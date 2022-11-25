ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, WA

Predictions of lowland snow send Snohomish County residents scrambling to prepare

SNOHOMISH CO., Wash. — The potential for the season's first lowland snow has people in Snohomish County stocking up and hunkering down. With predictions of between one and three inches of snow in the lower elevations around Puget Sound, the big issue for a lot of people is driving on slushy or icy roads. Plow crews are ready throughout Snohomish County, but when the weather is really bad just getting the car out of the driveway can be a challenge.
Thieves rip ATM from wall of Northgate bank

SEATTLE, Wash. — Police are searching for the people involved in an ATM burglary at a Northgate bank Monday morning. Seattle police officers responded to a burglary alarm at the 500 block of Northeast Northgate Way at 3:22 AM and found an ATM machine by the side of the road with multiple damaged vehicles, included the suspected getaway van, parked nearby.
61-year-old man stabbed in Pioneer Square

SEATTLE — A 61-year-old man was stabbed Saturday evening in Pioneer Square. The Seattle Police Department said the stabbing happened shortly after 10:20 p.m. on the 50 block of South Main Street. When officers arrived, they found a man with a stab wound in his back and provided first aid, police said.
Businesses near Westfield Southcenter Mall discuss safety concerns

TUKWILA, Wash. — This month, KOMO News has been reporting on violent crime at the Westfield Southcenter Mall including a break-in that occurred Thursday night. However, the mall has not been the only location in Southcenter that has been impacted. On Saturday, KOMO News crews were in the area...
Man dies after Everett shooting, rollover car crash

EVERETT, Wash. — A man was shot to death on the road in Everett on Friday. According to police, officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots and a rollover crash around 7:40 p.m. at the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and 75th Street Southeast. When officers arrived, they found a car on its side with a man inside, and the man had a gunshot wound, police said. Medics arrived and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lowland snow possible for parts of the Puget Sound region this week

SEATTLE — Heavy snow fell in parts of the Cascades over the weekend, but the mountains might not be the only place that will see snow this week. A weather system moving into western Washington this week could bring the chance of lowland snow to parts of the Puget Sound region.
Average Seattle gas price is 43 cents lower than last month

The average price for a gallon of gas in Seattle dropped 14.3 cents since last week, according to GasBuddy's survey of 775 stations across the city. The average price of a gallon of gas in Seattle is 42.8 cents cheaper than last month, but a gallon of gas is still 64.5 cents higher than a year ago.
Teens arrested after multiple violent Seattle robberies

SEATTLE — Police arrested three juvenile males — ages 12, 15 and 16 — Friday for punching a woman in the face while attempting to steal her fanny pack and then stealing a man's cash at gunpoint in the Central District, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).
Over 100 flights canceled at Sea-Tac Airport Tuesday

More than 100 arriving and departing flights out of Sea-Tac Airport were canceled Tuesday morning. As of 6:45 a.m., at least 52 arriving flights and 52 departing flights from the airport were canceled, according to the Port of Seattle website. Most of the cancelations were Alaska Airlines flights. A travel...
Man arrested in connection to road rage shooting that injured 11-year-old

TACOMA, Wash. — A 19-year-old man has been arrested Saturday evening in connection to the road rage shooting incident that left a 11-year-old boy seriously injured. A child was sent to the hospital with a gunshot wound Friday, Nov. 25 after a road rage shooting incident took place on northbound I-5 near the Tacoma mall. Two vehicles were passing the mall when a person in a dark-colored Chevrolet Cruze fired shots at a Honda CRV. The driver of the Honda exited at East 38th St. and McKinley Avenue, taking the child to the Tacoma Fire Station on that street. Aid transported the injured child to the hospital from there and he is expected to make a full recovery, according to Washington State Police.
Winter Storm Watch continues as snow falls piles on passes

As snow falls across the passes Sunday, winds will pick up in Seattle and other metro areas. The Winter Storm Watch issued by the National Weather Service — which includes Stevens and Snoqualmie passes and the Crystal Mountain Ski area — is still in effect for the Cascades until Monday morning.
Live blog: Huskies face off against Cougs in the 114th Apple Cup

PULLMAN, Wash. — It's finally time for the Apple Cup in Washington state!. No. 12 University of Washington faces unranked Washington State University in the 114th edition of the Apple Cup at Martin Stadium in Pullman Saturday. The Huskies (9-2, 6-2 Pac 12) enter the contest on a five-game...
