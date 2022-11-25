Read full article on original website
kotatv.com
‘Tis the season to be shopping
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Last weekend the streets were filled with shoppers looking for the best deals, and retailers delivered. Decades Vintage, a downtown Rapid City clothing shop that has been around since 2016, had a good weekend. Justice Glassgow, manager of Decades Vintage, says the store saw more shoppers this year compared to last year.
kotatv.com
Rapid City helps people recycle lights for the holidays
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - From holiday cards to the eccentric decorations many Americans put up for the holidays, it is common for us to throw away 25% more trash between Thanksgiving and New Year’s, according to Stanford University. One of the more common decorations is string lights, but...
kotatv.com
Main Street Square’s winter market brings shoppers to local businesses
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Saturday, Main Street Square hosted its Winter Market, which brought together vendors to showcase their products. Heading into the Christmas holiday finding the perfect gift for a loved one can be difficult, but Main Street Square is encouraging shoppers to look closer to home when making a purchase.
newscenter1.tv
Free holiday fun at Main Street Square this weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D.- It’s going to be a festive time on in downtown Rapid City Saturday. Main Street Square’s Holiday Celebration and Winter Market is taking place from 2 PM to 6 PM Saturday leading up to the annual lighting of the Christmas tree downtown. The fun gets started with performances from the Black Hills Figure Skating Club and a collection of local vendors showcasing hand crafted goods. Ice skating on the rink will be open for extended hours and there’s even a visit from Santa expected.
kotatv.com
Holiday supply drive supports man’s best friends through Christmas & beyond
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The season of giving is here. This year, Bar K-9 helps out man’s best friend at Border Paws Dog Rescue. continue that through the holidays and beyond with a dog supply drive. The drive was set to go from Nov. 5 through Nov. 30...
kotatv.com
Holiday shopping goes local as small businesses are preparing for Saturday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Hometown shops are ready to make this holiday shopping season one to remember. Local shop owners recognize many are being careful with their money and working hard to get the most bang for their buck. “We get a lot more traffic downtown which is nice....
kotatv.com
Jolly Saint Nicholas is back, pre-COVID style
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The sleigh bells of Saint Nicholas are back, and he is at Uptown Rapid. This Saturday Santa flew back into Rapid City and is ready to take down those Christmas wish lists. There is a new Santa display this year with lights, blowup ornaments, and...
kotatv.com
Black Hills Children’s Museum finds a home in Box Elder
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills Children’s Museum will be constructed in the Liberty Plaza business district on a five-acre parcel, according to a release from the City of Box Elder. The land, donated by Dream Design International, will give the museum maximum exposure and reportedly will...
KEVN
Hotels in Rapid City donate space for the Lakota Nation Invitational
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The final month of 2022 arrives this week, and with the month of December, comes the Lakota Nation Invitational. This year, 21 hotels in Rapid City are making a generous donation to accommodate those participating. Visit Rapid City announced their lodging partners are donating 52...
kotatv.com
City crews winterize rose beds at Memorial and Halley parks
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Warm fall temperatures produced later-than-normal drop in leaves, causing a delay for the Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department crews in providing a winter cover for the numerous rose beds in Memorial and Halley parks. “We had a little later to normal leaf drop,” said...
newscenter1.tv
Why you should shop locally: Here’s a few businesses in the Rapid City to visit any day of year
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Small businesses in Rapid City were pretty busy for Small Business Saturday. Most places had deals, specials and even giveaways if you purchased certain items. Why you should shop locally:. You are supporting other people in the community. For many people it’s their only job,...
KELOLAND TV
The Club for Boys in Rapid City hosts annual Christmas Tree fundraiser
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — With the holidays right around the corner, now is the time to get your Christmas trees. In Rapid City, the Club for Boys is hosting a Christmas tree fundraiser. The Club for Boys is hosting its Christmas Tree Fundraiser, something the group has done...
newscenter1.tv
Honoring our veterans this holiday season: Donate a wreath at Black Hills National Cemetery
As of Sunday, 98% of the veteran’s graves at Black Hills National Cemetery will not receive a wreath for Christmas. The deadline to donate a wreath is Wednesday, November 30. Over 23,000 veterans are buried at Black Hills National Cemetery, just outside of Sturgis. Here is how the people...
KELOLAND TV
WATCH: 2022 Festival of Lights in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The streets of downtown Rapid City were a little brighter Saturday evening. The city hosted its 24th annual Festival of Lights Parade. Spectators enjoyed floats strung with thousands of lights, along with lights on trees and buildings in downtown.
KELOLAND TV
Garage explosion; Rails for Roxie event; Cooler Sunday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, November 27. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A weekend explosion led to a fire that caused damage to a neighborhood in Huron. Great Bear hosted the “Rails for...
KEVN
Free downtown Rapid City parking, an incentive to shop local
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Parking in downtown Rapid City will be free during this holiday season, one of the busiest times of the year for businesses. With the free parking, the city hopes more people will spend time and money downtown. The National Retail Federation says sales during November...
kotatv.com
Cold through the middle of the week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow showers taper off overnight for the southern hills and far southwest South Dakota. Once all is said and done 2″-5″ could be expected for parts of Custer and Fall River Counties, with a couple inches along the Nebraska line, too. Expect roads to be slippery this evening and into the morning hours Tuesday.
KEVN
Very cold temperatures expected tomorrow
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Snowfall is expected for Southwestern South Dakota this evening and early overnight. 2-5 inches of snow is possible for Custer and Fall River counties. Temperatures overnight will be very cold with lows in the single digits for parts of our area. Highs tomorrow won’t be much better with 20s and teens expected. Wind chill values could drop below zero for tomorrow morning. Warmer temperatures are going to return for the end of the week.
newscenter1.tv
TOP TEN: Vote for Rowan Grace tonight on The Voice
RAPID CITY, S.D. – That’s right! Rowan Grace will be LIVE tonight on The Voice singing a song that the fans have picked out for her. Be sure to vote tonight! Check out our Rowan Grace page for how to vote. Remember you can vote on the official Voice app or the Voice website. Voting won’t start until the show goes live. So in the meantime, check out this video of Rowan practicing with her coach Blake Shelton, and a quick interview she did about tonight’s show.
Black Hills Pioneer
Residents concerned about Spearfish mountain goats
SPEARFISH — Once upon a time, back in 2013, a pregnant mountain goat ran away from her herd along the Needles Highway, and found shelter in the Spearfish Canyon. That spring, she gave birth to a male goat, also known as a billy, and some time after that, she and her little billy had baby goats … together.
