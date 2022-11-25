ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanford, CA

Hanford Sentinel

Photos: Thousands turn out for Hanford Christmas Parade

Thousands of festive souls braved the chilly fall evening to watch the 2022 Hanford Christmas parade on Friday. Families started setting up their lawn chairs and throwing down blankets on Seventh and Douty streets near the reviewing stand to make sure to have a good seat near the action.
HANFORD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Friends of the Kings County Library receive grant

Joe Casey, President of the Hanford Rotary Community Foundation recently presented a grant award to Marlene DiNicola, vice president of Friends of the Kings County Library. The $1,500 grant will be used to produce the enrichment performances that will be part of the 2023 Children's Summer Reading Program at the seven branches of the Kings County Library, according to a release from the Friends of the Kings County Library.
KINGS COUNTY, CA
fresyes.com

Facts About Fresno County II

A little while ago we found this little pamphlet in the Library of Congress. We showed you just the cover and the first couple of pages in our last post, “Facts About Fresno County“. Let’s look at Page 4. Page 4 starts with what they’ve titled “The...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Local team is key to Black Bear Diner Hanford's success

The ultra energetic and excited management team at Black Bear Diner in Hanford excitedly exclaim, “It’s like Disneyland” as they describe the unique and quirky atmosphere of the big/small diner. Located in the heart of the biggest commercial area in Hanford, Black Bear Diner on Lacey Boulevard...
HANFORD, CA
thesungazette.com

Downtown Kiwanians mark 100 years with new Visalia mural

VISALIA – With a new century came a new mural, as one of Visalia’s Kiwanis clubs celebrated its birthday with a gift that will be visible for all residents to enjoy. On Nov. 22, the Downtown Visalia Kiwanis Club commemorated its 100th year anniversary by donating a mural that will be painted on the Visalia Senior Center exterior wall facing 310 N. Locust St. at the corner of Oak Avenue. The Downtown Visalia Kiwanis Club celebrated its century milestone at 210 Cafe, with guest speaker and local historian Terry Ommen giving a snapshot of the Kiwanis club’s history.
VISALIA, CA
sjvsun.com

New survey names iconic Valley eatery as one of America’s top restaurants of 2022. Here’s how they stacked up.

A force in the San Joaquin Valley’s culinary industry is among America’s hardest-charging and highest-grossing restaurants, according to a national survey of independent non-chain restaurants. Following a pandemic hiatus, Restaurant Business, a restaurant trade publication, released its Top 100 Independents list, a ranking of the top independent eateries...
COALINGA, CA
clovisroundup.com

Old Town Coffee Group: The coffee is hot, the advise lukewarm

17TH NOVEMBER 2022- You’ve probably seen a group of friendly folks, in Old Town Clovis at the corner of 4th Street and Pollasky Avenue sitting along the sidewalk in folding chairs. They can be heard greeting each other with a “Hey how are you? I missed you!” or chatting...
CLOVIS, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Caroline Collins Leaving KSEE 24 News: Where Is the Fresno Anchor Going?

The people of Fresno still can’t believe that their favorite anchor Caroline Collins is leaving KSEE 24 News in November 2022. The famous anchor and TikTok star took to social media a few days back and announced her departure from the station. Her devoted following has since been filled with questions, the most pressing of which is whether or not her new position will require her to relocate from Fresno. Fortunately, the KSEE 24 sunrise and midday anchor provided all of the information they needed. Here is what she has to say about her exit.
FRESNO, CA

