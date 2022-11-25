ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadian County, OK

Related
News On 6

Lanes Reopen After Turner Turnpike Crash Near Wellston

The eastbound lanes of Turner Turnpike has been reopened following a crash that happened at around 10 a.m. near Wellston. Authorities said there are no injuries, but a truck hauling a crane is involved in the crash. Crews were on scene cleaning a fuel spill, according to the Oklahoma Highway...
WELLSTON, OK
kswo.com

UPDATE: Teens in good condition after Caddo Co. Crash

FORT COBB, Okla. (KSWO) - Two teenagers were involved in a car crash Monday morning in Caddo County. The crash happened half a mile east of Fort Cobb around 1:15 A.M. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the driver hit a bridge guard rail and landed in a creek. The...
CADDO COUNTY, OK
KOCO

OHP: Body found along Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A body was found along Interstate 40 after authorities said a vehicle struck a victim early Tuesday morning in Oklahoma City. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report states that a vehicle struck a pedestrian around 12:20 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-40 near Council Road. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

EB Lanes Of I-40 Reopen After Deadly Overnight Crash

Eastbound Interstate 40 is open on Tuesday morning after an overnight crash shut down a portion of the highway. Crews were called to the scene of the crash around 1 a.m. near Council Road in Oklahoma City. A News 9 Photojournalist, who was on the scene, says he saw a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

OHP: 18-year-old killed in crash in Cleveland County

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said an 18-year-old was killed in a crash in Cleveland County. At around 10:56 p.m. Saturday, officials responded to the scene of a crash near northbound Interstate 35 and North Flood Avenue in Norman. Upon arrival, an 18-year-old passenger was pronounced...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
guthrienewspage.com

Pregnant woman struck by car on Oklahoma Ave.

A pregnant woman was transported to an Oklahoma City hospital late Sunday night after being struck by a vehicle. A Guthrie police officer was near the 400 block of E. Oklahoma Ave. when the woman was hit by a gray 2012 Honda at approximately 11 p.m. The officer immediately requested...
GUTHRIE, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OHP: 21-Year-Old Killed In NW OKC Crash

A 21-year-old was killed in a vehicle crash early Saturday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the crash happened on the westbound lanes of I-44 at North Pennsylvania Avenue. Troopers are still investigating what happened in the crash. Troopers said a pedestrian, Colt...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OCPD Identifies Victim Killed In NW OKC Roadway

Oklahoma City police identified a man killed Friday in the middle of a northwest OKC roadway. The incident happened just after 2:30 p.m. near Northwest 10th Street and North Meridian Avenue. When officers were called to the scene, they said they found 31-year-old Devyn Hinkle was found outside his vehicle...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Semi Crash Causes Traffic Backup On I-40 At Ft. Smith Junction

Authorities responded to the scene of a semi crash that caused a traffic backup Saturday on I-40 at the Fort Smith Junction. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said the westbound lanes of I-40 have reopened following the crash. Traffic was diverted to the northbound lanes of I-35, and drivers were...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OCPD Identified Suspect Shot, Killed In NW OKC Robbery

The Oklahoma City Police Department released the information of a robbery suspect shot and killed by a security guard last week. OCPD responded to an armed robbery call Thanksgiving Day on the Northwest Expressway near North MacArthur Boulevard. Police said 75-year-old Wayne Zettlemoyer entered a dispensary at this location armed...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Suspect In Custody After Deadly Shooting In NW Oklahoma City

--- Oklahoma City police are investigating after one person was shot near NW 10th St. and Meridian Ave. on Friday afternoon. According to police, a man driving a hearse shot at another person, wounding them. The victim was taken to OU Health in serious condition where they died of their...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

