist any longer and decided to give in and shake a leg with him and boy does he have some moves!

"He battles this illness with the same force he moves those little hips, he'll be better in no time! Keep dancing and fighting little man!" remarked one social media user in the comment section. Another admitted, "Love the joy. Dance is medicine."

Long before the revolution of smartphones and portable cameras, autographs were the way to keep the memories of your favorite celebrity alive. People often chased famous personalities just to get their signatures and one man in 1983 wrote to Steve Jobs asking for his autograph. He never would have thought in his wildest dreams that Jobs would respond and he did so in the most hilarious way possible.

CUPERTINO, CA - APRIL 08: Apple CEO Steve Jobs speaks during an Apple special event April 8, 2010 in Cupertino, California. Jobs announced the new iPhone OS4 software. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Jobs, an American Tycoon, responded with a letter that was posted on Reddit by TheRogue_Orca . The typed letter is dated May 11, 1983, and is typed on an original apple letterhead. It is addressed to M. Varon from Imperial Beach, California, and reads, "I'm honored that you'd write, but I'm afraid I don't sign autographs." However, in a twist he signed off the letter with his original signature, ultimately giving the autograph anyway.

Image Source: Reddit

The humorous reply is going viral on Reddit with 10.6k upvotes and hundreds of comments. Reddit users called it " Nerd humor " and dubbed Jobs as a " sly fox ." Some users suggested that this original typed letter might be worth a lot of money. DfenselessOldLady commented, "That’s gonna be worth some serious money. Lock that baby in a safety deposit box and wait 30 years." MissChievous8 added , "It's already worth a lot. Someone sold an apple manual signed by Steve for just under eight hundred thousand about a year or two ago."

Image Source: Reddit

They actually weren't lying as according to RR Auction, this original letter was sold for $479,939 on August 19, 2021. The website describes Jobs as a "notoriously difficult signer" and he denied almost all of the autograph requests he received in the mail or in person. He wasn't satisfied with the "appeals of autograph seekers." However, in this original letter, he declines to give an autograph, which may have been on a magazine or photograph, but also signs it off with his "distinctive, lowercase signature."

The authenticity of the letter is verified by PSA/DNA and is 100% original. Jobs died in 2011 after a battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 56, per News Week . The signature of Apple's co-founder is frequently sold for large sums of money. When auctioned, early-era Apple collectibles and products may fetch hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Jobs isn't the only famous personality who has responded to fan requests in a hilarious way. Tom Hanks , who is widely known for his love for typewriters, was bribed by Comedian Chris Hardwick, the host, and founder of the podcast "Nerdist." Hardwick was aware of the actor's fondness for vintage typewriters and intended to leverage it. He gave Hanks a 1934 Smith Corona typewriter and a written invitation, asking him to "please accept this typewriter-o-gram as a formal invitation to be a guest on my wildly popular with kids Nerdist Podcast."

In response Hanks wrote him a letter writing, "Dear Chris, Ashley, and all the diabolical geniuses at Nerdist Industries, Just who do you think you are to try to bribe into an appearance on your 'thing' with this gift of the most fantastic Corona Silent typewriter made in 1934?" He typed this letter on the same vintage typewriter Hardwick sent and added, "OH, OKAY! I will have my people contact yours and work out some kind of interview process. Damn you all to hell!" He obviously appeared on Hardwick's podcast later and it all was possible due to a typewriter.

It has been 31 years since the legendary Freddie Mercury passed away. The last video he shot with his band members six months before his death was the song "These Are The Days of Our Lives." He knew this was going to be his last video and he ended it with this message for his fans: "I still love you."

In the last frames of the song, one can see a skinny Mercury, with sunken cheeks raising his face toward the sky with the spotlight on his face. He looks down for a moment, then looks into the camera and whispers his last words. Brian May, Queen's band member explained that video as "he actually says a kind of goodbye," according to Auralcrave .

via GIPHY

Mercury died at the age of 45 after he was diagnosed with HIV in 1987. But he kept it a secret from his family and friends except for a few he considered close. He stopped doing tours and public appearances. The last appearance was at the BRIT Awards, in 1990. His bandmates knew how Mercury was suffering despite not knowing about his exact illness. May, his bandmember told Express in 2017, "The problem was actually his foot, and tragically there was very little left of it. Once, he showed it to us at dinner. And he said, 'Oh Brian, I'm sorry I've upset you by showing you that.' And I said, 'I'm not upset, Freddie, except to realize you have to put up with all this terrible pain'.”

