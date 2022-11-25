Read full article on original website
Krispy Kreme is shuttering stores: Will the Illinois locations survive?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago to issue one time $500 relief payments to eligible residentsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Abraham Lincoln statues in Chicago are being defacedJennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Proposal Will Give Alabama Residents Fitting The Eligibility Rules HundredsC. HeslopAlabama State
wgnradio.com
How humidity affects your floors in your home
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 11/19/2022: Vice President and Sales Manager Igor Murokh, AKA Mr. Floor joins the show to talk about the importance of the humidity and temperature inside your home and how it affects your floors. To learn more about Mr. Floor Companies, their products, and what services they provide go to mrfloor.com or call 847-674-7500.
seniorresource.com
Alden Estates and 6 More Nursing Homes Near Chicago!
Knowledge is power, but finding the answers you need isn’t always easy. Nobody wants their precious time on another internet search. That’s where SeniorResource.com comes in! If you’re in the market for a good nursing home, you’re already in the right place. No need to do another Google search because we’ve scoured Illinois for the best senior care options. Here’s our list of the top SEVEN highest-rated nursing homes near Chicago!
fox32chicago.com
Study suggests you don't need to drink 8 glasses of water a day
CHICAGO - The idea that we need eight glasses of water a day may not be accurate after all. Researchers at the University of Wisconsin Madison found there are many factors that go into how much water you actually need. Men need the most water in their 20s, while a...
fox32chicago.com
Lurie Children's Hospital nurses at odds with management over potential to unionize
CHICAGO - Nurses at one of Chicago's most prestigious hospitals are at odds with management after receiving what some described as anti-union messaging. Leaders of Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago told nurses they "don’t need a union" to speak for them and that hospital administration is "concerned about how unions can impact work culture," according to a letter signed by the hospital’s chief nursing officer and assistant chief nursing officer that was obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times.
blockclubchicago.org
15-Year-Old Chicago Activist Jahkil Jackson Giving Away 10,000 ‘Blessing Bags’ To Those In Need Tuesday
CHATHAM — Fifteen-year-old activist Jahkil Jackson is leading a Giving Tuesday effort to distribute more than 10,000 bags of essential supplies to unhoused people across 60 cities, including his home town of Chicago. The distribution will be led by 425 youth volunteers nationwide. The Chicago giveaway kicks off at...
wgnradio.com
A new twist on leftovers
There’s no shortage of wonderful organizations addressing food insecurity and trying to make sure no one goes hungry. Rescuing Leftover Cuisine joined the Chicago effort six months ago and differs from other efforts in two ways: No amount of food is too small for its drivers (mostly volunteer) to pick up and deliver to a non-profit that can get it to people in need; and in addition to restaurants and food markets, non-traditional sources are tapped, such as caterers and a commercial studio in Pilsen where food prepared for advertising is no longer tossed, it’s picked up by Rescuing Leftover Cuisine. Bret Carr of Chicago’s Rescuing Leftover Cuisine tells WGN’s Steve Alexander about the origin of the organization — a NYC banker wanting to do good — and how people can get involved, via volunteering and donations of both food and cash. There’s also an environmental bonus — leftover food sent to landfills does more harm than good to the planet.
Chicago, Cook County move to medium COVID-19 alert levels
CHICAGO (CBS) -- With the holiday season here, there are new concerns about COVID-19 in Chicago and in Cook County. Both have shifted from low to medium alert levels, and health officials again are urging precautions to reduce the spread. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke with an epidemiologist who said it's not just COVID people should take precautions against. After Thanksgiving weekend, and with more gatherings planned through the end of the year, health officials are expecting to see a spike with the tripledemic: Covid, the flu and RSV. Dr. Katrine Wallace, who is an epidemiologist at the University of Chicago, said it's...
Chicagoan celebrates 100th birthday: ‘Ms. Parker would give you the clothes off her back’
A 100th birthday salute was held on Sunday for a Chicago woman on the city’s Far South Side. Chicago Police officers from the 5th District welcomed Virdell Parker inside Pullman’s House of Hope in celebration of Parker’s big day.
