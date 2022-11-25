Read full article on original website
Steven Spielberg opens up personal history in The Fabelmans
For over 40 years, director Steven Spielberg has been delivering some of the most popular blockbuster movies of all time as well as a bevy of Oscar-quality dramas, a combination that’s unique to him. For his latest, The Fabelmans, he’s decided to go more personal than ever, telling a thinly-veiled version of his own childhood. Sammy (played mostly by Gabriel LaBelle) is one of four children – and the only son – of Mitzi (Michelle Williams), a concert pianist, and Burt Fabelman (Paul Dano), a computer engineer. From an early age, Sammy is enthralled by the art of filmmaking, first remaking...
Comedy and intrigue pair perfectly in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
The murder mystery genre is one that never really goes out of style, but only if it keeps up with the times. One of many issues with Kenneth Branagh recently reviving Agatha Christie’s works is that he hasn’t updated the stories at all, leaving them feeling very old-fashioned. Writer/director Rian Johnson brought the genre into the 21st century with 2019’s Knives Out, something he continues with aplomb in the pseudo-sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is, like everyone else in mid-2020, struggling with the isolation of the pandemic. He gets a lifeline when he receives...
#MeToo movement comes full circle in Oscar-worthy newsroom drama 'She Said'
Since the #MeToo movement got kicked into full gear in 2017, a number of films have attempted to grapple with the fallout in direct and indirect ways, including The Assistant, which centered on a fictitious movie production company, and Bombshell, which looked at the culture within Fox News. But the new film She Said is the first to tackle what started it all, the investigative piece about movie producer Harvey Weinstein in the New York Times by reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor.The film – directed by Maria Schrader and written by Rebecca Lenkiewicz – takes a deep dive on...
Personal and powerful The Inspection details experience of being gay in the military
The history of movies about gay people in the military, much like the real-world history, is a checkered one. If they happen at all, they’re either small-budget independent films or international features, both of which are typically under-the-radar for mainstream moviegoers. Movies about basic training, on the other hand, have a long history, including Private Benjamin, Biloxi Blues, and Full Metal Jacket. Writer/director Elegance Bratton has combined the two to tell a version of his own story in The Inspection. In the film, Ellis French (Jeremy Pope) is 25 years old and living in a homeless shelter in Trenton, New Jersey...
Acting generations come together for awkward family drama Sam & Kate
Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek are two of the most notable actors to ever appear in films, with each winning at least one Academy Award alongside multiple other Oscar nominations. Each has a child – Dustin’s son Jake Hoffman and Spacek’s daughter Schuyler Fisk – who has followed in their parent’s footsteps in the acting profession, although neither has achieved similar success despite respectable careers.The new film Sam & Kate brings together the two generations in an ill-fated attempt at capitalizing on show biz legacies. Sam (Jake Hoffman) has come back home to live with and take care of his...
Watch: Kitty and Red Forman are back in 'That 90s Show' trailer
Netflix has released a teaser trailer for "That 90s Show," featuring Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp reprising their roles as Kitty and Red Foreman.
19 Of The Best Main Characters We’ve Gotten To Know In 2022
They’re unstoppable, inspiring, heartwarming, and perfectly imperfect. Not everyone can successfully exude main character energy, but these main characters did just that.
65 Tweets That Made Me Bust A Gut In 2022 But Would've Confused The Hell Out Of Me In 2012
These tweets belong in a time capsule for 2022.
Dev Patel Signs With CAA
EXCLUSIVE: Award-winning actor Dev Patel (The Green Knight) has signed with CAA for representation. Patel found his breakout big-screen role in Danny Boyle’s 2008 drama Slumdog Millionaire, which won eight Academy Awards including Best Picture. The actor notched his first Oscar and Golden Globe nominations and won a BAFTA Award in 2017 for his starring turn opposite Nicole Kidman in Garth Davis’ Lion, and scored his first Emmy nom three years later for a guest part on Prime Video’s Modern Love. Other notable credits for the actor include Hotel Mumbai, which he exec produced; David Lowery’s The Green Knight for A24; John...