Getty Images | Keystone

However, about 24 hours before his death, on November 22, 1991, Mercury decided to make it public. The press release read, "Following the enormous conjecture in the press over the last two weeks, I wish to confirm that I have been tested HIV positive and have AIDS." Mercury said that he didn't disclose this information earlier "to protect the privacy of those around me." The press release added, "However, the time has come now for my friends and fans around the world to know the truth and I hope that everyone will join with me, my doctors, and all those worldwide in the fight against this terrible disease."

He had spent his final days battling HIV and AIDS at home being cared for by his close friends. It was mainly Freddie's partner Jim Hutton, ex-girlfriend Mary Austin and chef, friends Joe Fanelli and Peter Freestone, and fellow star Dave Clarke who used to take turns so that Mercury was never alone. Mercury told Express , "I don't want to be a burden on anybody else. I would like to feel I went without being a burden." And that's what happened, none of them really thought of him as a burden.

Speaking about making his illness public, Freestone said that he had "never seen him so relaxed." "Because the secret was out. There was nothing to hide or worry about. So he could prepare himself. It was such a huge relief to just let it out." The last week the star just stayed on his bed and "was never alone," said Freestone. "We did twelve-hour shifts. I would sit on the bed holding his hand so if he woke up someone was there. We chatted in easy conversations about friends or gossip. The last time I saw him was on Friday night, November 22."

Throughout Mercury's life, he used to joke that he would never grow old. He famously said; "I've lived a full life and if I'm dead tomorrow, I don't give a damn. I've lived. I really have done it all."

Our childhood nannies often play a great role in our formative years. They often influence us in several ways and become an important part of our lives. A woman from Florida surprised her childhood nanny and met her after 25 years. The video went viral and the story behind their relationship is extremely heartwarming. Crystal went to her nanny, Rufina's workplace, and the video show her approaching with sheer excitement. Rufina gently accepts the woman's greeting but is visibly perplexed as to why this stranger is approaching her and hugging her. However, after she recognizes her, she goes in for a long and passionate hug. This video went viral and moved everyone on the internet to tears.

Image Source: TikTok

Rufina told Good Morning America , "When she came toward me, I thought it was some customer coming to say hello." She added, "When she came in and give me the hug. I never thought I would see her again." She explains that she doesn't have "technology" and doesn't use social media which is a powerful tool when it comes to connecting with people. Moreover, Rufina thought that she didn't want to see her and she adds with tears in her eyes, "Because it's been a long time, you know? and she didn't call me or come looking for me." However, she was proved wrong and Crystal did actually come looking for her after 25 years. Crystal and her sister grew up in the Dominican Republic for 10 years. They moved back to Florida 25 years ago and hadn't seen their nanny Rufina in a long time.

via GIPHY

Rufina says that she was "extremely" happy when the woman identified herself as Crystal. In the video, she lovingly strokes Crystal's hair which shows that they are still connected and have admiration for each other. "When you love somebody and you don't see them anymore," she adds while wiping away tears from her eyes. Crystal's family kept in touch with Rufina's family on Facebook for several years. Rufina adds, "When you give love, you receive love. So, I tell everybody, please make something go for the world and never know when it'll return to you." The love that she gave to Crystal and her sisters was returned to her 25 years after with love and beauty.

via GIPHY

In another loving story , a 7-year-old made an extremely sweet gesture for his 17-year-old babysitter. Rachel Chapman's prom was canceled due to the COVID-19 lockdowns and Curtis Rogers wanted her to have that beautiful experience. Chapman had been his babysitter for over a year and Rogers arranged a socially distanced prom night for her in his backyard.

Young Rogers immediately said, "We can organize a tiny prom," when his mother told him about the present health situation and that Rachel couldn't have a prom. So, when there was a neighborhood parade to honor the class of 2020, Rogers held a cute sign asking Rachel to his mini-prom. For Rachel's mini-prom, Rogers went all out, dressing up in a sharp suit, choosing the cuisine based on what he and Rachel would often eat together, and creating a playlist of all their favorite music.

