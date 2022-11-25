Read full article on original website
MCPS closes schools on Monday as power outage affects thousands of MoCo residents after Gaithersburg plane crashHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Three Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Shenandoah Valley Sheetz locations offering $1.99 gas for holiday travelersTracy LeicherMount Jackson, VA
A Leesburg sweets boutique supports local children's charity through nutcracker proceeds.Uplift LoudounLeesburg, VA
The richest person in Potomac, MarylandLuay RahilPotomac, MD
WTOP
‘Calming factor’: How a therapy dog brightens the day at a Prince William Co. elementary school
Twice a week at Minnieville Elementary in Dale City, Virginia, it’s hard for students to concentrate as Cooper roams the hall. Whether he’s with Sarah Basler, a counselor at the Prince William County school, or in a classroom, he gets all the attention. Cooper, a 1-year-old Portuguese water...
loudounnow.com
Letter: Norman Ferry, Leesburg
Editor: Regarding Mr. Kershner's comments in the article "Supervisors Consider Equity Policy," I'm not going to try and change his mind here as it would be just too exhausting. However, he might want to check the facts as stated in the last paragraph of the article before he makes comment...
loudounnow.com
Loudoun County to Host Meeting on Philomont Fire Station Plans
Loudoun County will host a meeting on plans to build a new Philomont Fire and Rescue station on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. at the Franklin Park Performing & Visual Arts Center, 36441 Blueridge View Lane in Purcellville. The county plans a new 18,500-square-foot fire and rescue station on...
NBC Washington
Kindergartners Thank First Responders Who Rescued Them in Fairfax County
Students, teachers and parents from Ben Murch Elementary School in Northwest D.C. got a chance to thank first responders in Fairfax County who showed up after the driver of their charter school bus crashed into a ditch on October 27. As the kindergartners delighted in a tour of the fire...
theriver953.com
Holiday Parade returns to Old Town
Monday marks the return of the Holiday Parade to Old Town Winchester. The parade will feature floats, bands, local organizations and Santa himself!. The parade will start down Piccadilly Street before turning on to Braddock Street and then E Cork Street. Those roads along with a few others in the...
fredericksburg.today
Fredericksburg SPCA running low on supplies. Here’s how you can help
Fredericksburg SPCA running low on supplies. Here’s how you can help. Fredericksburg SPCA staff and volunteers celebrated Thanksgiving at the shelter with 102 homeless cats and dogs. The shelter kennels and holding areas are near capacity with the lowest percentage of animals in foster care this year at just 42%.
loudounnow.com
Leesburg Staff Bonus Proposal Dropped
In September, Leesburg Town Council member Kari Nancy asked for options to provide staff members with end-of-the-year bonuses. On Monday, she took that proposal off the table. The council had been scheduled to review a staff memo that outlined four options that would provide a range between $500 and $2,000 for the town’s 359 fulltime employees. Under those plans regular part-timers would get half of the fulltime bonus, and flexible part-time employees 25%. In total, the plans would cover 732 staff members and range in cost from $193,500 to $48,375.
NBC Washington
‘I Think We Might Be Cousins': Two DC Families Uncover Their Shared Family History
Two D.C. educators named Jason Green share more than the same name. Both have a thirst to teach the next generation, and it wasn’t until recently that they learned that both their family’s history could be traced back to Quince Orchard in 1868. It was a family-reunion almost...
loudounnow.com
Washington Regional Council of Governments Promotes Fair Housing Plan
The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, a group of elected leaders from among 24 jurisdictions in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia, is nearing completion of a Regional Housing Equity Plan as a guide for member jurisdictions and possibly the country. The plan, a collaboration among eight regional jurisdictions...
theriver953.com
Walking in a Winter Wonderland returns to Clearbrook Park
Frederick County Parks and Recreations annual Walking in a Winter Wonderland opened last night and will remain open nightly through January 1. The dazzling display spans the 0.5 mile path at Clearbrook Park with hundreds of thousands of Christmas lights, displays, and a display synchronized with music. Make sure to...
2 people shot in car in Stafford County, Virginia
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A shooting in Stafford County resulted in two people shot and several active crime scenes Monday afternoon. Deputies responded to Elkton Drive for the report of gunfire around 4 p.m. Police said a red sedan then drove away from the area and deputies followed on...
loudounnow.com
Letter: FW Lillis, Leesburg
Editor: From California to Chesapeake, the number of mass shootings grows, barely creating a ripple. We have become inured to such news. The governor spoke in Chesapeake, with feeling and compassion, in his role as the minister he is. He did not speak in his role as governor, to his new Virginia flock, about how he would protect them from harm.
WTOP
Advice from a 12-year-old entrepreneur at Tysons Corner Center on Black Friday
Alejandro Buxton, founder of D.C.-area-based company Smell of Love Candles, said the experience he’s gained since launching a kiosk at Tysons Corner Center in September has helped him learn more about what it will be like to one day run a brick-and-mortar location. “It’s definitely a learning experience,” Buxton...
Fairfax Times
Vienna animal haven will take in any animal in need
Vienna residents Rita and Barry Altman began their five-decade relationship in high school when they met through a youth group event. Their relationship has always included a third–an animal. “We’ve had situations where we had one dog… Mostly we’ve had two or three,” Rita said. “Or four,” Barry chimed...
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Deputies Seek Family Dollar Holdup Suspect
The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday night robbery that occurred at the Family Dollar store in Sterling. Shortly before 7:30 p.m. Nov. 27, a woman entered Enterprise Street store. In the store, she allegedly walked up to the counter, displayed a firearm, and demanded money before leaving. She...
loudounnow.com
6 Teens Nabbed in Sneaker Store Break-in
Juvenile petitions are expected to be filed against six teens suspected of breaking into the Restocked Sneakers store in Leesburg early Sunday morning. It is the second burglary reported at the store this month. According to the report, Leesburg Police officers were dispatched to the Madison Trade Plaza store at...
WJLA
DC woman learns to 'cook through the dead' by whipping up recipes she finds on gravestones
Washington, D.C. (7News) — Inside Rosie Grant’s Washington, D.C. kitchen – she is preparing snickerdoodle deserts from a recipe she found on a gravestone in California. The recipe she is re-creating will serve her family during the Thanksgiving holiday. “It's from the grave of a woman name...
Government Technology
Washington County, Md., Hit With Thanksgiving Day Cyber Attack
Washington County, Md., is wrestling with the effects of a cyber incident that struck on Thanksgiving and disrupted some government systems, it announced. Several services and websites remain unavailable. The county is actively investigating with the help of third-party partners. As a result of the incident, the government is currently...
wfmd.com
Frederick County Sheriff Makes History
Sheriff Chuck Jenkins becomes the only sheriff in Frederick County to be elected for five terms. Frederick, Md. (BW)- Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins was elected to his fifth consecutive term in office when the election results were certified on Nov 21. Jenkins made history by becoming the only Frederick...
