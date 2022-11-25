Read full article on original website
NME
Here’s what time ‘World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’ launches globally
There’s not long left until World of Warcraft: Dragonflight launches, with Blizzard‘s next expansion taking fans to the mysterious Dragon Isles. To see the exact time you can play, here’s what time Dragonflight launches across the globe. In America and the UK, World of Warcraft: Dragonflight launches...
Amouranth says “life is better” after swapping hot tub streams for ‘Overwatch’
Content warning: This article contains descriptions of domestic abuse. Twitch streamer and social media influencer Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has taken to Twitter to inform fans that “life is better,” after her public split from her husband following accusations that he was abusive in their relationship. Amouranth...
Microsoft “likely to offer EU concessions” soon in Activision deal
Microsoft is “likely to make EU concessions” to regulators investigating its proposed purchase of Activision Blizzard, according to sources. Back in January, Microsoft acquired Activision Blizzard in a deal that was estimated to cost approximately £50billion ($68billion USD), however the move has faced ongoing criticism. 16 regulatory...
‘Portal’ is getting a makeover with December’s free RTX update
Nvidia has announced launch details for Portal with RTX, free downloadable content (DLC) that brings raytracing and DLSS 3 to Valve‘s puzzle-platformer. Set to launch on December 8, the Portal with RTX DLC will be free for existing Portal owners and adds a series of modern-day visual updates to the game, which first launched in 2007.
The first ‘Warzone’ is back online – but with fewer maps
The first Warzone – now titled Warzone Caldera – is back online, though it’s missing some features. Warzone Caldera returned last night (November 28), after being taken offline on November 16 in preparation for the launch of Warzone 2. Although players can now choose to go back...