Shane Adams, a native of Utah, underwent a lot of significant life changes during the eight years that his beloved horse, Mongo, was missing, after running away. Adams experienced a life-threatening car accident that resulted in a significant brain injury, a divorce and the loss of his home. Then, in September, he, at last, learned the astounding news that his horse Mongo had been discovered. "I thought, ‘There is no way. You have got to be kidding me,’" Adams told New York Post , adding, "It didn’t even seem real … To have him back is still not real."

Adams, 40, had spent his entire life riding and training horses, but he had never formed a connection as powerful as he did with Mongo with another horse.

On March 31, 2014, a routine camping excursion in the West Desert, two hours outside Salt Lake City, started to go south. In the early morning hours, Adams heard horses stirring outside his tent and peered out amid the ruckus. He observed Mongo, his quarter and half-Percheron-bred horse, escaping and pursuing a herd of savage Mustangs nearby. Adams hurried to prepare so he could pursue Mongo, but he became stranded in a snowstorm. "I thought he’d just come right back. That was his mentality — he never went far. I didn’t think he would ever be gone," said Adams.

Adams' quest for his horse lasted three years and never ended. He made every effort to spread the word about Mongo's disappearance and he got in touch with the local brand inspector and the Bureau of Land Management in Utah (BLM Utah). He went in search of Mongo every weekend, escorted by his father Scott Adams. But his father passed away in August. He said that he wished his father was around to partake in this special time with him.

As time passed, he returned to his previous position as a supervisor for a sizable construction firm. He had to be more active and present at work because of his position. Adams had given up and believed Mongo had passed away by 2017. The fate of the horse was a mystery to the BLM Utah team as well. "Since we didn’t capture [Mongo] in 2017, we did not know what had happened. We thought maybe he was gone," said Lisa Reid, public affairs specialist at BLM Utah.

Adams then got a Facebook message request from a BLM Utah employee on September 27 of this year. The horse specialist for BLM noticed right away that Mongo was different from the other horses. Unlike the majority of the horses, Mongo did not attempt to flee or fight. According to Adams, he settled down quickly, a sure sign of a domesticated horse.

Adams recognized this was his furry friend even though Mongo had lost almost 400 pounds and was no longer as thick as he was before he went missing. After spending years running with wild mustangs, Adams thought Mongo would be in a nervous state. However, Mongo retained the lessons Adams had imparted to him.

Reid said, “It was exciting to be eight years later and a horse that we knew was missing [had] actually come in and [could be] reunited with his owner.” Adams shared, "My dad would be all sorts of excited. He would be tickled pink." Adams said that reuniting with Mongo was a dream come true and a much-needed victory — "this was really good, the only positive thing to happen to me in two years," he said.

Happiness and kindness come from the most unexpected source at times and they can make somebody's day. For the students of Spring Garden Children Care, it comes from truck drivers who blow their horns intentionally while passing by. It absolutely cheers them up and it ends up being a yard talk among all of them. The teachers at the school saw the impact the truck drivers were having and decided to write a beautiful note thanking them for their efforts.

via GIPHY

The note was posted on Reddit by Melificient and it went viral since then. The teachers wrote, "To: All the truck drivers who blow your horns, we, the teachers at the school, just want to express our sheer joy and excitement you bring to our children when you blow your horn for them." They add that it is "the talk of the yard all morning and all afternoon" whenever they pass them by.

Image Source: Reddit

As children are often extremely curious about their surroundings, they end up discussing and wondering what the truck drivers are carrying. Moreover, they associate their trucks as "DRY (Rectangle Trailers) or LIQUID (Round trailers). They discuss where the truck drivers going and where they are coming from. The question of how many wheels are there and how horns are blown also crossed their young minds. The note accompanies a picture of several young children looking over a truck.

