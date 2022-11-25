ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Comments / 1

Related
kotatv.com

‘Tis the season to be shopping

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Last weekend the streets were filled with shoppers looking for the best deals, and retailers delivered. Decades Vintage, a downtown Rapid City clothing shop that has been around since 2016, had a good weekend. Justice Glassgow, manager of Decades Vintage, says the store saw more shoppers this year compared to last year.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City helps people recycle lights for the holidays

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - From holiday cards to the eccentric decorations many Americans put up for the holidays, it is common for us to throw away 25% more trash between Thanksgiving and New Year’s, according to Stanford University. One of the more common decorations is string lights, but...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Main Street Square’s winter market brings shoppers to local businesses

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Saturday, Main Street Square hosted its Winter Market, which brought together vendors to showcase their products. Heading into the Christmas holiday finding the perfect gift for a loved one can be difficult, but Main Street Square is encouraging shoppers to look closer to home when making a purchase.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Free holiday fun at Main Street Square this weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D.- It’s going to be a festive time on in downtown Rapid City Saturday. Main Street Square’s Holiday Celebration and Winter Market is taking place from 2 PM to 6 PM Saturday leading up to the annual lighting of the Christmas tree downtown. The fun gets started with performances from the Black Hills Figure Skating Club and a collection of local vendors showcasing hand crafted goods. Ice skating on the rink will be open for extended hours and there’s even a visit from Santa expected.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Jolly Saint Nicholas is back, pre-COVID style

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The sleigh bells of Saint Nicholas are back, and he is at Uptown Rapid. This Saturday Santa flew back into Rapid City and is ready to take down those Christmas wish lists. There is a new Santa display this year with lights, blowup ornaments, and...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Black Hills Children’s Museum finds a home in Box Elder

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills Children’s Museum will be constructed in the Liberty Plaza business district on a five-acre parcel, according to a release from the City of Box Elder. The land, donated by Dream Design International, will give the museum maximum exposure and reportedly will...
BOX ELDER, SD
KEVN

Hotels in Rapid City donate space for the Lakota Nation Invitational

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The final month of 2022 arrives this week, and with the month of December, comes the Lakota Nation Invitational. This year, 21 hotels in Rapid City are making a generous donation to accommodate those participating. Visit Rapid City announced their lodging partners are donating 52...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

City crews winterize rose beds at Memorial and Halley parks

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Warm fall temperatures produced later-than-normal drop in leaves, causing a delay for the Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department crews in providing a winter cover for the numerous rose beds in Memorial and Halley parks. “We had a little later to normal leaf drop,” said...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

WATCH: 2022 Festival of Lights in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The streets of downtown Rapid City were a little brighter Saturday evening. The city hosted its 24th annual Festival of Lights Parade. Spectators enjoyed floats strung with thousands of lights, along with lights on trees and buildings in downtown.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Garage explosion; Rails for Roxie event; Cooler Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, November 27. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A weekend explosion led to a fire that caused damage to a neighborhood in Huron. Great Bear hosted the “Rails for...
HURON, SD
KEVN

Free downtown Rapid City parking, an incentive to shop local

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Parking in downtown Rapid City will be free during this holiday season, one of the busiest times of the year for businesses. With the free parking, the city hopes more people will spend time and money downtown. The National Retail Federation says sales during November...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Cold through the middle of the week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow showers taper off overnight for the southern hills and far southwest South Dakota. Once all is said and done 2″-5″ could be expected for parts of Custer and Fall River Counties, with a couple inches along the Nebraska line, too. Expect roads to be slippery this evening and into the morning hours Tuesday.
FALL RIVER COUNTY, SD
KEVN

Very cold temperatures expected tomorrow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Snowfall is expected for Southwestern South Dakota this evening and early overnight. 2-5 inches of snow is possible for Custer and Fall River counties. Temperatures overnight will be very cold with lows in the single digits for parts of our area. Highs tomorrow won’t be much better with 20s and teens expected. Wind chill values could drop below zero for tomorrow morning. Warmer temperatures are going to return for the end of the week.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
newscenter1.tv

TOP TEN: Vote for Rowan Grace tonight on The Voice

RAPID CITY, S.D. – That’s right! Rowan Grace will be LIVE tonight on The Voice singing a song that the fans have picked out for her. Be sure to vote tonight! Check out our Rowan Grace page for how to vote. Remember you can vote on the official Voice app or the Voice website. Voting won’t start until the show goes live. So in the meantime, check out this video of Rowan practicing with her coach Blake Shelton, and a quick interview she did about tonight’s show.
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Residents concerned about Spearfish mountain goats

SPEARFISH — Once upon a time, back in 2013, a pregnant mountain goat ran away from her herd along the Needles Highway, and found shelter in the Spearfish Canyon. That spring, she gave birth to a male goat, also known as a billy, and some time after that, she and her little billy had baby goats … together.
SPEARFISH, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy