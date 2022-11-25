ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Tell Me Lies’ Renewed for Season 2 at Hulu

The series, based on the Carola Lovering novel of the same name, debuted its first season on the streaming service on Sept. 7. The season finale aired on Oct. 26. Hulu Sets Sarah Lawrence Sex Cult Docuseries as 'God Forbid' Becomes Its Most-Watched Doc Film Ever (EXCLUSIVE) The cast of...
‘Narcos: Mexico’ Star Diego Calva Criticizes Netflix Series: ‘I Don’t Agree at All‘ With the Story, ’There’s a Lot of Lies’

Diego Calva is about to get his big Hollywood break as the star of Damien Chazelle’s upcoming epic “Babylon,” but Netflix subscribers might already be familiar with the relative newcomer thanks to his supporting role on “Narcos: Mexico.” Calva starred as the Mexican drug lord Arturo Beltran Leyva in six episodes of the show’s third season, but it appears he’s not too fond of the series. Speaking to GQ magazine, Calva said he disagrees with how “Narcos: Mexico” represented his country.
‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’ Casts Peter Stormare, Tim Dekay, Amelia Rico in Recurring Roles (EXCLUSIVE)

The “Yellowstone” prequel series “1923” at Paramount+ has added three actors in recurring roles, Variety has learned exclusively. Peter Stormare, Tim Dekay, and Amelia Rico are now set to appear in the epic western series. The trio joins an expansive ensemble cast that includes stars like Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, and Jerome Flynn.
Ryan Eggold, Isaiah Mustafa Join Aldis Hodge in Alex Cross Series at Amazon

The pair join previously announced series lead Aldis Hodge in the series, which is titled “Cross.” Amazon ordered the show to series in October. Mark Burnett Exits MGM, Producer Vows Return to 'Independently Creating and Innovating'. “Cross” is described as thriller mystery series. Per the official logline, “Alex...
Oscars 2023 Will Include All 23 Categories Presented Live on Air (EXCLUSIVE)

All 23 categories will be aired during the Oscars 2023 telecast. Bill Kramer, CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, announced the news exclusively to Variety Tuesday morning. “I can confirm that all categories will be included in the live telecast,” he said. More from...
2 sick jurors lost from deliberations at Masterson trial

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two deliberating jurors at the rape trial of former “That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson were dismissed Monday because they have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo replaced the jurors with two alternates and told the panel to start over with deliberations.
Jack McBrayer, JoJo Siwa to Host Inaugural Children’s & Family Emmys

Jack McBrayer and JoJo Siwa will host the first-ever Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced Tuesday. McBrayer will lead the Children’s & Family awards show on Dec. 11, while Siwa will emcee the Children’s & Family Creative Arts Emmy ceremony on Dec. 10. Both shows will take place at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles.