Image Source: Reddit

It is absolutely joyous to realize that these children are gathering so much happiness from truck drivers blowing their horns. A Reddit User Elvishgirl noted, "I love how easily small children can make themselves happy." Another shared their own experience making it obvious that this isn't so common. Bi-Bi-Bi24 wrote, "I work in a daycare and yes, one of the best parts of being outside is hearing, "Truck!", "big Truck!", or "airplane!" One day, a helicopter flew over. One of my favorite kids did that little dance of sheer excitement that toddlers do, and immediately ran to me as fast as he could go."

Some adults even admitted that truck drivers honking is still their favorite thing. No_Bee130 noted, "I’m almost 30 and getting a Trucker to honk the horn for fun is still the easiest way to make me happy." A Truck driver, LL_is_a_Cool_J joined the discussion and said, "The best part of my day is to see a little kid giving the arm pump and then jump up and down like a little maniac laughing when I blow the horn. Makes even the crappiest of days better."

via GIPHY

Image Source: Reddit

Another driver thatwolfieguy commented, "I used to drive a concrete truck back in the day. Blowing my horn for kids was the best part of the job. Sometimes I'd hit them with the city horn first, then hit the air horn when they looked disappointed, just to shake things up."

A user, goldlion also shared their own experience of hearing truck horns, "Me and my classmates used to love when truck drivers would drive past, we’d always do that arm gesture to get them to honk the horn."

Laundry day is one of the most dreadful days of our week. Whether you use a washer at home or go to a laundromat, it is a big task to accomplish or so we think. If you live in Nordic countries, closer to the north pole, doing laundry is such a big ordeal that will make us feel embarrassed to complain about our process. Jonna Jinton lives in Gothenburg, Sweden, and documents her life living in an extremely cold place.

Image Source: Jonna Jinton/Youtube

Everything is challenging when you are living around snow where the sun rises once in 6 months and sets in another 6. She recently posted a video describing how nordic people do laundry and it is no less than preparing for war. She walks quite far from her house with a basket full of dirty laundry and sets it down on a plain of ice. She then goes ahead to dig our snow from four holes in the ground to access water. It doesn't end here as she goes ahead to cut the sheet of ice with a big ice saw. It looks like this requires extreme arm strength and you might want to lift some weights before trying to do laundry in Sweden.

Image Source: Jonna Jinton/Youtube

via GIPHY

Jinton then has to pull big blocks of ice to clear her path to find freezing icy water. She then dumps all the clothes in the square she created with so much effort. Her difficulties don't end there after she brings back washed clothes to her house, almost 5 feet of ice greet her and she was to wade her way through it. She then has to fight strong cold winds to hang the clothes out for drying.

This video surprised the viewers on Youtube and several people from Sweden confirmed that this is completely accurate. One person even went ahead and said that they saw the first washing machine after traveling to a foreign country at 37 years of age. Another said, "I’m from Norway and moved to the UK about a year and a half ago. No idea how I’m supposed to do my laundry now!"

Image Source: Jonna Jinton/Youtube

via GIPHY

Jinton is living her dream in Gothenburg and she moved there in 2010 to her ancestral village. She described the experience as "coming home" and the place challenged her in beautiful ways. She wrote on her website , "This place gave me inspiration like nothing I’ve ever felt before. It became my passion to create beautiful things, and I started sharing it on social media platforms."

She has over 4 million subscribers on YouTube and people love watching her videos of her challenging life in a scenic village in Sweden. Her video describing her laundry process has 22 million views and another one of her videos describing living in darkness has 16 million views . She wrote in the video's description, "Dark winters with no sunlight for many weeks, and bright summers with sunlight 24 hours/day. How is it to live with the extreme light conditions that countries in the Northern hemisphere have?" The video again contains some surprising ways Nordic people adapt to living in darkness for 6 months.

Watch the video here:

Thanksgiving staple delicacy, a stuffed turkey, is consumed by millions around the country. However, these joyous times of us are actually terrifying for these birds who basically just want to avoid ending up in an oven. However, one group of turkeys is embodying the phrase "When the hunter becomes the hunted." A group of wild turkeys is terrorizing a small Massachusetts town, turning the tables on humans during Thanksgiving. They are apparently led by a gang leader named Kevin. A flock of five wild turkeys has been terrorizing and attacking residents in Woburn, which is northwest of Boston, reports The Guardian .

