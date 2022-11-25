ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Security Camera Captures Woman’s “Soul Dog” Returning for a Quick Visit

By Cassandra Yorgey
 4 days ago

He walked himself over the Rainbow Bridge for a quick hello!

This woman believes she captured video of her sweet doggy returning from the Rainbow Bridge in the form of an orb. The pale glowing dot soars right at the camera for a close up and the woman swears she can see the face of her dog in light. She also says her cat reacted strangely to the orb and she believes it’s because they were closely bonded. The orb appeared on the one year anniversary marking her pet’s passing and she says there is no denying it is her dog returning to check on her.

Those who believe the orbs are a supernatural phenomenon often claim it is how those who have crossed to the other side are able to return to check on us and see how we are doing. Some even believe the different colors can give clues as to the meaning or former identity of the tiny glowing light.

Skeptics claim these sparkling dots are merely an optical illusion created by the reflection of light off of dust particles too small for the human eye to see but the glare of which can occasionally be caught by cameras. The patterns seen in orbs by some are explained as pareidolia, a psychological reaction of the human brain trying to make sense of random patterns. This is often explained by example of the shapes we see in clouds.

lifeisanenigma....?
2d ago

my dog used to sleep at the foot of my bed and in the middle of the night if I got up to use the bathroom I would often have to step over him. after he passed away I got up to the go to the bathroom and had to step over him. I could clearly see him. and he lifted his head and looked at me and that's when I realized that he was just visiting. since I was small I have seen ghosts of animals. the first time I saw one was when I was only 10 years old and that was a ghost of a cat

