Plumbing experts provide tips to make sure your drains are running smoothly
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thanksgiving might be over, but the busy season for plumbers is just getting started. Drum Plumbing and Backflow has been in Corpus Christi for 12 years, and every year they see the same issues around the holidays. "People are having a lot of company in...
O come, all ye musical! Corpus Christi Cathedral invites public to 'A Cathedral Christmas' concert
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hark! The angels won't be the only ones singing this Saturday. Corpus Christi Cathedral Music Director Alex Oldroyd joined us live to bring us tidings of great musical joy in the form of the Cathedral Christmas Concert Series: A Cathedral Christmas concert. "It's a great...
Businesses to thrive in new London Square Plaza
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The London Square Plaza is now open after less than a year of construction. The project's developers, James and Megan Maddalone held an opening ceremony to welcome the Coastal Bend. They're excited to see what the shopping center will bring to the London community in Corpus Christi.
Amazing: This Group Owns More Land in Texas Than Anyone Else
There's going to be a bunch of traveling that will be done over the holidays. I too have been putting my travel itinerary together trying to see as much family as I can this year. It always amazes me just how big Texas is. It's huge. Even being a native Texan, you have to be impressed with its sheer size.
Fire engulfs trailer home in Flour Bluff Monday morning
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi fire crews spent the morning putting out a trailer fire in Flour Bluff Monday. Flames could be seen coming from the front of a trailer home on the 2900 block of Islander Dr. just after 10:30 a.m. This is a developing story and...
Coastal Bend shoppers didn't miss a beat this Black Friday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The day after Thanksgiving means stores around the Coastal Bend were flooded with Black Friday shoppers. It's a time for sales and deals as holiday shopping ramps up. The pandemic did bring forth some challenges as retailers changed up their strategies. However, that didn't stop...
When you get near Bob Hall Pier, watch out for what's sticking out of the sand
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It has been two years since Hurricane Hanna hit the Coastal Bend leaving her mark, however Bob Hall Pier still shows signs of the aftermath. Whether it's a perfect beach day or not locals and tourist are out driving, walking and biking along the coast.
Murdered Corpus Christi woman's organs to help dozens live fuller lives
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman was shot at a Corpus Christi apartment complex on Wednesday, Nov. 23, and her friends said her organs will be donated to help several others live a long life, her friends told 3NEWS. Officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department were called to...
'Holly-Days at the Gardens' opening night canceled due to inclement weather
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The opening night of the Botanical Gardens Holly-Days event was canceled due to the weather. Besides the pouring rain, the Botanical Gardens was having issues with moisture and some of the lighting. Residents are reassured that the tree lighting will be rescheduled. Holly-Days will officially...
A TRIO coming your way helping you attain higher education thanks to Del Mar College
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — TRIO Educational Opportunity Center (EOC) is a new program to Del Mar College. It was borne out of helping people in South Texas obtain their educational and career goals. The TRIO EOC program offers services such as Alternative Education Tuition Payment, College Admission Testing fees,...
Troubleshooters: Elderly woman pays local repair business $83,000
Did a local foundation repair business take advantage of an elderly woman for thousands of dollars? The Troubleshooters look into the issue.
Viral video shows someone clinging to H-E-B truck on Texas highway
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – A viral video posted to Facebook Tuesday shows someone clinging to the back of an H-E-B truck on a highway in Corpus Christi. Miguel Llanas posted the video with the caption “Corpus at its finest.”. Corpus Christi police told 3NEWS that the incident was...
Rodriguez keeps lead after Laredo City Council Dist. 2 race recount
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The tally is in after close to 20 hours of recounting ballots. The Webb County Elections Office spent the weekend recounting ballots for Laredo City Council District 2 race after a recount was requested by one of the candidates last week. After Election Day on November...
Video: Man rides the bumper of an H-E-B truck on a Corpus Christi freeway
A viral video is circulating, showing a man clinging to the back of an HEB delivery truck on a Corpus Christi freeway. The video was captured by a driver trailing the truck at freeway speeds
Police shoot, kill 1 at scene of domestic disturbance
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi police officer shot and killed a man Friday evening after responding to a domestic disturbance at a Westside apartment complex. Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle said a woman called police just after 6 p.m. and said her boyfriend had a weapon and was prepared to use it.
Officer Involved Shooting 3000 Antelope St. November 25, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) - At approximately 6:06 p.m. on Friday, November 25, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Antelope for a domestic disturbance. Shortly after officers arrived, they made contact with the suspect who brandished a weapon, forcing one officer to discharge his city issued weapon.
Murder trial set for former Border Patrol agent
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The capital murder trial of former U.S. Border Patrol agent Juan David Ortiz, who is accused of killing four women in 2018 in Webb County, is scheduled to begin with opening statements on Monday, Nov. 28 in Bexar County.
Woman killed in car crash off SPID Thursday night
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One woman is dead following a car crash late Thursday night on South Padre Island Drive. The 37-year-old was driving a vehicle that flipped and then hit a metal light pole. The woman was headed westbound on Highway 358 off Kostoryz Road, when for an unknown reason, swerved onto the access road.
Several arrests made in game room raids, more arrests expected
The establishments that were raided include the Roadrunner Travel Center at 950 U.S. Highway 77, Matiana Food Mart at 701 Matiana Ortiz Boulevard, and To the Moon OG at 601 West Avenue A.
NUECES COUNTY WANTED SUBJECT
Nueces County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to locate Michael Dominguez who has an outstanding warrant for Failure to Appear related to Manufacturing/Delivery Controlled Substance (No Bond). Michael is described as a 47-year-old male, who stands 5’01” feet, weighs approximately 270 pounds, with dark brown hair and...
