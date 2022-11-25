Read full article on original website
Goodwill and Charleston, West Virginia Police Department team up to give kids gifts this holiday season
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Goodwill and the Charleston Police Department are working together to make sure area children get gifts this holiday season. For Giving Tuesday, they are asking people to drop off gently-used items on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the former CASCI building in Charleston. Goodwill’s Director of Marketing and […]
Raleigh County, West Virginia mall draws Black Friday shoppers
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The day after Thanksgiving is known as Black Friday and all throughout the Crossroads Mall in Raleigh County, there were crowds, noises, lines and even more crowds. Shoppers say they had many reasons for coming out on the year’s biggest shopping day. “Just spending time with my family and just […]
New bank opening Friday in Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — This Friday, December 2, 2022, the Beckley Chamber of Commerce will hold a grand-opening ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate a new bank coming to the area. A new Pioneer Community Bank will be opening on 1901 Harper Road, Beckley, WV. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 10 A.M. followed by […]
Williamson Daily News
Local Etsy shop owners persevere through busy seasons, challenges
Etsy sellers are in the middle of their busiest time of year. While the extra money is nice, most Etsy sellers run their store because they truly enjoy making the products they sell. Know When to Fold and Paul’s Specialties are two Etsy shops based in Huntington.
WSAZ
Crumbl Cookies anticipates opening location in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Cookie lovers prepare your taste buds. Crumbl Cookies confirms it anticipates opening a location in Charleston, West Virginia in February of 2023. The company says it posts a list of locations that are opening on its LinkedIn account and our region made the list. However,...
Grand Larceny investigation ongoing in Beckley after travel plaza was robbed
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A robbery of a large sum of money from the Beckley travel plaza this weekend is still under investigation. On Sunday, November 27, 2022, at about 9:15 P.M., an Applegreen employee responsible for managing the West Virginia Parkways Authority Beckley Travel Plaza reported a robbery. The employee reported while they were […]
2 West Virginia cities near bottom of list of best and worst cities for singles
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston and Huntington, West Virginia are in the bottom half of best and worst cities for single people, according to a study conducted by WalletHub. The study ranked cities based on three categories: economics, fun and recreation and dating opportunities. Out of 182 cities, Huntington is at 150 and Charleston is […]
wfxrtv.com
Police looking for hotel bathroom mirror thief in West Virginia
SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — The Summersville Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly stole mirrors from the LaQuinta Inn in Summersville. SPD says the man allegedly walked into both the men’s and women’s bathrooms and stole the mirrors off the wall. “Evidently he likes to...
West Virginia town decorates special holiday mailbox featuring painting of Polar Express
WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK) — The City of Williamson, West Virginia, created a special way for Tug Valley kids to send their letters to Santa this holiday season. Mayor Charlie Hatfield announced a custom, airbrushed mailbox is now outside the Williamson City Fire Department on Fourth Avenue. Hatfield says letters dropped off in the box will […]
wchsnetwork.com
Goodwill prepares for donation drive to help CPD toy drive
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — You can help the Charleston Police Department Christmas Toy Drive by giving to Goodwill on Tuesday. Goodwill Industries of the Kanawha Valley will have a donation drive set up on “Giving Tuesday” in the Casci parking lot in downtown Charleston. Goodwill Marketing and Communications...
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell, Greenbrier, and Mercer Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
WSAZ
Neighbors share water utility service concerns in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The water that comes out of Marjie Truman’s faucet concerns her. She said she never knows when it could go off, and recently the problem’s gotten worse. “It still has a kind of weird smell to it,” Truman said. ”The past three and...
The LOOTPRESS Pet of the Week is Keller!
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The LOOTPRESS Week 13 Pet of the Week is Keller!. Keller is the face of the Dragon’s Den shop on Eisenhower Drive in Beckley. First discovered last year as a kitten, he had been abandoned by his feral mother due to an infection he suffered in both eyes which ultimately resulted in a complete loss of vision.
Book a winter getaway in a caboose in this West Virginia town
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – When visiting the New River Gorge, one may stay in a hotel, cabin, or a campground. But at one location near Fayetteville, a restored caboose can be your place to stay during a visit to the Gorge. Beside Cantrell’s Rafting near Fayetteville, a restored Chesapeake...
wchsnetwork.com
Great Rubber Duck Race to return to 2023 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Great Rubber Duck Race will make a splash at the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta next summer. The first race was held at the Regatta in 1988 and is making a return on July 2, 2023. An announcement was made Tuesday morning. Margaret O’Neal, president and CEO...
WSAZ
Fallen tree crushes car in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It was a crushing evening for a family in Huntington after a tree fell right on top of their car Monday. While they didn’t don’t know what caused the tree to fall, it badly damaged a car parked on the street nearby. The incident happened along 6th Avenue near the intersection of 2nd Street.
Metro News
Troopers investigate Beckley Travel Plaza robbery
BECKLEY, W.Va. — State police are investigating an alleged robbery at the Beckley Travel Plaza along the West Virginia Turnpike. According to troopers, a man wearing a dark-colored ski mask, dark-colored hoodie, dark-colored sweatpants and carrying a duffle bag approached a travel plaza manager outside the travel plaza Sunday night at around 9:15 and demanded money from an ATM machine.
Newly renovated community center opens its doors on Charleston, West Virginia’s West Side
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Midian Leadership Project, a group devoted to developing community leaders, recently finished renovations on its community center. The “Midian Safe Haven” is located on Charleston’s West Side across from the West Side Middle School along Park Avenue. Last year, the Midian Leadership Project received a $165,000 grant through Lowe’s Hometown […]
woay.com
Mountaineer Food Bank to host mobile food pantry in McDowell, Greenbrier and Mercer counties
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – The Mountaineer Food Bank will visit McDowell, Greenbrier, and Mercer counties this week to host their mobile food pantry giveaway. The Mobile Food Pantry will stop in McDowell County at A New Beginning and Mercer County at the Mitchell Stadium parking lot on Tuesday, November 29.
Beckley Christmas-Veterans Day Parade is coming up
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Southern West Virginia and the city of Beckley is here to celebrate! The city’s annual Christmas Parade is scheduled for Saturday, December 3rd, with a very special twist, it will be a two-for-one deal. “Well, with the veterans, we didn’t want to […]
