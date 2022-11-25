Grains higher, Livestock lower

d

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. rose 10 cents at $7.94 a bushel; Dec. corn gained 10.50 cents at $6.6825 a bushel; Dec. oats was up 1.25 cents at $3.9325 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans advamced 6.75 cents at 14.3325 a bushel.

Beef, pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was down 1.45 cents at $1.5320 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle lost 2.60 cents at $1.7902 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was off .50 cent at $.8412 a pound.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .