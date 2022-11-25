Bruins and Penguins Unveil Winter Classic Jerseys

The Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins unveiled the jerseys they will be wearing for the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park.

Another day, another jersey announcement.

With the 2023 Winter Classic creeping closer on the horizon, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins unveiled the uniforms that they will be wearing when they take each other on at Fenway Park on Jan. 2nd.

The Bruins are once again going with a vintage look, using one of the first logos in their team history on a predominantly black backdrop with gold piping near the bottom and on the shoulders.

The Penguins, on the other hand, are going with a design they've never worn before, displaying an angular "P" on a cream-colored background with two black lines running through the chest.

The rest of the uniforms, including what the glove and helmet colors will look like, have yet to be released. Needless to say, though, both teams appear to have created a jersey that captures the vintage atmosphere of the event, and perhaps will become fan favorites down the line.