Woman reportedly steals $200K from Chicago armored truck
A woman was arrested Monday afternoon after allegedly stealing a bag of money outside a Chase Bank on Chicago's North Side.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
To prevent tragic crashes, street redesign is more effective than calls for personal responsibility
Traffic violence is so commonplace in Chicago, especially in the COVID-19 era, it’s easy to become numb to the constant headlines of death and destruction. But last Wednesday’s seven-car pileup in Chatham, which killed two people and injured 11, was so horrific that top city officials had to take notice.
wgnradio.com
Head to the World of Chocolate 2023 with AIDS Foundation Chicago
Paul Lisnek, in for Steve Dale, is joined by the Senior Manager of Development and Communication for the AIDS Foundation Chicago, Madeline Miley. The AIDS Foundation is hosting a World of Chocolate Benefit on February 17th, 2023 at Union Station to promote AIDS awareness. Listen below to find out what you need to know about the AFC’s event. Tickets go live on December 5th and you can buy them here with special discount code: WGNRadio.
Giving Tuesday: How you can give and get help in Chicago area
This time of year is often about getting together with loved ones to share a family meal.
Emergency plane landing, evacuation takes place at O’Hare
CHICAGO — A plane travelling from Topeka, Kansas to Poland was diverted to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport after declaring a general emergency during flight. According to a spokesperson with Atlas Air — the airline the plane is chartered through — pilots received an indication of an abnormality in the cargo compartment soon after departing from […]
Chicago police say someone dumped packages in an alley in Little Village
CHICAGO - Packages were found abandoned in an alley way in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood on Saturday. Chicago police said the packages were found on South Troy near West 28th around 12:30 p.m. The packages were in a pile near a chain link fence. UPS released the following statement Sunday...
The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque
The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque is back this holiday season with the sixth edition of Chicago’s favorite alternative holiday show, a twist on the original story. Producer Jaq Seifert and director Miguel Long join us now with the details. December 1st – 31st. Greenhouse Theater Center. 2257 N....
wgnradio.com
Home Sweet Home Chicago (11/26/22) – David Hochberg with Kelly Mickley with Executive Green Carpet Cleaning, Real Estate Attorney Dave Schlueter, and Real Estate Agent Lauren Dayton
We started off this week’s show by chatting with Kelly Mickley of Executive Green Carpet Cleaning to talk about how they can help clean up your Thanksgiving mess and prepare you for Christmas. Then, real estate attorney Dave Schlueter shares how he can help you with a will and trust, Next, Real Estate Agent Lauren Dayton joins the show to give an update on the Real Estate Market in Chicago. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!
Chicago fire guts abandoned furniture store in Back of the Yards
Chicago fire officials said a homeless person set a fire in the back of the store to try to stay warm.
Group Caught on Camera Stealing Car From Gold Coast Parking Garage
Chicago police are searching for a group of thieves who stole a car from a parking garage near Du Sable Lake Shore Drive and Oak Street Saturday in the Gold Coast neighborhood. That morning at approximately 6 a.m., the alleged thieves pulled in to the parking garage at 1000 N....
PAWS Pet of the Week: Florentina
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Pet of the Week will make sure you burn off those Thanksgiving pounds. Meet Florentina!Florentina is a sweet 5-month-old Shepherd mix rescued from a Florida shelter that was impacted by Hurricane Ian. Like most puppies, Florentina has lots of energy and will require training and exercise. She is very affectionate and enjoys spending time with her people. Florentina is very food motivated and loves all treats, which makes training easy! She loves playing fetch with a ball or tug with a rope toy. If you're looking for constant entertainment, fun, and maybe a little mischief, she's the one for you! Florentina is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!
wjol.com
Joliet Woman Flown to Chicago Hospital with Serious Burns
File photo. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) A 41-year-old Joliet woman was taken to a Cook County hospital after suffering serious burn injuries at a residence. It was around 10:00 am on Monday that the Joliet Fire Department was called to the 1200 block North Raynor Avenue after receiving a call of smoke coming from a house. Shortly after arriving firefighters were informed that a person may be inside the building.
