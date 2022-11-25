Read full article on original website
NME
‘The Callisto Protocol’ director explains how SpongeBob SquarePants inspired game
The character director of The Callisto Protocol has explained how SpongeBob SquarePants provided inspiration for the new game. Glauco Longhi – who has worked on games including Uncharted 4 and God of War Ragnarök – explained how the new horror survival game, out this Friday (December 2), took unlikely inspiration from the beloved children’s animated TV character.
NME
Dua Lipa has been in the studio with Mick Jagger
Dua Lipa and The Rolling Stones‘ Mick Jagger have seemingly been in the studio together. Lipa is currently working on her third album, the follow-up to her 2020 smash ‘Future Nostalgia’. In a new Instagram post shared on Saturday (November 26), Dua shared photos of herself and...
Overwatch 2 tank Ramattra's abilities revealed in debut gameplay trailer
"This is not cruelty, this is justice."
NME
Amouranth says “life is better” after swapping hot tub streams for ‘Overwatch’
Content warning: This article contains descriptions of domestic abuse. Twitch streamer and social media influencer Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has taken to Twitter to inform fans that “life is better,” after her public split from her husband following accusations that he was abusive in their relationship. Amouranth...
NME
‘Music for PlayStation’ uses controller vibrations to play music for hard of hearing players
A sound artist has created ‘Music for PlayStation‘, an album of “musical vibration pieces” that is designed to be played through the vibrations of a PlayStation DualSense controller. Available on Bandcamp (via Mixmag) , ‘Music for PlayStation’ utilises the vibration feature of a PS5 DualSense controller...
NME
Here’s what time ‘World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’ launches globally
There’s not long left until World of Warcraft: Dragonflight launches, with Blizzard‘s next expansion taking fans to the mysterious Dragon Isles. To see the exact time you can play, here’s what time Dragonflight launches across the globe. In America and the UK, World of Warcraft: Dragonflight launches...
NME
Fall Out Boy take out newspaper ads to tease new album
Fall Out Boy have teased their return with new music via a newspaper ad – see below. The ad, which was spotted in the Chicago Tribune, has the words “FOB 8” followed by the phrase “If you build it, they will come” all against a black background.
NME
Filipino indie quintet Banna Harbera announce farewell show
Filipino indie quintet Banna Harbera have announced their final show as a band. Titled ‘Sorry & Goodbye’ – after their track from the 2016 EP ‘Persistence’ – the five-piece’s last gig will take place later this December 27 at Saguijo Bar. The band have also teased “special guest acts” for their swan song.
NME
Metallica announce new album ‘72 Seasons’ and massive world tour for 2023 and 2024
Metallica have announced new album ’72 Seasons’ and a huge world tour for 2023 and 2024, as well as sharing first single ‘Lux Æterna’ – find all the details below. The follow-up to 2016’s ‘Hardwired… To Self-Destruct‘ will arrive on April 14, 2023, with the European leg of the metal icons’ world tour – which includes the previously announced Download Festival headline slots – kicking off the same month.
NME
Lars Ulrich thought “for sure” that Metallica’s new album ’72 Seasons’ would leak
Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich has admitted that he thought his band’s new album ’72 Seasons’ would leak. The metal veterans shared details of their new record and first single ‘Lux Æterna’ yesterday (November 28) along with with news of a huge world tour for 2023 and 2024.
Watch: Kitty and Red Forman are back in 'That 90s Show' trailer
Netflix has released a teaser trailer for "That 90s Show," featuring Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp reprising their roles as Kitty and Red Foreman.
NME
Rage Against The Machine’s Tim Commerford debuts new band 7D7D with single ‘Capitalism’
Rage Against The Machine bassist Tim Commerford has formed a new side project entitled 7D7D. Commerford has teamed up with Wakrat drummer Mathias Wakrat and guitarist Jonny Polonsky – who previously worked with the Rage bassist during the latter’s time in Audioslave – for his latest venture.
NME
Why ‘Dragonflight’ is a homecoming for ‘World of Warcraft’ fans
For a game with more apocalypses you can shake a stick at, Dragonflight – the upcoming expansion for long-running multiplayer game World of Warcraft – offers something of a holiday for Azeroth’s beleaguered heroes. There’s no apocalypse to stop, world-ending villain to batter, or war to win – just a long-forgotten island waiting to be explored.
NME
Primavera Sound Festival 2023: Blur, Depeche Mode, Kendrick Lamar and Rosalía announced to headline
Primavera Sound Festival has announced its line-up for 2023, with Depeche Mode, Blur, Kendrick Lamar, Rosalía and more set to headline. The 2023 instalment of the festival, which will take place in both Barcelona and Madrid, will also feature headliners including Halsey, FKA twigs, Skrillex, St. Vincent, The Moldy Peaches, Calvin Harris and Le Tigre.
NME
Watch Romy and Fred again.. give new collaboration ‘Strong’ its live debut
Romy joined Fred again.. at his Amsterdam show this weekend (November 25) – watch them give new collaboration ‘Strong’ its live debut below. The pair’s trance-influenced new song came out earlier this month and is The xx singer’s second track with Fred again.. after they teamed up with HAAi for January single ‘Lights Out’.
NME
Release of Spotify Wrapped teased by streaming service
This year’s Spotify Wrapped is being teased by the streaming service ahead of its release. The personalised playlist, which enables users to look at their most-streamed artists, songs, albums, genres, playlists and podcasts over the course of 2022, was released on December 1 last year. It is unclear at...
NME
BTS’ Suga to launch his own talkshow ‘Suchwita’ with RM interview
BTS rapper Suga is set to premiere the first episode of his very own talkshow next Monday (December 5). On November 29 at Midnight KST, BTS unveiled a teaser clip announcing the launch of member Suga’s own talkshow. Its title, Suchwita, is a spin on his stage name and his 2020 mixtape track ‘Daechwita’, as well as a shortened form for the phrase “time to drink with Suga” in Korean.
NME
‘Stranger Things’ season five ending was supposed to happen in season two
The ending of Stranger Things season five was supposed to happen in season two, the show’s creators have revealed. Discussing the unexpected success of the Netflix series’ first season and the stakes they felt from there, Matt and Ross Duffer said they have since kept back some elements of “this bigger world” for season five.
NME
Here’s how to turn your top Spotify habits into a festival line-up
Fans on social media have been putting together a festival line-up poster based on their most-listened to artists on Spotify. The Instafest app, which was created by University of Southern California student Anshay Saboo, allows users to choose their top artists from the last four weeks, or the last six months, that will feature on their personalised festival line-up.
NME
‘Portal’ is getting a makeover with December’s free RTX update
Nvidia has announced launch details for Portal with RTX, free downloadable content (DLC) that brings raytracing and DLSS 3 to Valve‘s puzzle-platformer. Set to launch on December 8, the Portal with RTX DLC will be free for existing Portal owners and adds a series of modern-day visual updates to the game, which first launched in 2007.
