ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KIII 3News

Businesses to thrive in new London Square Plaza

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The London Square Plaza is now open after less than a year of construction. The project's developers, James and Megan Maddalone held an opening ceremony to welcome the Coastal Bend. They're excited to see what the shopping center will bring to the London community in Corpus Christi.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
kgns.tv

Rodriguez keeps lead after Laredo City Council Dist. 2 race recount

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The tally is in after close to 20 hours of recounting ballots. The Webb County Elections Office spent the weekend recounting ballots for Laredo City Council District 2 race after a recount was requested by one of the candidates last week. After Election Day on November...
LAREDO, TX
KIII 3News

Police shoot, kill 1 at scene of domestic disturbance

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi police officer shot and killed a man Friday evening after responding to a domestic disturbance at a Westside apartment complex. Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle said a woman called police just after 6 p.m. and said her boyfriend had a weapon and was prepared to use it.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

Officer Involved Shooting 3000 Antelope St. November 25, 2022

CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) - At approximately 6:06 p.m. on Friday, November 25, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Antelope for a domestic disturbance. Shortly after officers arrived, they made contact with the suspect who brandished a weapon, forcing one officer to discharge his city issued weapon.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
MySanAntonio

Murder trial set for former Border Patrol agent

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The capital murder trial of former U.S. Border Patrol agent Juan David Ortiz, who is accused of killing four women in 2018 in Webb County, is scheduled to begin with opening statements on Monday, Nov. 28 in Bexar County.
WEBB COUNTY, TX
KIII 3News

Woman killed in car crash off SPID Thursday night

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One woman is dead following a car crash late Thursday night on South Padre Island Drive. The 37-year-old was driving a vehicle that flipped and then hit a metal light pole. The woman was headed westbound on Highway 358 off Kostoryz Road, when for an unknown reason, swerved onto the access road.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
ccpdblotter.com

NUECES COUNTY WANTED SUBJECT

Nueces County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to locate Michael Dominguez who has an outstanding warrant for Failure to Appear related to Manufacturing/Delivery Controlled Substance (No Bond). Michael is described as a 47-year-old male, who stands 5’01” feet, weighs approximately 270 pounds, with dark brown hair and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy