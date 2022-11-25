Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi 'are being targeted by the Saudi government in an audicious bid to bring both superstars to their domestic league'... with the Portugal forward available on a free transfer after his Man United exit

The Saudi Arabian government are eager for both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to join their domestic league according to the Mirror.

Ronaldo is a free agent after a mutual termination of his Manchester United contract on Tuesday.

It came after he launched a scathing attack on the club, boss Erik ten Hag and the club's owners the Glazers during an interview with Piers Morgan last week.

Cristiano Ronaldo has his next destiny in his own hand after becoming a free agent on Tuesday

Lionel Messi's contract with PSG expires next summer and a move away has not been ruled out

Ronaldo is not short of potential suitors but his next move is not expected to be finalised until after his World Cup exploits with Portugal have come to an end.

Paris Saint-Germain have ruled themselves out of a swoop for the 37-year-old while former club Sporting Lisbon have also distanced themselves from a move meaning a blockbuster move to Saudi Arabia could be an option for the Portuguese forward.

Meanwhile, Messi's future is still up in the air with his PSG contract expiring next summer.

Messi endured a difficult start to life in Paris after spending his entire career at Barcelona but recently revealed that he has fully adapted to his new surroundings and is happy in the French capital.

The Argentine is an ambassador for the Saudi Arabian tourist board, therefore links surrounding a move are not surprising.

Messi and Ronaldo were rivals for 13 years and could go head to head again in Saudi Arabia

Messi has previously said he will make a decision on his future after the World Cup and should he opt now to sign an extension with the Ligue 1 champions, then like Ronaldo he would become a free agent and gain full control of his next move.

Saudi Arabian Sports minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal recently opened up on plans to capture Ronaldo's signature.

'Who wouldn't want him to play in their league?' Prince Abdulaziz told Sky News. 'He's a role model to a lot of young players - him and Messi.'

When quizzed on Messi's advertising deal with Saudi Arabia he said: 'That's benefited a lot in terms of tourism for the kingdom. If they can, I'd love to see them both play in the Saudi league.'