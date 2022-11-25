Dell's Black Friday deals were off the charts, with incredible savings on popular models. The Precision Workstation line, for example, had two popular models on sale ahead of Black Friday, with savings of more than $1,800. This is the line that supports 3D modeling software with powerful processors and professional graphics, perfect for graphic designers, architects, and other professionals. Less expensive models, like the Inspiron and the XPS, are priced hundreds of dollars lower than their usual prices. There's a wide range of what you can expect with a Dell product, be it a touchscreen laptop that rotates 360 degrees or a gaming laptop or a 27-inch all-in-one PC.

2 DAYS AGO