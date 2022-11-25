Read full article on original website
Business Insider
Nintendo Switch Black Friday 2022 deals: The best sales on consoles, games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and more
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. If Nintendo is famous for anything (aside from great games), it's that their products barely ever go on sale. But among the deals available this Black Friday, we're seeing some great discounts on both the Nintendo Switch console...
Business Insider
The Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday bundle sale includes a free game plus 3 months of online multiplayer for only $300
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. One of the best gaming deals you can grab this Cyber Monday is a special deal on Nintendo's wildly popular Switch console. Right now, you can pick up a Nintendo Switch, a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a three-month membership to Nintendo Switch Online for only $300.
The Verge
The best Black Friday gaming deals
It doesn’t matter which console you play on, there are tons of great discounts being served up over Black Friday and Cyber Monday. While finding a discount on a PlayStation 5 is still wishful thinking, you can actually get a Nintendo Switch bundle or Xbox Series S for less than retail price this year, which is pretty cool. Everything from consoles to gaming headsets is receiving some sort of discount, so whether you’re looking for discounts on games or accessories, our roundup of the best Black Friday gaming deals has got you covered.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Users Surprised With Pokemon Freebies
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers got some free Pokemon accessories for their accounts recently, and just a couple of days later, Nintendo is offering even more, but only for a limited time. These free Pokemon goodies consist of different Nintendo Switch Online icons meant to commemorate different characters and Pokemon from the new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games, but like the first wave of them, they'll only be around for a short amount of time before another wave takes their place.
Woman finds Nintendo Switch in Tesco with incredible yellow sticker discount
A woman has found the discount of a lifetime after copping a Nintendo Switch in Tesco with the coveted yellow sticker. Black Friday shoppers looking to save money during these tough times will be aiming to get the best deals possible. Parents are patiently waiting all year round for games...
ComicBook
PS5 and Xbox Series X Stealth Release Is Free for Some
A new game has been stealth released on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X and it's free for some users. While stealth releases weren't common on PS4 and Xbox One, they are increasingly common on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. For example, today Superliminal was stealth released and everyone who owns it on PS4 or Xbox One gets a free copy on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X as long as you're going from Xbox to Xbox or PlayStation to PlayStation.
Rockstar wants GTA Online players to steal $2 trillion (yes, trillion) in a week
GTA Online's latest Heists Event is wrapping up in a big way.
PlayStation and Xbox accidentally reveal when we'll get new consoles
It’s now been over two years since the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, if you can believe it. It doesn’t really feel like it when you consider how hard it’s been to get hold of these things, especially at the start. Things do seem to be easing now though - it was recently reported that scalpers are apparently starting to lose interest in the PS5 and about time, too.
ComicBook
Xbox 360 Fans Get an Unexpected Surprise on Anniversary
Yesterday, the Xbox 360 celebrated its 17-year anniversary. That's right, it's been 17 years since the Xbox 360 was released in 2005. And to this day, it remains Xbox's best-selling console and by a comfortable margin. What made the Xbox 360 so popular? Well, it was at the cutting edge of online console gaming and saw the birth of Xbox series like Gears of War. It was a great and increasingly nostalgic console. And it had a great controller as well. While it's viewed fondly now, the original Xbox controller was far from the greatest. It was too big and too heavy. So when the smaller and sleeker Xbox 360 controller was revealed it got a lot of Xbox fans excited. And it delivered. The Xbox 360 controller was the best controller of that generation and is still one of the best modern controllers.
Business Insider
Black Friday PlayStation deals: The best discounts on PS5 bundles, games, and accessories
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Black Friday 2022 is technically over, but there are still a ton of deals on games for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, as well as discounts on PS5 accessories. PS5 consoles remain hard to find, but stores have been restocking bundles with hit games like God of War Ragnarok and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.
