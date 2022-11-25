ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Morning’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday morning’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Pick 3 Morning” game were:

9-5-0, FIREBALL: 1

(nine, five, zero; FIREBALL: one)

Comments / 0

 

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

