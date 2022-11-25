Diego Calva is about to get his big Hollywood break as the star of Damien Chazelle’s upcoming epic “Babylon,” but Netflix subscribers might already be familiar with the relative newcomer thanks to his supporting role on “Narcos: Mexico.” Calva starred as the Mexican drug lord Arturo Beltran Leyva in six episodes of the show’s third season, but it appears he’s not too fond of the series. Speaking to GQ magazine, Calva said he disagrees with how “Narcos: Mexico” represented his country.

