ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Kolo Toure: Wigan Athletic appoint ex-Arsenal defender as manager

Wigan Athletic have appointed former Arsenal and Manchester City defender Kolo Toure as their new manager on a three-and-a-half-year deal. The 41-year-old replaces Leam Richardson after he was sacked by the Championship club earlier this month. The Ivorian has spent the past five years coaching at Celtic and Leicester City...
SB Nation

Liverpool Academy Roundup: U21s Wallop Fleetwood While U18s Drop Local Derby

Both of Liverpool’s Academy sides were in action this past weekend, with the U21 side playing a friendly away to Fleetwood while the U18 side were “on the road” to local rivals Everton. For Barry Lewtas’ U21 squad, it was an opportunity to get some competitive minutes...
BBC

FA Cup third-round draw: Man City host Chelsea, Liverpool v Wolves

Premier League champions Manchester City will host Chelsea in the FA Cup third round. Elsewhere, holders Liverpool will welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Anfield, while Manchester United are at home to Everton in another all-Premier League tie. National League Dagenham and Redbridge or League Two Gillingham will host 2021 winners Leicester...
The Associated Press

O’Neil appointed permanent manager at Bournemouth

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Bournemouth announced the appointment of Gary O’Neil as its manager on a permanent basis on Sunday. O’Neil signed an initial 1 1/2 year deal with the option of a further 12-month extension. The 39-year-old O’Neil had been interim manager since Scott Parker was...
BBC

Newcastle City Council seizes 1,300 fake football kits

More than 1,300 fake football strips have been seized by trading standards officers on Tyneside. The kits, for "most nations" taking part in the World Cup, had a street value of about £35,000, Newcastle City Council said. Officers found the items during routine web searches for counterfeit goods. Checks...
SB Nation

FA Cup Third Round Draw: Chelsea to face Manchester City away at Etihad Stadium

Club football is on hiatus at the moment (at least at the top level), but the season will resume in a month’s time with a couple Premier League matches before our attentions turn to the start of our FA Cup campaign. Unlike everything else, that one has pretty much kept its usual schedule, with the third round (proper) set for the first weekend in January.
BBC

Coventry City: Energy drink company founder still wants to buy Sky Blues

The founder of an energy drink company still wants to buy Coventry City despite their plan to sell a majority stake to businessman Doug King. William Storey claims the deal breaches an exclusivity agreement he had with the club's current owners, Sisu. The 44-year-old told BBC CWR he had a...
BBC

World Cup 2022: UK Sports minister Stuart Andrew wears OneLove armband

Sports minister Stuart Andrew wore the OneLove armband during England's World Cup game with Wales on Wednesday. England and Wales were among seven countries to abandon plans to wear them during matches because players faced disciplinary action if they did so. Andrew, who is openly gay, opted to wear the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy