"The top song on Apple Music in 2022 was Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber's STAY, according to the music streaming service's year-end charts. The 2021 single has stayed in the Daily Top 100 throughout 2022, and has spent 51 days in the number one spot. Other top songs include As It Was by Harry Styles, Wait For U by Future featuring Drake and Tems, Super Gremlin by Kodak Black, Easy on Me by Adele, and Heat Wave by Glass Animals. The top genre was hip-hop, contributing 32 of the top 100 songs. Pop came second with 23 songs, and R&B/Soul in third...

18 MINUTES AGO