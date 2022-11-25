Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4 Morning’ game
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday morning’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Daily 4 Morning” game were:
8-7-5-2, FIREBALL: 5
(eight, seven, five, two; FIREBALL: five)
