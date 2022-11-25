ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Purcellville, VA

loudounnow.com

Letter: Norman Ferry, Leesburg

Editor: Regarding Mr. Kershner's comments in the article "Supervisors Consider Equity Policy," I'm not going to try and change his mind here as it would be just too exhausting. However, he might want to check the facts as stated in the last paragraph of the article before he makes comment...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Loudoun County to Host Meeting on Philomont Fire Station Plans

Loudoun County will host a meeting on plans to build a new Philomont Fire and Rescue station on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. at the Franklin Park Performing & Visual Arts Center, 36441 Blueridge View Lane in Purcellville. The county plans a new 18,500-square-foot fire and rescue station on...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Holiday Parade returns to Old Town

Monday marks the return of the Holiday Parade to Old Town Winchester. The parade will feature floats, bands, local organizations and Santa himself!. The parade will start down Piccadilly Street before turning on to Braddock Street and then E Cork Street. Those roads along with a few others in the...
WINCHESTER, VA
fredericksburg.today

Fredericksburg SPCA running low on supplies. Here’s how you can help

Fredericksburg SPCA running low on supplies. Here’s how you can help. Fredericksburg SPCA staff and volunteers celebrated Thanksgiving at the shelter with 102 homeless cats and dogs. The shelter kennels and holding areas are near capacity with the lowest percentage of animals in foster care this year at just 42%.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
loudounnow.com

Leesburg Staff Bonus Proposal Dropped

In September, Leesburg Town Council member Kari Nancy asked for options to provide staff members with end-of-the-year bonuses. On Monday, she took that proposal off the table. The council had been scheduled to review a staff memo that outlined four options that would provide a range between $500 and $2,000 for the town’s 359 fulltime employees. Under those plans regular part-timers would get half of the fulltime bonus, and flexible part-time employees 25%. In total, the plans would cover 732 staff members and range in cost from $193,500 to $48,375.
LEESBURG, VA
loudounnow.com

Washington Regional Council of Governments Promotes Fair Housing Plan

The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, a group of elected leaders from among 24 jurisdictions in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia, is nearing completion of a Regional Housing Equity Plan as a guide for member jurisdictions and possibly the country. The plan, a collaboration among eight regional jurisdictions...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Walking in a Winter Wonderland returns to Clearbrook Park

Frederick County Parks and Recreations annual Walking in a Winter Wonderland opened last night and will remain open nightly through January 1. The dazzling display spans the 0.5 mile path at Clearbrook Park with hundreds of thousands of Christmas lights, displays, and a display synchronized with music. Make sure to...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

2 people shot in car in Stafford County, Virginia

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A shooting in Stafford County resulted in two people shot and several active crime scenes Monday afternoon. Deputies responded to Elkton Drive for the report of gunfire around 4 p.m. Police said a red sedan then drove away from the area and deputies followed on...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Letter: FW Lillis, Leesburg

Editor: From California to Chesapeake, the number of mass shootings grows, barely creating a ripple. We have become inured to such news. The governor spoke in Chesapeake, with feeling and compassion, in his role as the minister he is. He did not speak in his role as governor, to his new Virginia flock, about how he would protect them from harm.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Fairfax Times

Vienna animal haven will take in any animal in need

Vienna residents Rita and Barry Altman began their five-decade relationship in high school when they met through a youth group event. Their relationship has always included a third–an animal. “We’ve had situations where we had one dog… Mostly we’ve had two or three,” Rita said. “Or four,” Barry chimed...
VIENNA, VA
loudounnow.com

Loudoun Deputies Seek Family Dollar Holdup Suspect

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday night robbery that occurred at the Family Dollar store in Sterling. Shortly before 7:30 p.m. Nov. 27, a woman entered Enterprise Street store. In the store, she allegedly walked up to the counter, displayed a firearm, and demanded money before leaving. She...
STERLING, VA
loudounnow.com

6 Teens Nabbed in Sneaker Store Break-in

Juvenile petitions are expected to be filed against six teens suspected of breaking into the Restocked Sneakers store in Leesburg early Sunday morning. It is the second burglary reported at the store this month. According to the report, Leesburg Police officers were dispatched to the Madison Trade Plaza store at...
LEESBURG, VA
Government Technology

Washington County, Md., Hit With Thanksgiving Day Cyber Attack

Washington County, Md., is wrestling with the effects of a cyber incident that struck on Thanksgiving and disrupted some government systems, it announced. Several services and websites remain unavailable. The county is actively investigating with the help of third-party partners. As a result of the incident, the government is currently...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Frederick County Sheriff Makes History

Sheriff Chuck Jenkins becomes the only sheriff in Frederick County to be elected for five terms. Frederick, Md. (BW)- Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins was elected to his fifth consecutive term in office when the election results were certified on Nov 21. Jenkins made history by becoming the only Frederick...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD

