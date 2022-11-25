BTS rapper Suga is set to premiere the first episode of his very own talkshow next Monday (December 5). On November 29 at Midnight KST, BTS unveiled a teaser clip announcing the launch of member Suga’s own talkshow. Its title, Suchwita, is a spin on his stage name and his 2020 mixtape track ‘Daechwita’, as well as a shortened form for the phrase “time to drink with Suga” in Korean.

