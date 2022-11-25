ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Big Brother 24’: Taylor Is ‘Bewildered’ Her Fauxmance With Joseph Wasn’t in the Show

By Nicole Weaver
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Big Brother 24 episodes left a lot out of what happened on live feeds. Taylor Hale reacts to her fauxmance with Joseph Abdin not being in the show.

Taylor and Joseph had a fauxmance on ‘Big Brother 24’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L161l_0jNTd7gR00
Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin | Photo: CBS

RELATED: ‘Big Brother’: Taylor Is Confused by the Double Eviction Ep, Now Knows Why ‘Non-Feeders’ Are Against Her Win

Some houseguests fear getting into a showmance because it could make them targets in the game. But Taylor saw the benefit in pretending to be in a showmance with Joseph in season 24.

That’s because most of the house was against her. They also made it an issue when she had friendly chats with Joseph, who was liked by everyone. So getting in a showmance gave them a cover to talk. It also did get some houseguests to ease up on Taylor.

Joseph ended the fauxmance, and Taylor seemed hurt but accepted this. Fans wondered if any of their flirty moments with each other were real. That answer came after the season. Joseph and Taylor are now officially a couple.

Taylor is shocked the fauxmance didn’t make it into ‘Big Brother 24’ episodes

RELATED: ‘Big Brother’: Why Taylor Hale Is Against Food Competitions Returning to the Game

Taylor is watching the season back and publicly reacting on Twitter. She is surprised by what fans of the show didn’t see.

“I – Shield/Sword – Face/Heart didn’t make the show? How Sway???” she asked on Nov. 24. The winner then tweeted, “Truly bewildered the fauxmance didn’t make the cut too!”

The episodes focus on the other connections in the house, like Alyssa Snider and Kyle Capener , who were a couple. Then Taylor and Monte Taylor became close at the very end of the season before deciding they weren’t a good fit.

What is the shield and sword comment?

RELATED: ‘Big Brother’: Taylor Hale Wants the Pressure Cooker to Return

Joseph regularly told Taylor she wasn’t a shield of The Leftovers but a sword. The only time you hear this comment in the show is in episode 9.

Joseph gives a motivational speech to The Leftovers. “It’s hard to be that strong and people not get intimidated. Just because you’re strong is no grounds for us to test how strong you are,” he said.

“You’re not a shield,” the lawyer added. “You’re part of this alliance. Everyone’s part of it. This was built together.”

On the live feeds, Taylor talked a lot about what these words meant to her. She even talked about possibly getting a tattoo inspired by them. She then incorporated it into her finale speech for the jury.

“I have overcome so much in this game, and I have come to understand that I am not a shield, I am a sword,” she said. “I am not a victim I am a victor. And if there is one word that is going to describe the entire season, it is resiliency. And If you were to ask yourself the more resilient person in this season has been, it is me.”

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Reacts To Lenny Kravitz’s PDA Photo With Ex Lisa Bonet

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa had a playful exchange on Instagram on ex Lisa Bonet‘s 55th birthday. It all started when Lenny, 58, shared a throwback black-and-white photo him and daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, both kissing Lisa on the cheek. “Happy birthday mama….” he wrote on Nov. 18. Jason, 43, was clearly loving the family moment as he left six red hearts under as a caption with Lenny replying with another red heart and raised fist.
Distractify

Who Is Alison Sweeney’s Husband? Their Relationship Is Something out of a Hallmark Movie

Actress Alison Sweeney often finds love on TV. In real life, the story of how she met her husband Dave Sanov is a bit like a Hallmark Channel movie. Alison, best known from the soap Days of Our Lives, her role as a host on The Biggest Loser, and as a Hallmark Channel staple — her new movie A Magical Christmas Village is available on November 4, 2022 — definitely has a relationship worth aspiring to. So let’s get to know more about Alison and Dave and the family they’ve built!
OK! Magazine

Christine Brown Hints Ex-Husband Kody Never Got Involved In Halloween With His 18 Children

Christine Brown and her daughter Truely got into the spooky spirit after parting ways with their polygamous family. As the Sister Wives star reflected on Halloween with her youngster, she admitted she was shocked to learn that dads got involved in the festivities. Doing a "car confessions" while sitting in her vehicle on Monday, October 31, Christine told her 895K followers via her Instagram Story that she always thought Halloween was a "mom holiday," explaining her mom would take part in it while her dad "wasn't really involved."
UTAH STATE
The Hollywood Gossip

Tammy Slaton: I'm MARRIED! Ready to Meet My Husband?!?

On Saturday, the surprising romantic rumor because a beautiful reality for Tammy Slaton, as the 1,000-lb Sisters star got married at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio. The long-time TLC personality confirmed the amazing news herself. “You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but now you’ll all know me...
GIBSONBURG, OH
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

231K+
Followers
121K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy