RAPID CITY, S.D. – That’s right! Rowan Grace will be LIVE tonight on The Voice singing a song that the fans have picked out for her. Be sure to vote tonight! Check out our Rowan Grace page for how to vote. Remember you can vote on the official Voice app or the Voice website. Voting won’t start until the show goes live. So in the meantime, check out this video of Rowan practicing with her coach Blake Shelton, and a quick interview she did about tonight’s show.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 19 HOURS AGO