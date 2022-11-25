In September, Leesburg Town Council member Kari Nancy asked for options to provide staff members with end-of-the-year bonuses. On Monday, she took that proposal off the table. The council had been scheduled to review a staff memo that outlined four options that would provide a range between $500 and $2,000 for the town’s 359 fulltime employees. Under those plans regular part-timers would get half of the fulltime bonus, and flexible part-time employees 25%. In total, the plans would cover 732 staff members and range in cost from $193,500 to $48,375.

LEESBURG, VA ・ 3 HOURS AGO