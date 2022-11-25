ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4 Morning’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday morning’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Daily 4 Morning” game were:

8-7-5-2, FIREBALL: 5

(eight, seven, five, two; FIREBALL: five)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Caesars Sportsbook fined for wrongly denying hockey payout

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey gambling regulators have fined Caesars Sportsbook for wrongly refusing to pay out over $27,000 to a gambler who made winning bets on an international hockey game last year. The dispute involved whether goals scored in overtime should count in determining whether bets are winners or losers. It’s the same type of pitfall many soccer bettors may soon face during soccer’s World Cup tournament, where bets are usually graded based on what happens during regular time. The state Division of Gambling Enforcement fined Caesars $500 for wrongly insisting that the man’s hockey bets were losers. Caesars Sportsbook did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment Tuesday.
The Associated Press

Storms could spawn major tornadoes, floods in several states

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Forecasters warned of the potential for strong tornadoes that could stay on the ground for long distances in parts of the South on Tuesday, as well as flooding rains and hail the size of tennis balls. More than 25 million people will be at risk as Tuesday’s potent storm system moves across a region stretching from east Texas to Indiana and Georgia. The national Storm Prediction Center said in its latest storm outlook that affected cities could include New Orleans; Memphis and Nashville in Tennessee; and Birmingham, Alabama. Parts of Louisiana and Mississippi will be at the highest risk for strong storms Tuesday afternoon and evening, with the possibility of severe weather continuing into Wednesday and moving into Alabama. It’s rare that federal forecasters warn of major tornadoes with the potential for carving damages across long distances, but they are doing so in Tuesday’s forecasts.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Missouri attorney nominated to be U.S. Attorney in Kansas

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that will nominate a former Jackson County, Missouri, prosecuting attorney to be the next U.S. Attorney for Kansas. Kate Brubacher, a native of North Newton, Kansas, worked in the Jackson County prosecutor’s office from from 2016 to August 2022, where she prosecuted homicide cases, helped with a federally-funded restorative justice program and worked on efforts to reduce gun violence.
KANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

GOP-controlled Arizona county refuses to certify election

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican officials in a rural Arizona county refused Monday to certify the 2022 election despite no evidence of anything wrong with the count, a decision that was quickly challenged in court by the state’s top election official. The refusal to certify by Cochise County in southeastern Arizona comes amid pressure from prominent Republicans to reject results showing Democrats winning top races. Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat who narrowly won the race for governor, asked a judge to order county officials to canvass the election, which she said is an obligation under Arizona law. Lawyers representing a Cochise County voter and a group of retirees filed a similar lawsuit Monday, the deadline for counties to approve the official tally of votes, known as the canvass. The two Republican county supervisors delayed the canvass vote until Friday, when they want to hear once more about concerns over the certification of ballot tabulators, though election officials have repeatedly said the equipment is properly approved.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
The Associated Press

3 South Carolina family members killed in crash, 4 injured

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have identified a South Carolina man and two children who died in a pre-dawn rollover on an Arizona freeway that left four other family members injured. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said the seven people were traveling in a pickup truck from North Charleston, South Carolina to the west Phoenix area on Nov. 23 when the vehicle drove into the median and rolled over in the Casa Grande area south of Phoenix around 4 a.m. DPS officials said three people were ejected from the pickup and declared dead at the scene. They have been identified as 74-year-old John Henry White and two of his great-grandchildren — a 3-year-old girl and a 9-month-old boy.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Associated Press

Oxford school shooting trial delayed by appeal by parents

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court on Tuesday postponed the January trial for the parents of the teenager who killed four students at his high school, a victory for defense lawyers who argue that involuntary manslaughter charges don’t fit. The court ordered the state appeals court to hear an appeal from James and Jennifer Crumbley. The order coincidentally emerged a day before the one-year anniversary of the shooting at Oxford High School, roughly 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Detroit. Ethan Crumbley, who was 15 at the time, killed four students and injured six more plus a teacher. He recently pleaded guilty to murder and terrorism and said James Crumbley bought the gun with the boy’s money just a few days earlier.
The Associated Press

Court reinstates Indiana's abortion burial, cremation law

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal appeals court has reinstated an Indiana law adopted in 2016 that requires abortion clinics to either bury or cremate fetal remains. The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling released Monday overturns an Indiana judge’s decision in September that the law infringed upon the religious and free speech rights of people who do not believe aborted fetuses deserve the same treatment as deceased people. The appeals court cited a 2019 ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court upholding the fetal remains provisions of the law signed by then-Gov. Mike Pence and that the state had a legitimate interest in how those remains are disposed. “Indiana does not require any woman who has obtained an abortion to violate any belief, religious or secular,” the appeals court ruling said. “The cremate-or-bury directive applies only to hospitals and clinics.”
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Lava from Hawaii volcano lights night sky amid warnings

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — Waves of orange, glowing lava and ash blasted and billowed from the world’s largest active volcano in its first eruption in 38 years, and officials told people living on Hawaii’s Big Island to be ready in the event of a worst-case scenario. The eruption of Mauna Loa wasn’t immediately endangering towns, but the U.S. Geological Survey warned the roughly 200,000 people on the Big Island that an eruption “can be very dynamic, and the location and advance of lava flows can change rapidly.” Officials told residents to be ready to evacuate if lava flows start heading toward populated areas. Monday night, hundreds of people lined a road as lava flowed down the side of Mauna Loa and fountained into the air. The eruption migrated northeast throughout Monday and spread out over the side of the volcano, with several distinct streams of lava running down the hillside.
HAWAII STATE
The Associated Press

RYVID Receives $20 Million Grant to Increase Jobs and Contribute to California’s World Leading Climate Goals

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- RYVID was recently awarded a $20M grant from the State of California through the California Competes Program and is looking forward to establishing its headquarters in the community of Hawaiian Gardens, a manufacturing facility in San Bernardino beginning in 2023, and a lithium battery manufacturing facility in El Cajon in 2025. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005395/en/ A completely fresh take on urban commuting. The RYVID Anthem Launch edition, delivering Summer 2023. (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
582K+
Post
621M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy