3 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
She Sent Her Little Girls To Live Safely With Her Sister. Their Aunt Forced Them To Commit Murder Instead.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFresno, CA
Witness can't identify silent hovering object over Fresno skiesRoger MarshFresno, CA
We hit Tahoe Joe’s Monday night and it was a hitMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Hanford Sentinel
Photos: Thousands turn out for Hanford Christmas Parade
Thousands of festive souls braved the chilly fall evening to watch the 2022 Hanford Christmas parade on Friday. Families started setting up their lawn chairs and throwing down blankets on Seventh and Douty streets near the reviewing stand to make sure to have a good seat near the action.
KMPH.com
Sky Lanterns cause concerns for Portville Fire Department after house almost catches fire
PORTERVILLE, Calif (FOX26) — A Sky Lantern was seen on fire floating above houses in Porterville dropping flames on a home's roof Sunday night. Porterville Fire Department is now warning the public to not use these types of lanterns as they can be highly flammable and dangerous. On Sunday...
Hanford Sentinel
Friends of the Kings County Library receive grant
Joe Casey, President of the Hanford Rotary Community Foundation recently presented a grant award to Marlene DiNicola, vice president of Friends of the Kings County Library. The $1,500 grant will be used to produce the enrichment performances that will be part of the 2023 Children's Summer Reading Program at the seven branches of the Kings County Library, according to a release from the Friends of the Kings County Library.
Artist and Fresno Native Rae Dunn donates to Marjaree Mason Center
Excitement filled the Marjaree Mason Center as artist and Fresno native Rae Dunn unboxed items from her clothing line and gifted them to the families being served.
fresyes.com
Facts About Fresno County II
A little while ago we found this little pamphlet in the Library of Congress. We showed you just the cover and the first couple of pages in our last post, “Facts About Fresno County“. Let’s look at Page 4. Page 4 starts with what they’ve titled “The...
New senior center unveiled in central Fresno
The Link at McKinley and Blackstone is now ready to open a new senior center, which will offer fitness and computer classes and a chance to make new friends.
Hanford Sentinel
Local team is key to Black Bear Diner Hanford's success
The ultra energetic and excited management team at Black Bear Diner in Hanford excitedly exclaim, “It’s like Disneyland” as they describe the unique and quirky atmosphere of the big/small diner. Located in the heart of the biggest commercial area in Hanford, Black Bear Diner on Lacey Boulevard...
thesungazette.com
Downtown Kiwanians mark 100 years with new Visalia mural
VISALIA – With a new century came a new mural, as one of Visalia’s Kiwanis clubs celebrated its birthday with a gift that will be visible for all residents to enjoy. On Nov. 22, the Downtown Visalia Kiwanis Club commemorated its 100th year anniversary by donating a mural that will be painted on the Visalia Senior Center exterior wall facing 310 N. Locust St. at the corner of Oak Avenue. The Downtown Visalia Kiwanis Club celebrated its century milestone at 210 Cafe, with guest speaker and local historian Terry Ommen giving a snapshot of the Kiwanis club’s history.
Clovis man finds hidden treasure in antique shop worth thousands
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – What started as a regular day for a Clovis historian antique shopping turned into so much more. An undiscovered treasure bought at a Clovis antique store for $20 dollars, may actually be worth thousands. We met Ron Sundquist Friday afternoon in Old Town Clovis, excited with a glistening object which looked […]
sjvsun.com
New survey names iconic Valley eatery as one of America’s top restaurants of 2022. Here’s how they stacked up.
A force in the San Joaquin Valley’s culinary industry is among America’s hardest-charging and highest-grossing restaurants, according to a national survey of independent non-chain restaurants. Following a pandemic hiatus, Restaurant Business, a restaurant trade publication, released its Top 100 Independents list, a ranking of the top independent eateries...
Local foundation is giving back to families that lost a child
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One local foundation is giving back to families that lost a child and are grieving during the holidays. The “NK Foundation” was started by a mother that lost her 17-year-old son Nick Kauls and she was inspired to connect with others grieving like she was. “It’s very difficult to do sometimes […]
AOL Corp
See the increase in real estate prices in Hanford, Lemoore, Kings County the week of Nov. 13
The median price per square foot for a home in Hanford, Lemoore, Kings County increased in the last week to $222. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Hanford, Lemoore, Kings County was $198. The most expensive community in Kings County is Sanger,...
AOL Corp
Sale closed in Visalia, Tulare, Tulare County: $737,500 for a single-family residence
The spacious property located in the 5900 block of West Modoc Avenue in Visalia, Tulare, Tulare County was sold on Nov. 16, 2022. The $737,500 purchase price works out to $250 per square foot. The house built in 2006 has an interior space of 2,950 square feet. The house is situated on a 0.3-acre lot.
clovisroundup.com
Old Town Coffee Group: The coffee is hot, the advise lukewarm
17TH NOVEMBER 2022- You’ve probably seen a group of friendly folks, in Old Town Clovis at the corner of 4th Street and Pollasky Avenue sitting along the sidewalk in folding chairs. They can be heard greeting each other with a “Hey how are you? I missed you!” or chatting...
KMPH.com
Lemoore woman fights to keep the man who killed her great grandfather in prison
For the third time in eleven years, a Lemoore woman will ask a state board to deny parole for the man who brutally killed her great-grandfather. Cindy Craddock-Biletnikoff holds on to wonderful memories of her great-grandfather Lawrence Harrison. He was revered by many people in Hanford. "My great-grandfather was a...
Former Nuestra Belleza Teen USA pageant winner hopes to inspire young girls to follow their dreams
Jasmine Gutierrez is a 20-year-old Central Valley native, from Lemoore and is hoping to inspire young girls to follow their dreams.
Dog returns home, 86-year-old owner still missing from Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An 86-year-old Fresno man remains missing days after the dog he was walking returned home without him. According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, 86-year-old Ulysses Carr was last seen around 8:00 a.m. on Friday near the 3500 block of West Muscat Ave. in Fresno. His dog returned home the next […]
Visalia kicks off holiday season with 76th Candy Cane Lane Parade
The floats and performers in downtown Visalia Monday night transformed Main Street into Candy Cane Lane.
earnthenecklace.com
Caroline Collins Leaving KSEE 24 News: Where Is the Fresno Anchor Going?
The people of Fresno still can’t believe that their favorite anchor Caroline Collins is leaving KSEE 24 News in November 2022. The famous anchor and TikTok star took to social media a few days back and announced her departure from the station. Her devoted following has since been filled with questions, the most pressing of which is whether or not her new position will require her to relocate from Fresno. Fortunately, the KSEE 24 sunrise and midday anchor provided all of the information they needed. Here is what she has to say about her exit.
Fresno businessman accused of multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme
Authorities have arrested a Fresno businessman accused of defrauding investors and the government of more than $4.2 million.
Comments / 2