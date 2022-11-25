Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Manchester United: Gary Neville urges Glazer family to 'engage' with fans in sale of club
Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville says the Glazer family need to "engage properly with the fans" about any new prospective owners of the club. The Glazers have said they are considering selling United as they "explore strategic alternatives". Their move follows years of protest from fans against their ownership.
BBC
Kolo Toure: Wigan Athletic appoint ex-Arsenal defender as manager
Wigan Athletic have appointed former Arsenal and Manchester City defender Kolo Toure as their new manager on a three-and-a-half-year deal. The 41-year-old replaces Leam Richardson after he was sacked by the Championship club earlier this month. The Ivorian has spent the past five years coaching at Celtic and Leicester City...
SB Nation
Liverpool Academy Roundup: U21s Wallop Fleetwood While U18s Drop Local Derby
Both of Liverpool’s Academy sides were in action this past weekend, with the U21 side playing a friendly away to Fleetwood while the U18 side were “on the road” to local rivals Everton. For Barry Lewtas’ U21 squad, it was an opportunity to get some competitive minutes...
BBC
FA Cup third-round draw: Man City host Chelsea, Liverpool v Wolves
Premier League champions Manchester City will host Chelsea in the FA Cup third round. Elsewhere, holders Liverpool will welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Anfield, while Manchester United are at home to Everton in another all-Premier League tie. National League Dagenham and Redbridge or League Two Gillingham will host 2021 winners Leicester...
O’Neil appointed permanent manager at Bournemouth
BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Bournemouth announced the appointment of Gary O’Neil as its manager on a permanent basis on Sunday. O’Neil signed an initial 1 1/2 year deal with the option of a further 12-month extension. The 39-year-old O’Neil had been interim manager since Scott Parker was...
BBC
Newcastle City Council seizes 1,300 fake football kits
More than 1,300 fake football strips have been seized by trading standards officers on Tyneside. The kits, for "most nations" taking part in the World Cup, had a street value of about £35,000, Newcastle City Council said. Officers found the items during routine web searches for counterfeit goods. Checks...
SB Nation
FA Cup Third Round Draw: Chelsea to face Manchester City away at Etihad Stadium
Club football is on hiatus at the moment (at least at the top level), but the season will resume in a month’s time with a couple Premier League matches before our attentions turn to the start of our FA Cup campaign. Unlike everything else, that one has pretty much kept its usual schedule, with the third round (proper) set for the first weekend in January.
BBC
Coventry City: Energy drink company founder still wants to buy Sky Blues
The founder of an energy drink company still wants to buy Coventry City despite their plan to sell a majority stake to businessman Doug King. William Storey claims the deal breaches an exclusivity agreement he had with the club's current owners, Sisu. The 44-year-old told BBC CWR he had a...
BBC
World Cup 2022: UK Sports minister Stuart Andrew wears OneLove armband
Sports minister Stuart Andrew wore the OneLove armband during England's World Cup game with Wales on Wednesday. England and Wales were among seven countries to abandon plans to wear them during matches because players faced disciplinary action if they did so. Andrew, who is openly gay, opted to wear the...
Comments / 0