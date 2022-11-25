ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Michael Antonio
4d ago

Anti-Slavery Amendment? The name of the amendment itself does not make sense. First, nobody is trying to bring slavery back. Secondly, work programs in prisons is not slavery. It's paying back your debt to society. I even think it should be harsher. Too many criminals are too willing to commit more crimes and go back to prison after getting out which tells me that they don't mind being there. These people are making videos on tiktok without any fear of being caught. Why shouldnt they be put to work by picking up trash on the side of the road or something.

Larry Sargent
4d ago

so stupid. slavery is already against the law. what you are referring to is labor camps for criminals. which are exactly what they should be, work camps. you can't do the time then don't do the crime.

jason turner
4d ago

No, no they aren’t. Because intelligent people , white or black or brown, know the amendment had nothing to do with “slavery”.