It sounds hilarious but if you are living in Woburn at this time, you need to prepare yourself with improvised weapons and be okay with being trapped inside because of a turkey. They attack the townspeople with pecks, kicks, and loud noises and everyone started fearing them. Two years ago, the turkeys made their appearance, led by a male bird known as 'Kevin.' The birds were initially peaceful, but with time they became increasingly antagonistic, making everyone concerned for their safety. They have forced people to adapt to their presence instead of the other way around.

Meaghan Tolson, a local resident told the outlet, "They don’t let you out of your house. They peck at cars, they stop traffic. They go after kids on bikes. If you’re walking or jogging, or anything like that, they come for you." One resident even shared footage of Kevin standing outside her door and staring inside. The woman shouts, "What do you want? Go away." However, Kevin doesn't fear anybody and stays put making loud noises in response.

via GIPHY

In recent years, the wild turkey population in Massachusetts has exploded. These wild Turkeys were reintroduced in the area in the 1970s and have multiplied since then. The Woburn gang of Turkeys sleep in trees or lamposts at night and spends their day on people's lawns. They might assault unsuspecting postal workers and pedestrians and they can even halt traffic by blocking the center of the road and attacking tires savagely. People are now adapting to keep themselves safe, according to Tolson.

She said, "A lot of people will leave brooms or rakes at their front door so that they can get them out if the turkeys are there." She also has been trapped inside her house several times due to the Turkeys. She said, "Some days it is frustrating. I’ll be like: ‘Oh my God, there’s an Amazon package’ and I can’t go get it, because the turkeys are there. Then I just have to wait until nightfall."

Tolson attributes the group's conduct to Kevin, the single male in the flock who stands out for his amazing size and ornate tail feathers. She observes that when Kevin is missing, the female turkeys are more likely to leave people and cars alone. She said, "When Kevin’s not around they’ll actually just mind their business and walk away from you."

"I think he kind of amps them up to get them going to chase people. But they’re never the instigators," she said. "When [Kevin] goes after you, he can kick pretty good." People have resorted to calling the authorities to scare these birds away but as soon as they leave, their reign of terror resumes.

via GIPHY

Tolson like many other residents has learned their routine and worked around it to ensure their safety. After their reintroduction in Massachusetts, there are now up to 35,000 turkeys in the area. Dave Scarpitti, Mass Wildlife’s turkey and upland game project leader, said that now the birds have started invading towns and cities. They have easy access to food in populated areas, eating even seeds from bird feeders.

MassWildlife has a guide on how to " prevent conflicts with Turkey s." They say, "Don't let Turkeys intimidate you" and advise to "scare or threaten a bold, aggressive turkey with loud noises, swatting with a broom or water sprayed from a hose."

Nobody knows if Kevin and his gang can be handled by these methods but the people of Woburn have no choice but to try. Despite being terrorized by these Turkeys, Tolson and other residents don't wish anything bad on these birds. She said, "When I don’t see them for a couple of days, I think: ‘Oh, no, someone has run them over.' I mean, yeah, they can be a pain sometimes. But, you know, they’re just turkeys."

Keegan, his parents and his 7-month-old brother know what to be grateful for this Thanksgiving. Keegan, a 7-year-old woke up on Friday morning and went to his parent's room when he realized his fan and nightlight weren't working. Savannah Sinclair, his mother initially believed that the power in her son's room had gone out and instructed him to go back to bed. He returned a little while later to inform them of a fire. “He went back in there, ‘Mommy, Daddy, I smell smoke. You need to wake up.’” she said, per WSB-TV . The little boy helped everyone escape the fire unharmed.

Keegan was recognized by the fire department in north Georgia for his fast thinking in saving his family. White County Fire Service personnel joined by media, community members and the Sinclair Family, awarded him at a ceremony held at White County Fire Station Four. During the ceremony, the White County Fire Department presented Keegan Sinclair with a certificate. “Keegan, you were the hero of the night,” Director of Public Safety David L. Murphy, Jr. said. “We have these men and women that work every day running into burning buildings, answering the 911 calls. .. you’re part now of all these heroes.”

