The Mystery of the Phantom Cries Of Frida Sofia Is Still Unsolved

It happened after a deadly earthquake in Mexico.

How is it possible for an entire group of people to hear or see someone who doesn’t actually exist? This is the heart of the Frida Sofia mystery. It started in 2017 when Mexico was hit with a devastating 7.1 magnitude earthquake that crushed multiple buildings, and one of those buildings was a school right in Mexico City. Many teachers and students were trapped in the rubble but there was one girl in particular who caught the attention of the media. A twelve year old girl was responding to rescuers and gave her name as Frida Sofia. There was round the clock coverage and she became a symbol of hope in the efforts to rescue these children.

Many journalists and rescuers gave multiple accounts of speaking with this young girl who said she was far down beneath the rubble under a piece of granite that was stabilized. Some even were able to see her fingers wiggle far down through a crack in the debris. This is when it starts to get weird.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The school came forward to admit they did not have any record of a student with this name and that all children were actually accounted for in their records. At this point, multiple news stations and people in leadership were forced to issue retractions stating that this girl wasn’t real, let alone trapped under the collapsed building. The case is often explained as mass hysteria but many question if that really explains how so many separate people were able to speak with and even see her.

Schools suffering from large scale disasters are often said to be haunted. Traumatic deaths of many at once are believed to be more likely to linger as ghosts on this earthly plane and those of young children can tug at our heartstrings a little harder. Some believe Frida was the ghost of a child already haunting the school, while others believe she was very real and the victim of a conspiracy coverup, although why she would need to be hidden out of existence remains unclear as well.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.