ComicBook
New Batman Game Leaked
A brand new Batman game has leaked online. Batman is one of the most iconic and popular superheroes out there, which has in turn made him a prime subject for video games. While the character has moved mountains for the superhero genre in film, he has also been responsible for a key turning point in video game adaptations. The Batman Arkham series was essential in helping superhero games feel more premium and not just cheap, yearly releases that often tied in with a new film. The Spider-Man games began to suffer over time as a result of this, but Batman managed to break this mold and create something that stood above all of the other games it was releasing against. Despite the conclusion of that series in 2015, Batman has still been around thanks to ensemble games like LEGO, MultiVersus, and Injustice, but it's been a minute since he had a proper solo game.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Losing One of Their Best Free Games
PlayStation Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers are losing one of the best "free" games available to all those that are subscribed to the two more expensive tiers of the subscription service. For those that don't know, PS Plus is available in three forms. There is the cheapest form which is PlayStation Plus Essential. This is just the original version of the subscription service that gives out a few "free games" every month. Then there's PlayStation Plus Extra, which is this plus access to a vast library of PS4 and PS5 games. And then there's PlayStation Plus Plus Premium, which is PS Plus Extra, plus access to a library of legacy games spanning the PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP. So, this departure doesn't concern PS Plus Essential subscribers, but it does concern all other subscribers.
Finally! The Nintendo Switch OLED gets a record-breaking US discount
Update: This deal has now sold out, but we've found the same price on a refurbished model from a reputable seller – get a refurbished Switch at Gamestop for $319.99 (opens in new tab). Hurrah! The US has been short-changed on Switch OLED deals so far, but we finally...
CNET
9 Black Friday Deals That Are at Historic Low Prices Right Now
Black Friday is here, and the price cuts just keep getting deeper. Some discounts are merely good, while others are great; nay, the best we've ever seen. No kidding. Read on for a list of products on-sale that we recommend, all of which make great holiday gifts, and all of which are at their current lowest prices of all time. There are deals on discounted products from Apple, Nintendo, Amazon and Google.
IGN
Witcher 3 Next Gen Update Release Date and Details
A free next-gen update is coming to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on December 14, 2022, including some new Netflix-inspired DLC content. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen Update will be available for free on PC, Playstation 5, and Xbox Series S|X for anyone who currently owns the game. Older generation consoles, such as Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch will also be receiving an update with game improvements and the Netlfix Witcher-themed DLCs.
Polygon
Genshin Impact gets in on the biggest trend of this (or any) year: card games
Tucked away in the trailer for Genshin Impact’s forthcoming 3.3 update is perhaps one of the greatest additions the wildly successful free-to-play game has presented thus far: an in-game collectible card game. Dubbed Genius Invokation, the game, according to developer Hoyoverse, “combines the fun of Genshin Impact’s element-based combat system with strategy development.” This is a really dry way of saying that in addition to all the myriad things to do in Genshin Impact, it’s now possible to bliss the hell out as you role-play a card shark, beating every character in this game you learned moments ago and building an unstoppable deck of lovely character portraits.
Polygon
Fae Farm looks like a chill, co-op spin on Stardew Valley
When maintaining a farm, even a virtual one, there’s no shortage of tasks. In farming sim role-playing game Fae Farm, you can grow crops, mine, explore dungeons, and decorate homes. While all of this can be a lot to manage by yourself, Fae Farm will have a multiplayer experience at the heart of the game. Based on a recent hands-off preview of the game, players should expect a magical, cozy farming simulator with an extra casual approach on the farm sim genre.
Polygon
A PC version of Gran Turismo is under consideration
Gran Turismo developer Polyphony Digital is considering bringing the storied racing series to PC, its creator has revealed. When asked by GT Planet if he would consider a PC version of Gran Turismo 7, series creator and Polyphony head Kazunori Yamauchi said, “Yes, I do think so.”. But he...
Pick up the 2TB version of our favourite gaming SSD in one of the best Cyber Monday deals yet
Let your backlog stretch out a bit.
Sims 4 update purges 'wholly unacceptable content' from its gallery
The Gallery Profanity Filter update has taken out the trash.
