Voice of America
What Is China's 'Zero-COVID' Policy?
Protests have erupted across China over the country's strict pandemic restrictions. The demonstrations indicate that many Chinese have grown weary of the lengthy lockdowns and widespread testing that is a part of China's "zero-COVID" policy. Here is a closer look at the policy. What is China's COVID strategy?. China's goal...
Voice of America
Experts See Environmental Risk from China’s Small Island BRI Efforts
Berlin — Investments under China’s Belt and Road Initiative can pose environmental risks to small island nations already vulnerable to harm from climate change, an expert told VOA in late November. Despite contributing less to human-caused climate change, the islands are often at the front lines of the...
Voice of America
Can Hong Kong Stem the Outflow of Residents?
HONG KONG — Hong Kong has eased most of its stiff COVID19-related restrictions and begun promoting the territory’s reopening to the world, but relocation professionals do not expect an early end to the largest emigration wave the city has seen since its handover to China in 1997. “In...
Voice of America
COVID Protests Hit Shanghai as Anger Spreads Across China
SHANGHAI — Protests simmered in Shanghai early Sunday, as residents in several Chinese cities, many of them angered by a deadly fire in the country's far west, pushed back against heavy COVID-19 curbs nearly three years into the pandemic. A fire Thursday that killed 10 people in a high-rise...
Voice of America
China Moves to Curb and Censor Rare, Nationwide Protests
Shanghai — China security forces detained people Monday at the scene of a rare demonstration as authorities worked to extinguish protests that flared across the country calling for political freedoms and an end to COVID lockdowns. People have taken to the streets in major cities and gathered at university...
Voice of America
UK to Launch New $1.2 Billion Home Insulation Program
London — Britain's government intends to make $1.2 billion of public funding available for home insulation projects from early next year, widening access to assistance that was previously only available to poorer households. The government said the proposed scheme would run from early 2023 until March 2026 and would...
Voice of America
China Willing to Work with North Korea for 'World Peace,' State Media Says
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — Chinese President Xi Jinping told North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that Beijing was willing to work with Pyongyang for world peace, North Korean state media said Saturday. The message from Xi came days after North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile in one of...
Voice of America
Canada to Boost Defense, Cybersecurity in Indo-Pacific Policy
Ottawa — Canada launched its long-awaited Indo-Pacific strategy Sunday, outlining $1.7 billion in spending to boost military and cybersecurity in the region and vowed to deal with a "disruptive" China while working with it on climate change and trade issues. The plan detailed in a 26-page document said Canada...
Voice of America
Hong Kong Tourism Struggling as COVID Measures Remain in Place
BANGKOK, THAILAND — Ongoing pandemic restrictions have failed to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Hong Kong, say experts, as the city struggles to regain its footing in the tourist industry. The city has long been regarded as an open destination for travelers from abroad, but with strictly enforced...
Voice of America
China Strengthens Police Presence in Response to Protests
Chinese police patrolled the capital, Beijing, and China's largest city and financial hub, Shanghai on Tuesday, working to prevent the resurgence of protests against the country's COVID restrictions that have also included rare calls for President Xi Jinping to step down. Both cities were quiet overnight with police out in...
Voice of America
China Eases Some COVID Rules after Weekend Protests
Chinese officials have eased some COVID-19 rules after weekend protests demanded changes to the government’s “zero COVID” policy. The demonstrations, which began Friday, were reported in Shanghai, Beijing and other cities. Reuters news agency said there were no new protests on Monday. There was increased police presence in areas where the demonstrations took place.
Voice of America
Washington Expresses Support for China Protesters
White House — The White House Monday expressed support for peaceful protests popping up around China — but administration officials did not say whether Beijing should change the strict “zero-COVID” policies that drove the weekend demonstrations. More than a dozen street protests have shaken several Chinese...
Voice of America
China Arrests BBC Journalist Covering COVID Protests
London — The BBC has said one of its journalists in China was arrested and beaten by police while covering protests on Sunday against the country's zero-COVID policy. Hundreds of people took to the streets in China's major cities on Sunday in a rare outpouring of public anger against the state.
Voice of America
Taiwan Elections Seen as a Warning to Ruling Party
The defeat suffered by Taiwan's pro-independence ruling Democratic Progressive Party in Saturday's local elections is seen as a warning to President Tsai Ing-wen and her party that voters are not happy with their governance on local issues. Analysts, though, say it is too soon to tell what consequences the loss...