Kevin Sinclair, Keegan's father, said it was difficult to pinpoint the source of the fire. He spotted the source while running outside. “His bedroom was right on the other side of the wall from the fire,” he told Channel 2. Kevin reported that the fire size had doubled by the time he returned outside with a fire extinguisher. He is grateful that his son made the right decision.

On a Facebook post , the White County Public Safety department posted in honor of the young boy. “During this time of year, we reflect on things we are thankful for. This Thanksgiving season we are thankful for this young man (Keegan Sinclair) and his quick actions that ultimately saved his family and home,” states David Murphy, Director of the White County Office of Public Safety. White County Fire Services Division Chief Michael LeFevre states, “All of these firefighters and first responders have gathered this evening to recognize the true hero on this call. If it wasn’t for Keegan and his quick thinking, this call could have ended in a tragedy.”

Keegan received a Certificate of Recognition from White County Fire Services and a gift basket from Chick-fil-a Cleveland at the ceremony. Following that, firefighters gave Keegan a tour of the fire truck and the rescue vehicle. The fire department officials took pictures of the 7-year-old's proud moments, posting pictures of the boy posing and holding the certificate with a beautiful wide smile. The pictures also showcased Keegan posing with Division Chief Michael LeFevre and Director David Murphy. In another cute photo, 911 Dispatcher Will Slater-Baker who answered the Sinclair family's call, along with Firefighters Kevin Kochis, Steve Hopper and Thomas Stein, who responded to the fire, are seen posing with Keegan.

Your self-confidence, regardless of whether you're young or old, is greatly influenced by your support system. You can accomplish the seemingly impossible with the appropriate people's support. In a now-viral video posted by user u/thelonelyasshole on Reddit's subreddit r/MadeMeSmile, a child learns how vital the right kind of support is. The young child, aged about 4 or 5, is seen attempting to shatter a board with his foot while taking a karate lesson. The teacher is incredibly encouraging, but the child can't seem to execute the lesson correctly.

Although he is not able to break the board despite multiple tries, none of the children around him tease or demotivate him. After his first attempt, the youngster collapsed to the ground, and after several more failed tries, he began to cry openly. "You can do it, Phoenix!" the teacher keeps insisting. Cutely, his classmates started yelling his name and encouraging him, which motivated him to keep trying. Finally, with one kick amid the cheering, the boy manages to kick through the board, splitting it into two at last! His classmates and coach surrounded him with joyful hugs as a result.

Many users commented on how rare it is to see uplifting moments like these. The post has over 11,100 upvotes on Reddit since it was posted a day ago. u/Courageous_Chameleon commented , saying they wish more people were like this, "I'm a teacher and I really wish that more parents let their kids have experiences like this. Too many parents don't let their kids struggle, which is a mistake because struggling is an important part of learning. The instructor played it perfectly: firm, but encouraging. He let him feel his feelings but helped him persist too. We need more of this."

via GIPHY

u/Mediumokrahmom commented , "He looks 4/5 and that’s such a tough age. Soo many emotions you’re trying to learn and regulate at that age!" u/jrc83 commented , saying, "This is one of my favorite videos ever. Good for that kid to persevere. it’s so awesome that the other kids were cheering him on and his teacher was so great at inspiring him. Warms my heart to see."

u/Annie0minous commented , "That's pure positive energy from his teammates. They did not let him down." u/smellzgoodbabe agreed with them, commenting , "Transfer of energy. And little man tapped in… board didn’t have a chance :)"

Another instance of children supporting each other was winning hearts on the internet when last month, a young child got this love from his mates at school. A little boy was surprised by one such heartwarming celebration at his school after he beat blood cancer. In August 2021, the young child, Bernardo, "was diagnosed with leukemia and underwent long and painful chemotherapy treatment." Last month, he returned to school after he was declared cancer-free. His schoolmates and teachers gathered around to celebrate the milestone!

Bernardo is moved to see his entire school decorated with balloons and all his schoolmates lined up on the sides of the entrance, gathered to celebrate the young boy beating cancer. The video is captioned, “A hero’s return! Cancer-free and back at school!!!" Bernardo’s schoolmates can be seen welcoming him with messages of support. One of the cardboards read, "Bernardo, we are glad for your presence!" as the boy enjoys a "hero’s return to school.”