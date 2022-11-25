Andre Burakovsky had two goals, including the winner in overtime, and the Seattle Kraken defeated the Los Angeles Kings 9-8 on Tuesday night in the highest-scoring NHL game this season.Burakovsky scored on the power play at 2:08 of the extra session to give Seattle the second six-game winning streak in franchise history.Matty Beniers and Jared McCann each had two goals in the highest-scoring game of the Kraken's two-year existence. Alex Wennberg, Daniel Sprong and Oliver Bjorkstrand also scored, and Martin Jones made 27 saves.Gabe Vilardi had two goals for the Kings, but Cal Petersen allowed four goals on 16 shots...

