KOMO News
Seattle's water taxi operating at reduced schedule following damage to boat
SEATTLE, Wash. — Starting Monday, November 28, services on the King County Water Taxi West Seattle route will be temporarily decreased due to mechanical damage to the boats’ propellers. The damage was caused by debris that was submerged within the water. When the shipyard has the availability to...
KOMO News
Predictions of lowland snow send Snohomish County residents scrambling to prepare
SNOHOMISH CO., Wash. — The potential for the season's first lowland snow has people in Snohomish County stocking up and hunkering down. With predictions of between one and three inches of snow in the lower elevations around Puget Sound, the big issue for a lot of people is driving on slushy or icy roads. Plow crews are ready throughout Snohomish County, but when the weather is really bad just getting the car out of the driveway can be a challenge.
KOMO News
Thieves rip ATM from wall of Northgate bank
SEATTLE, Wash. — Police are searching for the people involved in an ATM burglary at a Northgate bank Monday morning. Seattle police officers responded to a burglary alarm at the 500 block of Northeast Northgate Way at 3:22 AM and found an ATM machine by the side of the road with multiple damaged vehicles, included the suspected getaway van, parked nearby.
KOMO News
61-year-old man stabbed in Pioneer Square
SEATTLE — A 61-year-old man was stabbed Saturday evening in Pioneer Square. The Seattle Police Department said the stabbing happened shortly after 10:20 p.m. on the 50 block of South Main Street. When officers arrived, they found a man with a stab wound in his back and provided first aid, police said.
KOMO News
Western Washington counties brace for lowland snow potential this week
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Be in the know about snow - that's the message from Snohomish County Public Works as they encourage residents to prepare for any snow and ice events as the weather gets colder. Light snow is expected across the Puget Sound region by midday Tuesday. The...
KOMO News
Businesses near Westfield Southcenter Mall discuss safety concerns
TUKWILA, Wash. — This month, KOMO News has been reporting on violent crime at the Westfield Southcenter Mall including a break-in that occurred Thursday night. However, the mall has not been the only location in Southcenter that has been impacted. On Saturday, KOMO News crews were in the area...
KOMO News
Widow of man killed in Southcenter parking garage seeks accountability
Mary Wesolowicz said she and her husband Chris had gone to Westfield Southcenter mall for dinner many times. But as they were heading to their car in the parking garage after dinner on Nov. 18, Mary said they encountered someone who had been breaking into cars. “We were just walking...
KOMO News
Man dies after Everett shooting, rollover car crash
EVERETT, Wash. — A man was shot to death on the road in Everett on Friday. According to police, officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots and a rollover crash around 7:40 p.m. at the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and 75th Street Southeast. When officers arrived, they found a car on its side with a man inside, and the man had a gunshot wound, police said. Medics arrived and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
KOMO News
Man arrested on DUI suspicion, vehicular homicide after crashing into car stopped on road
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A man was arrested early Sunday for suspicion of driving under the influence and vehicular homicide after he crashed into a parked vehicle in the middle of the road. The Puyallup Police Department said the incident occurred around 2:07 a.m. on the 2200 block of South...
KOMO News
Lowland snow possible for parts of the Puget Sound region this week
SEATTLE — Heavy snow fell in parts of the Cascades over the weekend, but the mountains might not be the only place that will see snow this week. A weather system moving into western Washington this week could bring the chance of lowland snow to parts of the Puget Sound region.
KOMO News
Heavy snow fall expected for Snoqualmie pass as weekend ends
From dealing with rain then snow, it was a tough commute for many drivers going through Snoqualmie Pass. “I had to drive with caution, make sure I’m not going to take a take a turn, break loose,” said Juan Jimenez. While there were some issues on the road,...
KOMO News
Average Seattle gas price is 43 cents lower than last month
The average price for a gallon of gas in Seattle dropped 14.3 cents since last week, according to GasBuddy's survey of 775 stations across the city. The average price of a gallon of gas in Seattle is 42.8 cents cheaper than last month, but a gallon of gas is still 64.5 cents higher than a year ago.
KOMO News
Teens arrested after multiple violent Seattle robberies
SEATTLE — Police arrested three juvenile males — ages 12, 15 and 16 — Friday for punching a woman in the face while attempting to steal her fanny pack and then stealing a man's cash at gunpoint in the Central District, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).
KOMO News
Snoqualmie Pass travel to become tricky as winter storm approaches
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Snowfall and freezing temperatures on I-90 across Snoqualmie Pass are keeping state plow drivers busy and they’re expected to be out there even more, with another round of snow on the way. The elevation for freezing, during that storm, falling down to 500 feet.
KOMO News
Over 100 flights canceled at Sea-Tac Airport Tuesday
More than 100 arriving and departing flights out of Sea-Tac Airport were canceled Tuesday morning. As of 6:45 a.m., at least 52 arriving flights and 52 departing flights from the airport were canceled, according to the Port of Seattle website. Most of the cancelations were Alaska Airlines flights. A travel...
KOMO News
Man arrested in connection to road rage shooting that injured 11-year-old
TACOMA, Wash. — A 19-year-old man has been arrested Saturday evening in connection to the road rage shooting incident that left a 11-year-old boy seriously injured. A child was sent to the hospital with a gunshot wound Friday, Nov. 25 after a road rage shooting incident took place on northbound I-5 near the Tacoma mall. Two vehicles were passing the mall when a person in a dark-colored Chevrolet Cruze fired shots at a Honda CRV. The driver of the Honda exited at East 38th St. and McKinley Avenue, taking the child to the Tacoma Fire Station on that street. Aid transported the injured child to the hospital from there and he is expected to make a full recovery, according to Washington State Police.
KOMO News
Winter Storm Watch continues as snow falls piles on passes
As snow falls across the passes Sunday, winds will pick up in Seattle and other metro areas. The Winter Storm Watch issued by the National Weather Service — which includes Stevens and Snoqualmie passes and the Crystal Mountain Ski area — is still in effect for the Cascades until Monday morning.
KOMO News
Live blog: Huskies face off against Cougs in the 114th Apple Cup
PULLMAN, Wash. — It's finally time for the Apple Cup in Washington state!. No. 12 University of Washington faces unranked Washington State University in the 114th edition of the Apple Cup at Martin Stadium in Pullman Saturday. The Huskies (9-2, 6-2 Pac 12) enter the contest on a five-game...
