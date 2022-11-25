Where To Catch A Sunset In LA

Another candy-colored sunset on Sunset. (Eric Demarcq / The LAist Featured Photos pool on Flick)

Sunsets are one of the few things that Angelenos (most people in general, really) can agree on. When the sun goes down, and the sky changes colors, blue to orange or pink, it always makes you stop and enjoy, even if it’s just for a moment.

And because you can watch the sun go down from all sorts of vantage points in L.A., I figured: most people probably have a favorite place to watch the sun set, right?

The How to LA team reached out on Twitter and Instagram to ask you: “What’s your favorite sunset spot?”

We got some replies, and also some dope stories. Stories about Angelenos finding escape from the L.A. hustle, about coming to love it, and about missing it. Angelenos searching for new connections and others who were rekindling a romance.

And we wanted to share these stories — and sunset spots — with you.



Hollywood Heights

Mallory Carra first moved to L.A. in 2010 for graduate school. Searching for new spots to hang out, she followed the recommendation of a Facebook friend and ended up at the Yamashiro Night Market perched above Franklin Avenue in Hollywood Heights .

Though the restaurant Yamashiro is still around, the Yamashiro Night Market eventually closed down because of COVID-19. And Carra moved to the west side. She says that because of traffic, it’s less convenient to get to this spot.



Tom LaBonge Summit

The pandemic quarantine was tough for a lot of folks. But feeling alone and feeling the need for connection in a big city are problems Angelenos have faced before.

For Robert Sandoval, sunset spots were a way to find community. He said his partner of 30 years was hired to work on the new Star Wars project in Florida, so he was looking to meet some new people and get out of the house.

Sandoval wanted to find a group of people with whom he could hike. Through the Meetup App he found the Gay and Lesbian Sierrans, which gathers every week in Griffith Park to ascend to the Tom LeBonge Summit . It’s about 2.5 miles round trip from Griffith Observatory and it boasts some amazing views of the city.

Heading west on Sunset Boulevard

Besides sunsets, sitting in traffic is another thing most Angelenos can agree on — except the agreement is to hate on it.

But our next sunset story gives that experience a rosier hue. It’s from Steve Cha. His favorite spot to see the sunset is actually from his car, inching along Sunset Boulevard, heading west, during evening rush hour.

When Cha first came to L.A. in 2008, he worked at Sunset Gower Studios. Like so many others, he just wanted to be a part of the entertainment industry. But he found his connection to the city after the work day ended.

Redondo Beach

After college, Nicole Vas followed newspaper jobs to other cities, but she always felt like she was missing something. Her favorite spot is a call back to her memories as a kid at Redondo Beach.

San Pedro's Korean Friendship Bell

For some, sunset spots meant meeting new people. For Marc Esposo, it was about reconnections.

Marc says his favorite spot to watch a sunset is the Korean Friendship Bell in San Pedro. He went there with his ex-boyfriend Oscar in 2013. He admits it wasn’t in the happiest of circumstances but this spot provided him with calm during a turbulent time.

The sun is setting earlier these days but you can still catch the sunset…somewhere. Hopefully, these stories gave you a little inspiration for some places to check out. Listen to all these stories and more ways to discover L.A. on the How To LA podcast. Listen here

This story originally appeared on LAist.com .