Related
News On 6
Lanes Reopen After Turner Turnpike Crash Near Wellston
The eastbound lanes of Turner Turnpike has been reopened following a crash that happened at around 10 a.m. near Wellston. Authorities said there are no injuries, but a truck hauling a crane is involved in the crash. Crews were on scene cleaning a fuel spill, according to the Oklahoma Highway...
kswo.com
Woman sent to hospital in Grady Co. wreck caused by driving under the influence
GRADY CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A driver went to the hospital after a wreck caused by driving under the influence in Grady County Saturday night. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened before 7:30 p.m. about three miles west of Alex. The Lindsay woman was heading westbound on OK-19 when...
kswo.com
UPDATE: Teens in good condition after Caddo Co. Crash
FORT COBB, Okla. (KSWO) - Two teenagers were involved in a car crash Monday morning in Caddo County. The crash happened half a mile east of Fort Cobb around 1:15 A.M. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the driver hit a bridge guard rail and landed in a creek. The...
KOCO
OHP: Body found along Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A body was found along Interstate 40 after authorities said a vehicle struck a victim early Tuesday morning in Oklahoma City. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report states that a vehicle struck a pedestrian around 12:20 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-40 near Council Road. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
News On 6
EB Lanes Of I-40 Reopen After Deadly Overnight Crash
Eastbound Interstate 40 is open on Tuesday morning after an overnight crash shut down a portion of the highway. Crews were called to the scene of the crash around 1 a.m. near Council Road in Oklahoma City. A News 9 Photojournalist, who was on the scene, says he saw a...
KOCO
OHP: 18-year-old killed in crash in Cleveland County
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said an 18-year-old was killed in a crash in Cleveland County. At around 10:56 p.m. Saturday, officials responded to the scene of a crash near northbound Interstate 35 and North Flood Avenue in Norman. Upon arrival, an 18-year-old passenger was pronounced...
OCPD: Shooter Killed, Victim Injured In Edmond Shooting
The Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a deadly shooting just outside city limits on Monday afternoon. The shooting happened at a business just north of Northwest 150th Street near North May Avenue in Edmond. Authorities said the alleged shooter is dead and a victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. This...
Nicoma Park vehicle pursuit at NE 23rd & Henney end in crash
Nicoma Park police department say earlier this evening it's officers went on a pursuit chase with a vehicle at NE 23rd and Henney. The vehicle crashed out in Nicoma Park and went upside down in a ditch with 3 people inside.
guthrienewspage.com
Pregnant woman struck by car on Oklahoma Ave.
A pregnant woman was transported to an Oklahoma City hospital late Sunday night after being struck by a vehicle. A Guthrie police officer was near the 400 block of E. Oklahoma Ave. when the woman was hit by a gray 2012 Honda at approximately 11 p.m. The officer immediately requested...
OHP: 21-Year-Old Killed In NW OKC Crash
A 21-year-old was killed in a vehicle crash early Saturday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the crash happened on the westbound lanes of I-44 at North Pennsylvania Avenue. Troopers are still investigating what happened in the crash. Troopers said a pedestrian, Colt...
OKCPD body camera: Suspect found under bed, pointing pistol before deadly officer-involved shooting
The Oklahoma City Police Department has released body camera footage from a deadly officer-involved shooting in rural Oklahoma County earlier this month.
News On 6
OCPD Identifies Victim Killed In NW OKC Roadway
Oklahoma City police identified a man killed Friday in the middle of a northwest OKC roadway. The incident happened just after 2:30 p.m. near Northwest 10th Street and North Meridian Avenue. When officers were called to the scene, they said they found 31-year-old Devyn Hinkle was found outside his vehicle...
Police identify victim killed in road rage shooting
Authorities are releasing more information about a deadly road rage shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.
News On 6
Semi Crash Causes Traffic Backup On I-40 At Ft. Smith Junction
Authorities responded to the scene of a semi crash that caused a traffic backup Saturday on I-40 at the Fort Smith Junction. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said the westbound lanes of I-40 have reopened following the crash. Traffic was diverted to the northbound lanes of I-35, and drivers were...
Man arrested for first-degree murder involved in Oklahoma City road rage incident
An arrest has been made in Friday afternoon’s breaking news of a road rage fight that turned deadly.
News On 6
OCPD Identified Suspect Shot, Killed In NW OKC Robbery
The Oklahoma City Police Department released the information of a robbery suspect shot and killed by a security guard last week. OCPD responded to an armed robbery call Thanksgiving Day on the Northwest Expressway near North MacArthur Boulevard. Police said 75-year-old Wayne Zettlemoyer entered a dispensary at this location armed...
Pedestrian collision on I-44 & Penn leaves one dead
Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a collision that happened around one this morning on I-44 westbound at Penn is still under investigation after the accident leaves one dead.
News On 6
Suspect In Custody After Deadly Shooting In NW Oklahoma City
--- Oklahoma City police are investigating after one person was shot near NW 10th St. and Meridian Ave. on Friday afternoon. According to police, a man driving a hearse shot at another person, wounding them. The victim was taken to OU Health in serious condition where they died of their...
‘Shingles, plastic underlayment’: Guthrie neighborhood still waits for house fire clean up six years later
A house off Highway 106 and Huntington went up in flames in October of 2016, but neighbors say there hasn't been any maintenance done since then.
Stolen & burned vehicle is returned to its owner
An Oklahoma City woman was asleep at home with no idea that her car was not only stolen, but in flames just a mile away. The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating the situation that happened early Friday morning.
