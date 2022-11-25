ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

Goodwill and Charleston, West Virginia Police Department team up to give kids gifts this holiday season

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Goodwill and the Charleston Police Department are working together to make sure area children get gifts this holiday season. For Giving Tuesday, they are asking people to drop off gently-used items on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the former CASCI building in Charleston. Goodwill’s Director of Marketing and […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

New bank opening Friday in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — This Friday, December 2, 2022, the Beckley Chamber of Commerce will hold a grand-opening ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate a new bank coming to the area. A new Pioneer Community Bank will be opening on 1901 Harper Road, Beckley, WV. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 10 A.M. followed by […]
BECKLEY, WV
WSAZ

Crumbl Cookies anticipates opening location in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Cookie lovers prepare your taste buds. Crumbl Cookies confirms it anticipates opening a location in Charleston, West Virginia in February of 2023. The company says it posts a list of locations that are opening on its LinkedIn account and our region made the list. However,...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Grand Larceny investigation ongoing in Beckley after travel plaza was robbed

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A robbery of a large sum of money from the Beckley travel plaza this weekend is still under investigation. On Sunday, November 27, 2022, at about 9:15 P.M., an Applegreen employee responsible for managing the West Virginia Parkways Authority Beckley Travel Plaza reported a robbery. The employee reported while they were […]
BECKLEY, WV
wfxrtv.com

Police looking for hotel bathroom mirror thief in West Virginia

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — The Summersville Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly stole mirrors from the LaQuinta Inn in Summersville. SPD says the man allegedly walked into both the men’s and women’s bathrooms and stole the mirrors off the wall. “Evidently he likes to...
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Goodwill prepares for donation drive to help CPD toy drive

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — You can help the Charleston Police Department Christmas Toy Drive by giving to Goodwill on Tuesday. Goodwill Industries of the Kanawha Valley will have a donation drive set up on “Giving Tuesday” in the Casci parking lot in downtown Charleston. Goodwill Marketing and Communications...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell, Greenbrier, and Mercer Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Neighbors share water utility service concerns in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The water that comes out of Marjie Truman’s faucet concerns her. She said she never knows when it could go off, and recently the problem’s gotten worse. “It still has a kind of weird smell to it,” Truman said. ”The past three and...
Lootpress

The LOOTPRESS Pet of the Week is Keller!

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The LOOTPRESS Week 13 Pet of the Week is Keller!. Keller is the face of the Dragon’s Den shop on Eisenhower Drive in Beckley. First discovered last year as a kitten, he had been abandoned by his feral mother due to an infection he suffered in both eyes which ultimately resulted in a complete loss of vision.
BECKLEY, WV
WSAZ

Fallen tree crushes car in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It was a crushing evening for a family in Huntington after a tree fell right on top of their car Monday. While they didn’t don’t know what caused the tree to fall, it badly damaged a car parked on the street nearby. The incident happened along 6th Avenue near the intersection of 2nd Street.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

Troopers investigate Beckley Travel Plaza robbery

BECKLEY, W.Va. — State police are investigating an alleged robbery at the Beckley Travel Plaza along the West Virginia Turnpike. According to troopers, a man wearing a dark-colored ski mask, dark-colored hoodie, dark-colored sweatpants and carrying a duffle bag approached a travel plaza manager outside the travel plaza Sunday night at around 9:15 and demanded money from an ATM machine.
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Newly renovated community center opens its doors on Charleston, West Virginia’s West Side

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Midian Leadership Project, a group devoted to developing community leaders, recently finished renovations on its community center. The “Midian Safe Haven” is located on Charleston’s West Side across from the West Side Middle School along Park Avenue. Last year, the Midian Leadership Project received a $165,000 grant through Lowe’s Hometown […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Beckley Christmas-Veterans Day Parade is coming up

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Southern West Virginia and the city of Beckley is here to celebrate! The city’s annual Christmas Parade is scheduled for Saturday, December 3rd, with a very special twist, it will be a two-for-one deal. “Well, with the veterans, we didn’t want to […]
BECKLEY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy